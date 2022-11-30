LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man called police Friday night to report that he fatally stabbed another man in self-defense at an east valley apartment complex, Metro said. Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section said the stabbing at the complex on the 4300 block of Boulder Highway, south of South Lamb Boulevard, was reported in a 911 call at 7:19 p.m.

