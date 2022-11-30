ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

North Las Vegas bank robbed, suspect not yet identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police were investigating a bank robbery Friday night in North Las Vegas. Around 4 p.m., dispatchers received a call that a person had robbed a bank in the 3100 block of West Ann Road, near Simmons Street. The suspected robber ran off before officers arrived, police said. Investigators did not have […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Man claims self-defense in deadly east Las Vegas valley stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man called police Friday night to report that he fatally stabbed another man in self-defense at an east valley apartment complex, Metro said. Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section said the stabbing at the complex on the 4300 block of Boulder Highway, south of South Lamb Boulevard, was reported in a 911 call at 7:19 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing in east valley

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the east valley. Police claim the incident occurred in an apartment complex near the 4300 block of Boulder Highway. Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing in east …. Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the east...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police search for man accused of robbing Gold Coast Casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police released a photo of a man accused of robbing a casino cage over two weeks ago. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 16, just after 6:30 p.m. at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, located at 4000 West Flamingo Road, according to Metro.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Nye County fugitive taken into custody Wednesday evening

Video released by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office shows the arrest of fugitive Ryan Sanders who is accused of kidnapping and attempting to kill a 74-year-old Pahrump woman early last week. Nye County fugitive taken into custody Wednesday …. Video released by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office shows the...
NYE COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Man held in Las Vegas Strip stabbings found unfit for trial

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man arrested for an October stabbing rampage that killed two people and wounded six others on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk has been found unfit for trial, his lawyer said Friday. A state court judge ordered Yoni Christian Barrios, 32, to remain indefinitely at a state psychiatric facility until doctors […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

