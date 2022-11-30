Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Lamar Jackson says he deleted his tweet because his girlfriend told him he should
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not take kindly to a tweet from a critical fan after Sunday’s loss, responding with a vulgar tweet back at him. After talking it over with his girlfriend, Jackson thought better of it. Jackson said today that he deleted the tweet because his girlfriend...
Mac Jones Makes Eye-Opening Comment About Patriots Coaching
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense has scored one or zero touchdowns in four of their last five games. They’ve regressed in nearly every metric this season, and since Mac Jones returned from his high ankle sprain, they’ve been one of the least efficient units in the NFL.
What Tua noticed in Jimmy G when watching 49ers game film
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel certainly is familiar with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but what has Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller?. The Miami quarterback has been watching plenty of tape to prepare for Sunday’s 49ers-Dolphins clash at Levi’s Stadium, he told reporters Wednesday, including clips of San Francisco’s offense with Garoppolo, second-year pro Trey Lance and even former 49er C.J. Beathard throwing passes.
Top Five Sean Payton Head Coach Destinations, Ranked
With only a month left in the 2022 NFL season, it’s time for some teams to start thinking about their next head coach. The end of the season inevitably means the end of several coaching tenures around the league, and it’s safe to assume that several organizations would love for Sean Payton to be their next head coach. The one-time Super Bowl champion reportedly said he would come back if he found the right situation, and there will likely be a few desirable landing spots out there.
Dak Prescott addresses the Jerry Jones photo
A day after NBA star LeBron James expressed disappointment that reporters hadn’t asked him about the Jerry Jones segregation-era photo, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about it. Prescott found plenty of words. He ultimately was unable to find any answers. “Obviously we can be more empathetic and give...
Drew Brees was apparently struck by lightning while filming a commercial
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, while filming a commercial for PointsBet sports book, was apparently struck by lightning. Video of the incident was posted on Twitter overnight. Said PointsBet in a statement: “We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with...
James White has interesting take on Mac Jones' sideline tirade
The New England Patriots offense has struggled mightily for most of the season, and the frustration among the players seemed to reach a boiling point Thursday night in a 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was seen on the Amazon Prime broadcast yelling...
Draymond fined $25K for obscene language directed at fan
The NBA made Draymond Green's pockets hurt -- just a little bit -- after the Warriors' loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center. Green was fined $25,000 on Thursday for "directing obscene language toward a fan" with 11:20 remaining in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game, the league announced.
Justin Jefferson: Being in MVP discussion is good enough for me
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named the NFC’s offensive player of the month for November on Thursday and that led to some conversation about another award later in the day. Jefferson has the best odds of any non-quarterback for the MVP award this season and he was asked...
Eagles without veteran edge rusher for Titans with surprise injury
The Eagles ruled veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn out for Sunday with a surprise knee injury. Quinn did not appear on the Eagles’ injury report earlier in the week, which means the injury occurred at practice Friday (or at some point after Thursday's practice ended). Quinn has been a...
Armstead confirms he will return for 49ers-Dolphins game
SANTA CLARA — On Thursday, Arik Armstead revealed that he will be back on the field for the 49ers' matchup with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. The defensive lineman hasn’t played since Week 4 when he was on the field for 30 snaps in the club’s win over the Los Angeles Rams. Armstead had been dealing with plantar fasciitis since the beginning of the season but in the win over the Rams, suffered a hairline fracture in his ankle that has kept him out for the past seven contests.
Jameson Williams says he is “somewhere close” to full speed
The Lions drafted receiver Jameson Williams knowing it would take some time for him to make his rookie debut. He’s almost there. Williams has rehabbed for nearly 11 months after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in the national championship game. Lions quarterback Jared Goff said Thursday that Williams is...
'Jackrabbit' Jenkins hops on board as 49ers' secondary insurance
SANTA CLARA — He has played 10 NFL seasons, been selected to a Pro Bowl and made a lot of money playing the cornerback position. But some form of introduction is still in order. “I’m Jackrabbit,” he told a couple of reporters in the 49ers’ locker room on Wednesday...
Chase Young, Antonio Gibson questionable to face Giants
The wait to find out if Commanders defensive end Chase Young will make his 2022 debut will stretch until Sunday. Young has been practicing with the Commanders for several weeks and he’s been on the active roster for the last two weeks, but he has yet to make his first appearance in a game since tearing his ACL over a year ago. Friday’s injury report doesn’t provide much of a hint about whether that’s going to change against the Giants.
Why Lynch takes issue with Mostert's comments on 49ers injury
John Lynch has nothing but love for former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, who ascended as one of the league's most explosive players after being given an opportunity by Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan. However, as Mostert made waves over the past five days with his comments on the...
Michael Vick docuseries on Black QBs will feature Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will be one of several featured in Michael Vick's new docuseries highlighting the evolution of the Black quarterback.
PFT’s NFL Week 13 2022 picks
Bills (-4) at Patriots. MDS’s take: The Patriots’ hopes of winning the AFC East will move from “slim” to “none” if they lose this game, and I think Josh Allen is going to get the better of Bill Belichick’s defense. MDS’s pick: Bills...
Robert Quinn added to Eagles’ practice report and won’t play
The Eagles added defensive end Robert Quinn to the practice report and ruled him out with a knee injury. Quinn has played five games but only 70 snaps since the trade from the Bears. He has two tackles and two quarterback hits for the Eagles after making 10 tackles, one sack and five quarterback hits in seven games with Chicago.
Pat Surtain II Dishes on QB Lamar Jackson's Passing Ability
Frustrated by constantly losing and shouldering the load for a toothless offense, the Denver Broncos' defense melted down during a lopsided loss against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. Sure, the Broncos still have the third-ranked defensive unit in the league, and it's a group that continues to keep the team...
