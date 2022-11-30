Hawaii is synonymous with romance, evoking the imagination with the scent of gardenias, lush vegetation, the salty sea air and the magnificent sunsets. While lying on the beach sipping mai tais with your loved one is romantic, there are so many places to go and things to do on Oahu that take the wedding cake regarding romantic sightseeing and adventure. Add these romantic ideas to your itinerary for a memorable vacation that you’ll talk about for years to come.

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO