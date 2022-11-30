ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin can't stop Tyree Appleby and loses to Wake Forest in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge

By Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

MADISON – Wisconsin, which prides itself on smothering defense and hadn't allowed any team to reach the 70-point mark in the first six games of the season, had no answer for Wake Forest’s Tyree Appleby.

The fifth-year senior guard hit two free throws with 12.2 seconds left to give the Deacs a three-point lead and finished with a game-high 32 points in a 78-75 victory over the Badgers on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.

UW came in limiting foes to 54.0 points per game on 37.5% shooting. Wake Forest got open shots from just about every area on the court from the first possession and hit 53.7% of its field-goal attempts (29 of 54).

"We had a lot of little things that added up, uncharacteristic (mistakes)," said UW senior forward Tyler Wahl, who missed a short hook in the final minute with UW trailing by a point. "We’ve got to figure that out if we want to be a good team."

Appleby, who came in averaging 17.9 points per game, hit 4 of 6 three-pointers, 11 of 16 shots and 6 of 6 free throws.

Box score: Wake Forest 78, Wisconsin 75

"He got us off to a great start," Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. "All the credit to him for always staying in attack mode and being a guy that plays with a lot of confidence."

The Badgers (5-2) continue their nonconference schedule at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Marquette (6-2) . The Golden Eagles routed No. 6 Baylor , 96-70, Tuesday night.

Wake Forest, picked ninth in the ACC preseason poll, improved to 7-1.

Chucky Hepburn, who broke out of a shooting slump with 17 points in UW’s victory over USC in the third-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis, scored 12 points in the opening half Tuesday to keep UW within three points.

He hit 6 of 12 three-pointers and finished with a team-high 23 points but his last three-pointer, taken while he was trying to draw a foul, was off the mark.

"I believe he did foul me," Hepburn said. "I probably should have let him foul me and got to the free-throw line and shot the two free throws."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uZW5b_0jRnh6Nk00

Tyler Wahl missed his first five shots but finished with 17 points. However, he missed a short hook over 7-foot-1 center Matthew Marsh with UW trailing, 74-73.

"I feel like I got to my spot," said Wahl, who finished 6 for 14. "My teammates had confidence in me. I had confidence in myself. I just didn’t make it."

The ball was knocked out of bounds with 12.2 seconds left and was ruled UW ball. The officials reviewed the play, however, and awarded possession to Wake Forest.

Appleby hit two free throws for a three-point lead after being fouled on the in-bound and after Hepburn hit two free throws, Cameron Hildreth hit two free throws to give the Deacs a 78-75 lead with 8.9 seconds left.

"We just got enough stops at the end of the game to win it," Forbes said.

Steven Crowl added 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists for UW. Freshman Connor Essegian scored all 12 of his points in the second half.

Hildreth added 15 points and Damari Monsanto added 12. Monsanto hit a critical jumper to give Wake Forest a 72-71 lead with 1:33 left.

More: Greg Gard believes depth could be an asset for UW this season. His job is to continue developing the reserves

Wake Forest's shooters set the tone from the opening possession.

With Appleby scoring seven points and Hildreth adding four, the Deacs hit 9 of their first 10 shots for a 21-16 lead.

"It was a team defensive thing right from the start," UW coach Greg Gard said. "They start 9 for 10 and that rally gives a team that has a lot of offensive firepower so much confidence. We talked about negating that early and setting the tone and we didn’t do that....

"They took advantage of every mistake we made."

During one stretch in the second half, Appleby scored 11 consecutive points to keep the Deacs within striking distance. His biggest moment of the game was a three-point play to pull the Deacs within 71-70 with 2:22 left. He blew past Max Klesmit and scored on a drive while being fouled.

That came after Hepburn hit a three-pointer for a 71-67 lead with 2:39 left.

"They took advantage of every mistake we made," Gard said. "Defensively, I’ll go through the tape but there was a lot of uncharacteristic things that we had not done this year.

"We’ve got to figure it out and learn from it and get better in a hurry."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin can't stop Tyree Appleby and loses to Wake Forest in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge

