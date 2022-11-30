Read full article on original website
Jayson Tatum just broke a three-point record not even Stephen Curry reached
After another win Wednesday night for the red-hot Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum made NBA history. During Boston’s 134-121 win over the Miami Heat, Tatum put up a whopping 49 points and became the youngest player in league history to make 900 3-pointers. The 24-year-old surpassed his friend and fellow...
Warriors forward Draymond Green gets real on current relationship with Jordan Poole after offseason drama
The Golden State Warriors, despite coming off a championship in June, faced immense offseason drama that threatened to fracture the team beyond repair. Long-time starting power forward Draymond Green threw a punch towards teammate Jordan Poole, facing a team punishment in the process. These are the sorts of moments that could prove to be a contending team’s undoing, but it seems as if Green and Poole now at least have a solid working relationship.
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers are now more willing to trade instead of Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook has been on a roll of late. He served as a spark for the Los Angeles Lakers yet again on Monday and the former league MVP proved to be a bright spot for his team amid their devastating last-second loss to the Indiana Pacers. This has been the...
‘Athletic for no reason’: Sixers’ Joel Embiid drops truth bomb on Grizzlies’ Ja Morant
The Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies will duke it out on Friday night. Sixers center Joel Embiid and Grizzlies point gaurd Ja Morant may not spend much matching up one-on-one but all eyes will be on the two All-Stars. After a blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night,...
1 Bucks player who must be traded soon
The Milwaukee Bucks are still riding high on the NBA Championship they won in 2021. Anyone could argue that they could have won back-to-back if Khris Middleton did not sustain a knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Even without Middleton for the first quarter of this 2022-23 campaign, Milwaukee remains to be the second-best team in the association behind the Boston Celtics. But perhaps a trade around the edges could help the Bucks out.
Lakers icon Magic Johnson lauds ‘unbelievable’ LeBron James after massive win over Giannis, Bucks
LeBron James showed out for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night as they took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in what turned out to be an action-packed thriller. The Bucks did all they could to defend their home turf against LeBron and Co., but in the end, it was the Lakers who […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson lauds ‘unbelievable’ LeBron James after massive win over Giannis, Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant ejected from Grizzles playoff rematch vs. Timberwolves
The Memphis Grizzlies were squaring off with a new rival, the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. This was their second meeting this season, with the Grizzlies getting the best of it earlier this season, 114-103. Late in the fourth quarter, with Minnesota looking to put the game away, Dillon Brooks took a hard foul on […] The post Ja Morant ejected from Grizzles playoff rematch vs. Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic reveals hilarious reason why he loves playing day games after win over Knicks
The Dallas Mavericks logged an important win on Saturday afternoon, taking down the New York Knicks, 121-100, in Madison Square Garden. Luka Doncic put on a show yet again as he led the Mavs with a 30-point eruption in another memorable performance for the All-Star point guard. After the game,...
‘No question’: Anthony Davis’ monstrous stretch has Lakers icon Magic Johnson hyping up MVP bid
To say that Magic Johnson was impressed by the Los Angeles Lakers’ massive win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night would be a complete understatement. Johnson was one of the first to congratulate his beloved Lakers with a series of tweets following their 133-129 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.
Lakers star LeBron James’ true feelings on passing Magic Johnson, being ‘aligned’ with the GOATs
LeBron James just passed Magic Johnson on the NBA’s all-time assist leaderboard, and sure enough, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar couldn’t be any happier with the incredible feat. After Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, James expressed how humbled and honored he is to be able to break...
Lakers guard Austin Reaves gets all the love from LeBron James, Russell Westbrook after monster game
The Los Angeles Lakers struggled throughout the entirety of the 2021-22 season, ending up with 33 wins to round out a disappointing campaign. The addition of Russell Westbrook alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis didn’t end up being as seamless a fit as they would have liked. However, one bright spot for the team amid […] The post Lakers guard Austin Reaves gets all the love from LeBron James, Russell Westbrook after monster game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s brutally honest reaction to missing another triple-double in win vs. Spurs
Zion Williamson put on another show on Friday night as he led the New Orleans Pelicans to a comfortable win over the San Antonio Spurs, 117-99. Zion went off for 30 points on 9-of-14 shooting, to go along with 15 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and a block in 34 minutes of action. It was […] The post Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s brutally honest reaction to missing another triple-double in win vs. Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham takes slight dig at Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks after big game from LeBron James
Friday’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks was extra special for Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham. It was his first time facing off against his former team and the fact that the game was being played in Milwaukee added another layer to the revenge narrative for the Lakers shot-caller. After the game, Ham had […] The post Lakers coach Darvin Ham takes slight dig at Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks after big game from LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Memphis Depay fires back at Charles Barkley after predicting USMNT would beat Netherlands
The USMNT officially saw their World Cup journey end on Saturday after suffering a 3-1 defeat at the hands of a strong Netherlands side. Earlier in the week, TNT analyst and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who has been an avid supporter of the American team, made a bold prediction and said the US […] The post Memphis Depay fires back at Charles Barkley after predicting USMNT would beat Netherlands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to passing Magic Johnson on the NBA’s all-time assists leaderboard
LeBron James made history yet again on Friday night during the Los Angeles Lakers’ statement win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers superstar dished out another 11 assists in the contest, en route to surpassing the great Magic Johnson on the NBA’s all-time assists leaderboard.
Anthony Davis puts himself in the company of Shaq, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with insane streak
Anthony Davis is in the midst of a jaw-dropping streak. The Los Angeles Lakers’ big man has posted at least 25 points and 10 rebounds with 50 percent field goal shooting in 8 consecutive games, tying him with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Charles Barkley for the 2nd longest such streak over the past 50 years, per Justin Kubatko. Only Shaquille O’Neal had a longer such streak, as he recorded 11 games in a row during the 2000-2001 campaign.
Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson share special moment after Mavs throttle Knicks
It’s more than safe to assume Jalen Brunson was none too pleased at the New York Knicks’ performance on Saturday. They were blown out by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in a matinee at Madison Square Garden, trailing by 32 points midway through the fourth quarter en route to 121-100 loss. Just because Brunson […] The post Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson share special moment after Mavs throttle Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton updates leave Bucks rotation anemic vs. Hornets
The Milwaukee Bucks could be in bad shape health-wise when they take the court against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night. Giannis, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday were all ruled out by the Bucks, according to Jim Owczarski on Twitter. Giannis, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday have each been dealing with injuries lately, and the […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton updates leave Bucks rotation anemic vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Warriors prediction, odds and pick – 12/3/2022
The Houston Rockets will travel to San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors a day after a big game in the desert. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Warriors prediction and pick. The Rockets stunned the Phoenix Suns 122-121, as Jalen Green hit...
Did Warriors coach Steve Kerr tamper with Alex Caruso after win vs. Bulls?
After a rough start to the season, the Golden State Warriors are starting to find their groove again. Wins over some of the better teams in the league this season have pulled them back above .500. However, greatness is all about not being satisfied with what you have. Based on Steve Kerr’s interaction with Alex Caruso, that’s exactly what the mindset of this team is.
