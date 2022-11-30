ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

HLTA Celebrates 75th Anniversary with a Benefit Gala at the ‘Alohilani Resort in Waikiki

The Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association is hosting a commemorative gala on December 1, at the ‘Alohilani Resort in Waikiki, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of both the nonprofit organization and the resort. HLTA started as a small group of hoteliers in 1947 and has grown into the voice of the local tourism industry, representing businesses and organizations across the industry including hotels, air and ground transportation, small business, retail, restaurants, and many others.
HONOLULU, HI
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu begins phase 1 construction

Mana‘olana Partners, the owner of Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu and The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu, announces sitework will begin in December 2022. The sitework launches the first phase of construction for the highly anticipated 37-story tower, located in Ala Moana, which will feature 99 exclusive residences situated above the hotel.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Maryknoll School

High Surf Advisory: Kauai Southwest, Kohala, Kona, Niihau, Oahu North Shore, Waianae Coast. Camille Michel, Director of Enrollment Management, and Shana Tong, President – Head of Maryknoll, joined John on Living808 to talk about what families can do to ease their concerns about making the decision about private school for their child, and also to share exciting news about how the school is increasing its commitment to make a Maryknoll education more affordable for both new and current families.
HONOLULU, HI
cohaitungchi.com

The Most Romantic Things to Do on Oahu

Hawaii is synonymous with romance, evoking the imagination with the scent of gardenias, lush vegetation, the salty sea air and the magnificent sunsets. While lying on the beach sipping mai tais with your loved one is romantic, there are so many places to go and things to do on Oahu that take the wedding cake regarding romantic sightseeing and adventure. Add these romantic ideas to your itinerary for a memorable vacation that you’ll talk about for years to come.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Habilitat is selling trees for a great cause

Habilitat is a non-profit recovery community that saves lives. They’ve been around since 1971 and have been selling Christmas trees to raise funds for the program since 1975. All proceeds go towards operation costs and scholarships which allows Habilitat to keep helping people change their lives. You can pick...
KANEOHE, HI

