SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers in northern Utah have faced tough commutes recently due to low temperatures and bouts of snow. Utahns will have yet another snowy commute ahead of them by Friday morning. KSL Meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke told Utah’s Morning News that Utahns will need to worry...
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Avalanche Center has issued an Avalanche Warning through Saturday morning at 6 a.m. Another winter storm is coming to the state Thursday night into Friday. The UAC says a heavy amount of new snow will create dangerous avalanche conditions in the Bear River, Wasatch and Uinta mountain ranges.
(St. George, UT) – Upwards of a foot of snow could be coming to Utah’s southern mountains today and tomorrow. Several countries, including Beaver, Iron and Kane are under a winter storm watch from the National Weather Service. The watch is set to start tonight and run through Friday morning. A wind advisory is also in effect for Cedar City, where wind gusts could reach up to 55 miles per hour.
Utah home improvement projectPhoto byRene Asmussen/Pexels. When it comes to home improvement projects, there are a lot of factors to consider. You want to choose a project that will add value to your home, but you also want to make sure it is something you can realistically accomplish. If you're not sure where to start, this article might help you choose the right home improvement project for your Utah home.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – As most of us wake up in Utah there will already be a Winter Weather Advisory in effect. The advisory is for much of the state but has different starting times as the storm makes its way south. The earliest beginning time is 5 a.m. for the mountains north of I-80 including Mantua and Logan Summit. Snow should be falling and will continue to fall throughout the day, night, and into Tuesday. The storm will slowly head south, but much of it will remain around the Wasatch Front where it will deliver its biggest payload.
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox and several state agencies released Utah’s Coordinated Action Plan for Water on Wednesday. It’s being referred to as a groundbreaking effort to tackle water issues through bold action. State agencies hope this plan will secure a sustainable and prosperous future for the state and its residents.
ST. GEORGE — Southern Utahns will soon have a new burger and ice cream joint to patronize. Wayback Burgers — one of the nation's fastest-growing burger franchises — in November announced a lease signing for a new restaurant in St. George, making it the franchise's first Utah location.
This story is sponsored by Ember. As the weather is beginning to cool, you're probably considering your next warm climate getaway to sunny Southern Utah. Many Utahns make frequent trips to the St. George area but are increasingly weary of paying expensive nightly rental prices every time you take the family down. No doubt you've thought to yourself, "wouldn't it be great if we just owned our own vacation home here"? But who has the time or money to own an entire second home all to yourself? Very few.
It's easy to assume Wyoming doesn't have a lot going on simply because it's the least populated state in the country. You'd be wrong, of course, though the people that live there seem to be just fine with that misconception. Watching their neighbor to the north (Montana) become an overpriced...
