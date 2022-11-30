Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Parking tickets could be more abundant with winter conditions
Parking tickets could potentially increase this winter due to many Duluth residents leaving their vehicles on snow emergency routes. Not only will cars be ticketed, they could also be towed and impounded due to blocking these routes for snowplows. Leaving your vehicle on a snow emergency route or the wrong...
WDIO-TV
A busy start to Duluth Winter Village’s second year on Harbor Drive
Saturday, it was a busy day down behind the DECC as shoppers braced the chilly weather to shop at the Duluth Winter Village which returned to Harbor Drive for its second year. More than 50 local businesses are set up in festive wooden cabins and in Pioneer Hall with their curated goods for sale. The DECC expects more than 20,000 people will be stopping to check out the village during the two day run.
WDIO-TV
Winter Village ready to spread holiday cheer
The Duluth Winter Village is the perfect place to get into the holiday spirit, You can check it out on Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. along Harbor Drive outside of the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center. This is the second year that the Winter Village has been on Harbor Drive. “It’s going to be filled to the brim with all out local artist an artisan good. What a great way for you to get a task done. For many of us holiday shopping is a task… Make it an experience,” Lucie Amundsen tells us.
WDIO-TV
Students work together for Red Pine slab preservation
Today Duluth MakerSpace hosted a professor-led student group working to preserve and study remnants of old growth Red Pine they collected on Minnesota Point and Wisconsin Point. “So we understand that people believe that fires started by lightning strikes on the points of trees. But being that there was Ojibwe...
WDIO-TV
DPD swears in eight new officers
Surrounded by friends and family, eight new Duluth Police Officers were sworn in at the Public Safety building on Friday afternoon. Christopher Simons, Mikayla Cozzi, Key Powless, Michael Jansen, Macie VanBuskirk, Lucas Pyrlik, Paulina Johansen, and Katie Latourelle all joined the department. The officers are starting a difficult career that...
WDIO-TV
Suspected fentanyl dealer in Hibbing charged
A 51-year-old Hibbing man has been charged of suspicion of selling controlled substances from his apartment. According to a release from the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF), Phillip Lamount Davis was arrested on Sunday, November 27 following an investigation and search of Davis’ property located on the 600 block of 23rd Street. Authorities say the apartment is near the Hibbing High School.
WDIO-TV
Duluth Northern Stars fall on the road against Brainerd/ Little Falls
Duluth Northern Stars hit the road to take on the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors. The Warriors ended the first period on top 2-0 in the 1st half and continued to tackle on scores in the second and third periods. The Northern Stars fall on the road to the Warriors 0-5, bringing...
WDIO-TV
Superior gymnastics hosted Ashland for only home meet of the season
Friday was a big night for the Superior high school gymnastics team as they hosted their only home match against Ashland high school. Parents and friends showed their support as they showcased their skills and ability against the Ashland Oredockers. The teams completed in a series of events, starting with the vault and making their way to the uneven parallel bars.
WDIO-TV
Cloquet and Fond du Lac police departments host annual chili feed
The Cloquet and Fond du Lac police departments hosted their annual chili feed on Thursday evening at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. From 4:30pm to 6:30pm, guests were invited to enjoy a free chili dinner served by staff members from both departments. The event was free to the public, but the police departments were looking to stock the shelves for the holiday season and asked for those who attended to bring a non-perishable food item to donate.
WDIO-TV
Looking at tourism in Duluth now and for years to come
Tourism in the city of Duluth happens all year long…365 days. “We are up 13% in our collections, and that even accounts for inflation, which we would count for about 8%, we are up 5% over significant other years, 20, 21, 2019. We are definitely outperforming other markets. The Twin Cities rate around the national average, but we are above the Minnesota average,” Duluth Mayor Emily Larson mentioned.
WDIO-TV
UPDATE: MNA announces intent to strike; To begin December 11
Thursday Minnesota Nurses Association announced intent to strike. 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities, Twin Ports, and Two Harbors voted Wednesday to authorize a potential unfair labor practice strike in order to put patients before profits and to solve the crisis of care and working conditions in their hospitals. The strike is scheduled to begin at 7 am on Sunday, December 11. Nurses in the Twin Cities and at Essentia plan to strike through 7 am on Saturday, December 31- while nurses at St. Luke’s in Duluth and at Lake View in Two Harbors have chosen to strike with no end date set.
WDIO-TV
Duluth woman competing to be “The Greatest Baker”
Carol Marsh has a baked good in her oven pretty much every day. “Gosh, I started baking when I was little with my mom. She taught me all the basics,” Marsh said. “I think I made my first pie when I was 8 years old.”. Since then, she’s...
WDIO-TV
Duluth woman decorates White House for the holidays
The White House’s holiday decorations are an American tradition, and this year, a Duluth woman got to build them and put them up. Kynze Lundeen just returned from more than a week in Washington, D.C. “Monday morning, you wake up at like 4 o’clock in the morning, you head...
WDIO-TV
Celebrating the new space for East Range Academy of Technology and Science
A special moment for the nearly 160 students and the staff at East Range Academy of Technology and Science in Mt. Iron. Friday, they celebrated the completion of their brand new, 24,000 square foot space. It includes features like wall to wall white boards, and a new computer lab. A...
WDIO-TV
UWS men’s hockey shutouts No.11 The University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire at home
The University of Wisconsin at Superior hosted the No. 11 University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire for a Friday night showdown. The Yellowjackets were on a three-game before entering the game, trying to make it to four straight wins. Yellowjackets shut out the Blugolds, winning 2-0. Both of the Yellowjacket’s...
WDIO-TV
People have angst over proposed property tax increases, coupled with higher valuations
Jeremy Laundergan loves his home on Lake Superior, which he and his wife bought in 2012. The engineer lived in California for 18 years, but grew up here. So he’s glad to be back. It’s a modest home, but Laundergan told us the value has nearly doubled in the...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Playhouse’s ‘Little Women’ creating new families at the NorShor
The classic American tale ‘Little Women’ has made its way to the stage of the NorShor theatre. The Duluth Playhouse’s retelling of iconic the story will be the musical version of the tale. Click here to find Tickets to the musical “Little Women’. The cast...
WDIO-TV
Scholarships at Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation
Scholarships are a great way to pay for tuition at college, and not many students put in the time and effort for the applications. Applications opened for more than $800-thousand dollars worth of scholarships. These are from the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation. The non-profit organization want to support students...
WDIO-TV
Mountain Iron-Buhl football pulls off miracle comeback winning first state title in 50 years
The Mountain Iron-Buhl (MIB) football team pulled off the comeback of their careers Saturday morning besting Spring Grove 28-25 to claim the 9-Man state football championship and finish their season undefeated at U.S. Bank Stadium. This marked MIB’s first state championship appearance since 1972, the first year of the Minnesota...
WDIO-TV
Bulldog men’s & women’s basketball teams dominate Minnesota Crookston
On Thursday both the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s and women’s basketball teams notched dominating wins over the University of Minnesota Crookston at Romano Gym. Despite trailing early in the first half the Bulldog men would come back to win 89-61. UMD’s Drew Blair led the game...
