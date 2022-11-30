Read full article on original website
North Las Vegas bank robbed, suspect not yet identified
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police were investigating a bank robbery Friday night in North Las Vegas. Around 4 p.m., dispatchers received a call that a person had robbed a bank in the 3100 block of West Ann Road, near Simmons Street. The suspected robber ran off before officers arrived, police said. Investigators did not have […]
8newsnow.com
Man claims self-defense in deadly east Las Vegas valley stabbing
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man called police Friday night to report that he fatally stabbed another man in self-defense at an east valley apartment complex, Metro said. Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section said the stabbing at the complex on the 4300 block of Boulder Highway, south of South Lamb Boulevard, was reported in a 911 call at 7:19 p.m.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing in east valley
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the east valley. Police claim the incident occurred in an apartment complex near the 4300 block of Boulder Highway. Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing in east …. Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the east...
8newsnow.com
Police search for man accused of robbing Gold Coast Casino
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police released a photo of a man accused of robbing a casino cage over two weeks ago. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 16, just after 6:30 p.m. at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, located at 4000 West Flamingo Road, according to Metro.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Boulder Highway, Desert Inn
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in an apartment complex near Boulder Highway and Desert Inn Road. Police have not released any additional information. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Las Vegas man faces murder charge after shooting woman ‘on accident’
A Las Vegas man faces a murder charge after police said he shot a woman who died a day later from her injuries, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Friday said.
Murder victim found inside barrel in Las Vegas identified
The Clark County coroner's office has identified the person found deceased earlier this week inside a barrel as a 39-year-old man.
8newsnow.com
Nye County fugitive taken into custody Wednesday evening
Video released by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office shows the arrest of fugitive Ryan Sanders who is accused of kidnapping and attempting to kill a 74-year-old Pahrump woman early last week. Nye County fugitive taken into custody Wednesday …. Video released by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office shows the...
Man held in Las Vegas Strip stabbings found unfit for trial
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man arrested for an October stabbing rampage that killed two people and wounded six others on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk has been found unfit for trial, his lawyer said Friday. A state court judge ordered Yoni Christian Barrios, 32, to remain indefinitely at a state psychiatric facility until doctors […]
1 Killed and 1 Injured In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the North Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a hit-and-run crash was reported on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Authorities confirmed that 1 person died and 1 person was injured due to the fatal accident. A 2015 TaoTao moped was traveling southbound and it was rear-ended by a truck. The male...
Man accused in mass stabbing attack on Vegas Strip not competent for trial
A man accused of stabbing eight people in what police called an "unprovoked" attack on the Las Vegas Strip is not competent to stand trial, a judge ruled Friday.
Vehicle chase, crash in North Las Vegas causes road closures
There is a heavy police presence at a North Las Vegas intersection causing all lanes to be blocked, according to RTC.
8newsnow.com
UPDATE: Man hit by car when walking outside marked crosswalk dies from injuries, Metro says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man hit by a car when he was walking outside a marked crosswalk on Las Vegas Boulevard North near East Washington Avenue has died from his injuries, Metro police said Saturday. The man, 58, was taken to University Medical Center after being struck at...
‘I was just trying to scare him in self-defense,’ Las Vegas man accused of shooting father in neck after school fight
A man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot a man in the neck in the middle of traffic following a fight at a Las Vegas middle school, an arrest report said.
Former Marine threatened deadly, explosive attack on Las Vegas Strip, police say
A former U.S. Marine threatened a mass attack on the Las Vegas Strip, prompting a large police response where investigators found weapons and military-style explosives in his apartment, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators and documents confirmed.
Judge sentences Las Vegas man who drove around with friend’s severed head, body parts in coolers
A Las Vegas man who dismembered his acquaintance and drove around with a severed head and body parts will serve a minimum of nearly two decades in prison.
Worker finds Las Vegas murder victim’s torso, bleach inside abandoned barrel
A public works contractor inspecting an abandoned barrel for hazardous materials found a floating torso and bleach, leading to a Las Vegas man’s arrest for murder, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday revealed.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police make arrest after human remains found in barrel in southeast valley
Suspect accused of brutally attacking elderly woman is in custody, Nye County deputies say. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshalls have arrested a wanted fugitive accused of brutally attacking an elderly woman while she was sleeping in her home back on November 21. Luck of the draw...
Driver nearly hit tourists, officers in chase near Las Vegas Strip that ended in fire
The man accused of evading police Wednesday by driving on curbs and sidewalks near and on the Las Vegas Strip, nearly colliding with tourists and officers, sparked a fire by revving his tires in a busy intersection, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Man dead, woman injured after apartment shooting near UNLV, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a shooting near UNLV that left a man dead and a woman injured. Metro police confirmed that the shooting occurred on Thursday at 7:53 p.m. in the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street at an apartment complex (near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive). An 8 News […]
