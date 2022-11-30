ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tukwila, WA

Tukwila, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Tukwila.

The Chief Sealth High School basketball team will have a game with Foster High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Chief Sealth High School
Foster High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Chief Sealth High School basketball team will have a game with Foster High School on November 29, 2022, 19:15:00.

Chief Sealth High School
Foster High School
November 29, 2022
19:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Klahowya Secondary School basketball team will have a game with Port Townsend High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
