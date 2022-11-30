ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Tennessee fugitives arrested in Dothan after car chase, DPD

By Richard Everett
 3 days ago

DOTHAN, Ala ( WDHN )— Two fugitives accused of stealing an SUV in Tennessee were arrested after an early morning car chase in Dothan, per the DPD.

According to Sergeant Mullis, Dothan Police were informed of a Be-On-The-Look-Out (BOLO) alert put out by the Maury County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee about two suspects accused of stealing a Dodge Durango.

The suspects, Chris Edward Mathews, 46, of Columbia, Tennessee, and Tracy Leanne Rhudy, 34, of Williamsport, Tennessee, were both said to be possibly traveling through the Dothan area.

Sgt. Mullis tells WDHN that, early Tuesday morning, an officer recognized the SUV from the BOLO, and after attempting to perform a traffic stop, the car began to drive away, and a chase ensued. After driving a short distance the SUV came to a stop near a home, and Rhudy, who was allegedly driving, got out of the vehicle and tried to run away on foot. She was soon caught by police.

MCSO arrests validated gang member on murder and criminal gang activity charges

Mathews and Rhudy were both arrested around 1:00 a.m. Sgt. Mullis says drugs were found on both of them.

Mathews has been charged with receiving a stolen vehicle, Methamphetamine possession, arrest of a fugitive from justice, and attempting to elude.

Rhudy has been charged with receiving a stolen vehicle, cocaine possession, arrest of a fugitive from justice, and attempting to elude.

An unidentified third person was in the car at the time of the chase but they were released with no charges.

