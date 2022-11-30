Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Refunds processed for 600K Hawai’i taxpayers
Gov. Ige announced that the State of Hawai'i has finalized the distribution of tax refunds for the 2021 tax year to 600,000 taxpayers who paid their taxes on time.
KITV.com
Chinese company enters into deal to sell off Ko Olina Resort parcels in Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Chinese company that has invested more than $650 million on hundreds of acres of land in and around the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu has reached an agreement to sell off two of its vacant parcels at Ko Olina Resort. KITV4 has learned that...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A sinkhole in Kakaako is proving a bear to fix ― and a big headache for businesses
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs to a sinkhole at the intersection of Halekauwila and Cooke streets in Kakaako are taking a toll on residents and businesses. The impact is expected to last another six months. Currently, drivers can only access Cooke businesses from Ilaniwai, Queen and Kapiolani. Having fewer entry points...
Legos to power Hawai’i robotics challenge
Hawai'i First Robotics is hosting the first Lego League State Championship.
Tag your luggage before even arriving at the airport
This program will enable guests to tag their own luggage in the mobile app, they don't even need to physically be at the airport to do this.
Post-disaster watershed plans for Pacific Territories
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it has partnered with leaders from American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands and Guam to develop post-disaster watershed plans.
Show Aloha Land returns to Aloha Stadium with much more
If you’re looking for something to do in terms of spending time with your family this Christmas season, then look no further than the Aloha Stadium with this next round of Show Aloha Land.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii is now the only state where drivers are paying over $5 for a gallon of gas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is now the only state in the country with a gas price average over $5 a gallon. That’s according to a new report from AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch on Thursday. AAA Hawaii said the average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $5.19 while...
LIST: Top five winter activities to do on Oahu
Hotels.com came out with their list of top activities for visitors to do if they are flying to Oahu during the winter months.
KHON2
HLTA Celebrates 75th Anniversary with a Benefit Gala at the ‘Alohilani Resort in Waikiki
The Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association is hosting a commemorative gala on December 1, at the ‘Alohilani Resort in Waikiki, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of both the nonprofit organization and the resort. HLTA started as a small group of hoteliers in 1947 and has grown into the voice of the local tourism industry, representing businesses and organizations across the industry including hotels, air and ground transportation, small business, retail, restaurants, and many others.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu begins phase 1 construction
Mana‘olana Partners, the owner of Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu and The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu, announces sitework will begin in December 2022. The sitework launches the first phase of construction for the highly anticipated 37-story tower, located in Ala Moana, which will feature 99 exclusive residences situated above the hotel.
The impact Mauna Loa’s eruption has on air quality
According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) volcanic gases such as sulfur dioxide, carbon dioxide and hydrogen fluoride can pose great hazards.
One lava flow left, advancing towards Saddle Road
While lava flow continues to slowly move toward Saddle Road, officials bring a collective update entering the fifth day of the Mauna Loa eruption.
Sister City agreement between Honolulu and Japan city
In an effort to promote friendship, economic partnership and cultural exchange, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the mayor of Sakai City in Japan recently signed a sister city agreement.
KHON2
Maryknoll School
High Surf Advisory: Kauai Southwest, Kohala, Kona, Niihau, Oahu North Shore, Waianae Coast. Camille Michel, Director of Enrollment Management, and Shana Tong, President – Head of Maryknoll, joined John on Living808 to talk about what families can do to ease their concerns about making the decision about private school for their child, and also to share exciting news about how the school is increasing its commitment to make a Maryknoll education more affordable for both new and current families.
cohaitungchi.com
The Most Romantic Things to Do on Oahu
Hawaii is synonymous with romance, evoking the imagination with the scent of gardenias, lush vegetation, the salty sea air and the magnificent sunsets. While lying on the beach sipping mai tais with your loved one is romantic, there are so many places to go and things to do on Oahu that take the wedding cake regarding romantic sightseeing and adventure. Add these romantic ideas to your itinerary for a memorable vacation that you’ll talk about for years to come.
KHON2
Habilitat is selling trees for a great cause
Habilitat is a non-profit recovery community that saves lives. They’ve been around since 1971 and have been selling Christmas trees to raise funds for the program since 1975. All proceeds go towards operation costs and scholarships which allows Habilitat to keep helping people change their lives. You can pick...
City hires consultant to address lead concerns and updates at Koko Head Shooting Complex
Oahu’s only public shooting range is going into its fourth month of being off-limits. The Hawaii Firearms Coalition Director, Andrew Namiki Roberts, said this limits the public’s available spaces to practice with their firearms.
Latest on Mauna Loa lava flow
Hawaii Volcano Observatory provides latest details on Mauna Loa lava flow
Comments / 0