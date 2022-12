PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia Police say that 4-month-old boy and his father, who had gone missing and was previously last seen in Germantown, have been found safe.

Kayden Sinick was reported missing on Saturday. Philadelphia police said he was last seen with Jaquann Waugh, 29, near the area of Germantown Avenue and Walnut Lane.

Police officially called the baby’s disappearance a missing endangered case.