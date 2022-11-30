ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner

Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
Israel slams UN for adopting resolution calling its founding a 'disaster'

WASHINGTON (TND) — The Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Wednesday slammed a recent General Assembly resolution calling for an official event to commemorate the Palestinian holiday of “Nakba,” which translates roughly to “disaster,” on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the modern state of Israel.
Americans blame politicization for lost trust in military, survey shows

WASHINGTON (TND) — Politicization is rapidly diminishing Americans' confidence in their armed services, according to a new study from The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute (RRPFI). The nonprofit questions Americans annually on their level of faith in a variety of public institutions. In 2018, the majority of the...
