Dallas, TX

Warriors forward Draymond Green gets real on current relationship with Jordan Poole after offseason drama

The Golden State Warriors, despite coming off a championship in June, faced immense offseason drama that threatened to fracture the team beyond repair. Long-time starting power forward Draymond Green threw a punch towards teammate Jordan Poole, facing a team punishment in the process. These are the sorts of moments that could prove to be a contending team’s undoing, but it seems as if Green and Poole now at least have a solid working relationship.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
1 Bucks player who must be traded soon

The Milwaukee Bucks are still riding high on the NBA Championship they won in 2021. Anyone could argue that they could have won back-to-back if Khris Middleton did not sustain a knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Even without Middleton for the first quarter of this 2022-23 campaign, Milwaukee remains to be the second-best team in the association behind the Boston Celtics. But perhaps a trade around the edges could help the Bucks out.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Lakers icon Magic Johnson lauds ‘unbelievable’ LeBron James after massive win over Giannis, Bucks

LeBron James showed out for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night as they took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in what turned out to be an action-packed thriller. The Bucks did all they could to defend their home turf against LeBron and Co., but in the end, it was the Lakers who […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson lauds ‘unbelievable’ LeBron James after massive win over Giannis, Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ja Morant ejected from Grizzles playoff rematch vs. Timberwolves

The Memphis Grizzlies were squaring off with a new rival, the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. This was their second meeting this season, with the Grizzlies getting the best of it earlier this season, 114-103. Late in the fourth quarter, with Minnesota looking to put the game away, Dillon Brooks took a hard foul on […] The post Ja Morant ejected from Grizzles playoff rematch vs. Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Lakers guard Austin Reaves gets all the love from LeBron James, Russell Westbrook after monster game

The Los Angeles Lakers struggled throughout the entirety of the 2021-22 season, ending up with 33 wins to round out a disappointing campaign. The addition of Russell Westbrook alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis didn’t end up being as seamless a fit as they would have liked. However, one bright spot for the team amid […] The post Lakers guard Austin Reaves gets all the love from LeBron James, Russell Westbrook after monster game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s brutally honest reaction to missing another triple-double in win vs. Spurs

Zion Williamson put on another show on Friday night as he led the New Orleans Pelicans to a comfortable win over the San Antonio Spurs, 117-99. Zion went off for 30 points on 9-of-14 shooting, to go along with 15 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and a block in 34 minutes of action. It was […] The post Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s brutally honest reaction to missing another triple-double in win vs. Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Lakers coach Darvin Ham takes slight dig at Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks after big game from LeBron James

Friday’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks was extra special for Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham. It was his first time facing off against his former team and the fact that the game was being played in Milwaukee added another layer to the revenge narrative for the Lakers shot-caller. After the game, Ham had […] The post Lakers coach Darvin Ham takes slight dig at Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks after big game from LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Memphis Depay fires back at Charles Barkley after predicting USMNT would beat Netherlands

The USMNT officially saw their World Cup journey end on Saturday after suffering a 3-1 defeat at the hands of a strong Netherlands side. Earlier in the week, TNT analyst and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who has been an avid supporter of the American team, made a bold prediction and said the US […] The post Memphis Depay fires back at Charles Barkley after predicting USMNT would beat Netherlands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Davis puts himself in the company of Shaq, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with insane streak

Anthony Davis is in the midst of a jaw-dropping streak. The Los Angeles Lakers’ big man has posted at least 25 points and 10 rebounds with 50 percent field goal shooting in 8 consecutive games, tying him with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Charles Barkley for the 2nd longest such streak over the past 50 years, per Justin Kubatko. Only Shaquille O’Neal had a longer such streak, as he recorded 11 games in a row during the 2000-2001 campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson share special moment after Mavs throttle Knicks

It’s more than safe to assume Jalen Brunson was none too pleased at the New York Knicks’ performance on Saturday. They were blown out by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in a matinee at Madison Square Garden, trailing by 32 points midway through the fourth quarter en route to 121-100 loss. Just because Brunson […] The post Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson share special moment after Mavs throttle Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton updates leave Bucks rotation anemic vs. Hornets

The Milwaukee Bucks could be in bad shape health-wise when they take the court against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night. Giannis, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday were all ruled out by the Bucks, according to Jim Owczarski on Twitter. Giannis, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday have each been dealing with injuries lately, and the […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton updates leave Bucks rotation anemic vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Did Warriors coach Steve Kerr tamper with Alex Caruso after win vs. Bulls?

After a rough start to the season, the Golden State Warriors are starting to find their groove again. Wins over some of the better teams in the league this season have pulled them back above .500. However, greatness is all about not being satisfied with what you have. Based on Steve Kerr’s interaction with Alex Caruso, that’s exactly what the mindset of this team is.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Los Angeles, CA
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

