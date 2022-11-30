Tukwila, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

KENT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Merryfield Estates, a new, single-family home community in highly desirable Kent, Washington. The new community is situated on Southeast 272nd Street near 108th Avenue, close to Highway 167, Highway 18, Interstate 5 and the Kent Sounder Train Station, providing easy access to the major employment centers in Seattle, Bellevue and Tacoma. Merryfield Estates is convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment at Kent Station and the accesso ShoWare ® Center, which hosts sporting events and concerts. The community is minutes to outdoor recreation, including Tudor Square Park, which offers a children’s playground, picnic area, ball fields and fitness equipment as well as Lake Meridian Park, which features boating, fishing, swimming and picnic areas. Merryfield Estates is also just a short drive to skiing and snowboarding at Snoqualmie Pass and hiking and mountain biking at Tiger Mountain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005073/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Merryfield Estates, a new-home community in Kent, Washington. (Photo: Business Wire)
