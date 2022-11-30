SANTA CLARA — On Thursday, Arik Armstead revealed that he will be back on the field for the 49ers' matchup with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. The defensive lineman hasn’t played since Week 4 when he was on the field for 30 snaps in the club’s win over the Los Angeles Rams. Armstead had been dealing with plantar fasciitis since the beginning of the season but in the win over the Rams, suffered a hairline fracture in his ankle that has kept him out for the past seven contests.

