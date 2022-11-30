Read full article on original website
Related
Site Enablement Platforms Can Accelerate Clinical Trials by 6 Weeks and Reduce Costs by Over $1M
– Florence HealthcareTM, a clinical research technology company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, recently announced the completion of a year-long third-party study on the impact of Site Enablement PlatformsTM on clinical research timelines and costs. – The study by Marketcap Consulting is the first to compare how traditional site management approaches...
HLTH22: Curavit Raises $5M for Digital Therapeutics Clinical Research
– Curavit Clinical Research, a virtual contract research organization (VCRO) that specializes in decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) announced it raised $5M in Series A funding to accelerate its growing portfolio of research in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market. The round was led by Osage Venture Partners with additional investment from Royal Street Ventures and Narrow Gauge Ventures.
Eyenovia Secures $15M for Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Technologies
– Eyenovia, Inc., a pre-commercial ophthalmic technology company developing the Optejet® delivery system for use both in combination with its own drug-device therapeutic programs for mydriasis, presbyopia and pediatric progressive myopia as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced that the company enters a $15M credit facility with the Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P. (“Avenue Venture Debt Fund” or “Avenue”).
Haystack Oncology Launches with $56M for Post-Op Cancer Detection Tech
– Haystack Oncology (“Haystack”), an oncology company that applies the next generation of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) detection technology raises $56M in Series A financing led by Catalio Capital Management (“Catalio”), which co-founded Haystack through its private equity and structured equity investment vehicles. Additional investors include Bruker, Exact Ventures, the venture arm of Exact Sciences and Alexandria Venture Investments.
HLTH22: Bamboo Health Launches Real-Time Care Intelligence Platform
– Today at HLTH, Bamboo Health unveils its new Real-Time Care Intelligence™ platform and Smart Signals™ care coordination network to drive whole person care across the spectrum of physical, behavioral and social health needs. – The network improves more than 1 billion patient encounters a year across more...
HLTH22: NuraLogix Researchers Announce the Capability to Assess Type 2 Diabetes and Blood Biomarker Health Issues Using Any Video-Enabled Device
– Researchers at NuraLogix, a global pioneer of contactless health monitoring through its patented Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI™) technology, have announced that it is adding the ability to perform metabolic and blood biomarker health risk assessments for various chronic conditions to its AnuraTM platform. – As a first for...
RevSpring Integrates with Epic Willow to Take Payments for Pharmacy Transactions
– RevSpring announced a new integration with Epic Willow that empowers staff to take payments for pharmacy transactions. – The Willow integration focuses on specific solutions for pharmacies and gives them more choice about how to take and process in-pharmacy credit card payments in the most streamlined fashion. Why It...
M&A: Carenet Health Acquires Stericycle Communication Solutions
– Carenet Health, a leading provider of 24/7 and on-demand patient engagement solutions, today announced it has acquired Stericycle Communication Solutions, an industry leader in patient engagement technology and solutions and a service of Stericycle, Inc. The companies’ combined capabilities create the industry’s most comprehensive patient experience platform.
HLTH22: General Catalyst Adds 10 New Health System Partners
– Healthcare venture capital firm General Catalyst adds 10 new health system partners, bringing the number to 15 total. – This first-of-its-kind strategic ecosystem will encapsulate 10% of the US population across 43 states (as well as the largest academic health system in the UK), with a goal to promote health assurance and deliver accessible, affordable and effective care.
UpStream Raises $140M to Expand Value-Based Care Model Nationwide
– Value-based care provider UpStream raises $140M in Series B funding co-led by Coatue and Dragoneer with additional participation from other top healthcare and technology investors, including Avidity Partners, Define Ventures and Mubadala. This round brings its total funding to nearly $185M to date. – UpStream supports physicians operating under...
HLTH22: 6 Digital Health Executives Share Key Takeaways
We reached out to six digital health executives for their key takeaways and reflection from attending the recent HLTH22 conference. Sunny Kumar, MD, Partner at GSR Ventures, a $3B AUM venture firm investing in early-stage digital health companies. The most fascinating element of HLTH 2022 were the concurrent contrasts. Set...
HLTH22 Day 2 News Summary: Amazon Clinic Launch, General Catalyst, Verizon, Higi
Amazon launches Amazon Clinic, a virtual care option that will operate across 32 states that offers up-front pricing, and treatment within hours, instead of days—helping customers achieve better health. Welcome to easy-to-use, effective care for common health conditions. For customers, the cost of consultations will vary by provider and...
Nuance Announces Strategic Collaborations at RNSA22
– Nuance Communications announced a series of strategic partnership announcements at RNSA 2022. – Nuance announces that Kentucky-based Baptist Health and Pennsylvania-based Einstein Healthcare have joined the Nuance Precision Imaging Network (PIN). The addition of these healthcare systems will empower collaborative care teams with AI-powered insights from diagnostic imaging at the point-of-care.
HLTH22: Highmark Health, Google Cloud, League Launches Digital Health Platform
At HLTH, Highmark Health, Google Cloud, and League today unveiled their collaboration on an interoperable, digital health platform that makes it simple for individuals to navigate healthcare and connect to the right tools and resources when and where they need them. – The navigation technology can be envisioned as a...
HLTH22: Amazon Launches Amazon Clinic Across 32 States
Today, Amazon announced the launch of Amazon Clinic, a virtual health service that will operate across 32 states to support more than 20 common health conditions. Amazon Clinic will serve as a convenient virtual care option that offers up-front pricing, and treatment within hours, instead of days—helping customers achieve better health. Welcome to easy-to-use, effective care for common health conditions.
HLTH22: Rimidi Launches New Respiratory Module to Deliver Better Treatment
– Rimidi launches its new Respiratory Module through integration with Teva Pharmaceuticals’ digital inhalers that be integrated into healthcare provider workflows, enhancing respiratory care and population health management. – This new module allows providers to comprehend the full picture of the patient’s disease status both in the clinic and...
Driving Healthcare Operational Efficiency with IoT Sensing as a Service
Amid widespread staffing shortages across the healthcare sector, the need for IoT-enabled digital transformation in hospitals and patient care facilities is increasingly clear. For the first time since 2004, a lack of staffing has overtaken financial volatility as the No. 1 concern among healthcare CEOs in the American College of Healthcare Executives’ annual survey. Meanwhile, from canceled appointments to delayed surgeries, more than half of all U.S. patients report reductions in care quality due to personnel shortages. The problem is even further magnified in rural areas, with rural-based primary healthcare professionals ranking care quality as a greater concern than access to care within their communities.
HLTH22: LG Launches Virtual Care Solution with Amwell to Address Hospital Workforce Shortages
– Global innovator LG Electronics announced its first joint solution with digital healthcare enablement leader Amwell®, designed to expand the boundaries of digital health innovation and address a major issue faced by hospitals across the country – workforce shortages. – Showcased at HLTH 2022, a Carepoint™ TV Kit,...
4th Annual UCSF Health Hub: Digital Health Awards Announced
– UCSF Health Hub and the Digital Health Awards team announces the ten Best in Class winning companies, 40 Rising Stars, three Rising Star Champions and two Hall of Fame inductees for the 2022 Digital Health Awards. – The winning companies were chosen from more than 1,200 submissions based on...
Is food packaging safe? New report says it may have negative impacts on your health
WASHINGTON DC — There are a lot of things that come in contact with your food before it ever gets to your plate – and a new report says the Food and Drug Administration could improve how it makes sure they’re safe. The report refers to the materials used in manufacturing, packaging and transporting the food you feed your family. This includes the bags around your salad or bread and the container from your takeout order.
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 0