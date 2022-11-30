ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KOAT 7

Albuquerque plans to convert hotels into stable housing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller recently unveiled his plan, to add 5,000 housing units by 2025, which includes hotel conversions to potentially house 1,000 people. “We are just interested in acquiring multiple hotels because this is a fast, cost-effective way to add more housing units relatively quickly,”...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Drivers upset about narrow downtown Albuquerque intersection

Drivers upset about narrow downtown Albuquerque intersection. Drivers upset about narrow downtown Albuquerque intersection. Old Town Christmas tree lit up for 2022 holiday season. The tree is lit! An Albuquerque tradition lives on this year. If you live on ABQ’s west side, you might be able …. Former Representative...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel partially returned

After a man woke up to his ceremonial regalia stolen, it has finally been returned. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and had important items stolen from his vehicle. Native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel partially …. After a man woke up to his ceremonial regalia stolen,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 2 – Dec. 8

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 2 – December 8. Dec. 2 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Pedestrian injured in northeast Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle Friday. Police say the crash happened near Montgomery Blvd. and Carlisle Blvd. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition according to APD. Police say the driver remained on scene. No other information has been […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico man reunited with stolen Native American regalia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For Ashkia Trujillo, the last few days have been a journey to find his stolen cultural treasures. On Sunday morning, he woke up at a hotel in Albuquerque and found that his Native American regalia had been stolen. He is from the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo. Since...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

BCSO's Air Unit is moving forward

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is moving forward with its Air Support Unit. Sgt. Charles Lill is now the new pilot and he's been with the department for more than 15 years. "I actually already have a fixed wing and a rotor wing license, so they're...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police release details in November police shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department released more information on a police shooting that left one person dead near the foothills in November. According to APD, 21-year-old Julian Sanchez and a friend were drinking and gambling at Sandia Casino. Later that night they crashed into a center median on Tramway near Menaul. Police say when […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

How much should New Mexicans spend on Christmas this year?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study in time for the Christmas shopping season has calculated the maximum holiday budgets for over 550 U.S. cities – including Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe. The study compared 558 cities across five metrics: 1) Income, 2) Age, 3) Debt-to-Income Ratio, 4) Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Man turns himself into APD after hit-and-run

It's unclear if the man accused in the hit-and-run had a change of heart or not, but he returned to the scene with his mother to turn himself in. It's unclear if the man accused in the hit-and-run had a change of heart or not, but he returned to the scene with his mother to turn himself in.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

