Albuquerque event will reward participants that turn in their guns
Looking to get rid of your firearm?
Albuquerque plans to convert hotels into stable housing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller recently unveiled his plan, to add 5,000 housing units by 2025, which includes hotel conversions to potentially house 1,000 people. “We are just interested in acquiring multiple hotels because this is a fast, cost-effective way to add more housing units relatively quickly,”...
Hotels by ABQ Sunport frustrated with being targeted by criminals
The hotels have tried to outsmart the thieves over the years by adding more security cameras and even automatic gates, with no success.
Albuquerque crash response turns into homicide investigation
The lanes surrounding the area were shut down, and officials were advising the public to avoid the area.
1 hospitalized after SW ABQ shooting, police say
Authorities are responding to a shooting.
Drivers upset about narrow downtown Albuquerque intersection
Drivers upset about narrow downtown Albuquerque intersection. Drivers upset about narrow downtown Albuquerque intersection. Old Town Christmas tree lit up for 2022 holiday season. The tree is lit! An Albuquerque tradition lives on this year. If you live on ABQ’s west side, you might be able …. Former Representative...
Native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel partially returned
After a man woke up to his ceremonial regalia stolen, it has finally been returned. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and had important items stolen from his vehicle. Native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel partially …. After a man woke up to his ceremonial regalia stolen,...
Albuquerque police investigating death as a homicide
Not many details are known at this time, but this article will be updated once more is learned.
UNM offers new, 16-month program to increase the number of nurses
"Definitely, there is a big need here in New Mexico for nurses. During the pandemic we faced, the challenges were the travel nurses. We were in a big shortage here," said UNM Psychiatry Resident Hugo Gomez.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 2 – Dec. 8
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 2 – December 8. Dec. 2 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
Pedestrian injured in northeast Albuquerque crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle Friday. Police say the crash happened near Montgomery Blvd. and Carlisle Blvd. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition according to APD. Police say the driver remained on scene. No other information has been […]
If you live on ABQ’s west side, you might be able to be a temporary legislator
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is looking for someone to fill in as a legislator until the end of the year. Residents of District 16, on Albuquerque’s west side, who are over 21 years old are eligible. Former Representative Antonio “Moe” Maestas recently resigned from representing the district in order to serve as a state senator. […]
New Mexico man reunited with stolen Native American regalia
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For Ashkia Trujillo, the last few days have been a journey to find his stolen cultural treasures. On Sunday morning, he woke up at a hotel in Albuquerque and found that his Native American regalia had been stolen. He is from the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo. Since...
APS JROTC instructor on leave for rape charge submits plea
The judge released Garcia on his own recognizance.
BCSO's Air Unit is moving forward
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is moving forward with its Air Support Unit. Sgt. Charles Lill is now the new pilot and he's been with the department for more than 15 years. "I actually already have a fixed wing and a rotor wing license, so they're...
Albuquerque Police release details in November police shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department released more information on a police shooting that left one person dead near the foothills in November. According to APD, 21-year-old Julian Sanchez and a friend were drinking and gambling at Sandia Casino. Later that night they crashed into a center median on Tramway near Menaul. Police say when […]
How much should New Mexicans spend on Christmas this year?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study in time for the Christmas shopping season has calculated the maximum holiday budgets for over 550 U.S. cities – including Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe. The study compared 558 cities across five metrics: 1) Income, 2) Age, 3) Debt-to-Income Ratio, 4) Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio, […]
Arrest made in string of Albuquerque mail robberies; one suspect still on the run
Although one person has been arrested for mail robberies, another person is still on the run.
Man that turned himself into Albuquerque police after hit-and-run awaits court proceedings
In August, a man was killed at a bus stop after a vehicle hit him near Old Town. He was identified as Kevin Sanchez. His body was found about 80 feet away from the bus stop.
Man turns himself into APD after hit-and-run
It's unclear if the man accused in the hit-and-run had a change of heart or not, but he returned to the scene with his mother to turn himself in. It's unclear if the man accused in the hit-and-run had a change of heart or not, but he returned to the scene with his mother to turn himself in.
