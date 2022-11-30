ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Kat Kountry 105

UPDATE: Grinch Stole $40k of Items From Amazing Rochester Nonprofit

Thanksgiving Day turned out to be a day of stealing rather than giving in Rochester, Minnesota. Unfortunately, what was stolen impacts many in our community that a local nonprofit helps, and the loss to the organization is heartbreaking. But, the tips are rolling in and we've got a little bit of good news since we first published this story.
ROCHESTER, MN
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Winona, MN

When you think of Winona, MN, you think of a city with eye-catching parks and interesting cultural sites. However, the city, which is located in the state’s southeast region, has plenty of nice restaurants any local or visitor will love. This list contains something for everyone’s tastebuds and the...
WINONA, MN
1520 The Ticket

Draw Down for Silver Lake Planned for Dam Maintenance

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) has announced plans to draw down Silver Lake starting Dec. 9. RPU Communications Coordinator Tony Benson says the drawdown is to allow crews to replace a hydraulic cylinder on the Silver Lake Dam. RPU is working on the replacement project with the Minnesota DNR and Rochester Parks and Recreation Department.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Jonnie Beans: to breakfast and beyond!

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Food Friday has that cozy cabin feel, tucked inside a historic building in Waseca. Inside the lower level of the Miller Armstrong building, Kelsey and Lisa instantly felt at home at Jonnie Beans, a family-friendly café that serves breakfast all day.
WASECA, MN
KROC News

Christmas Movies Are Back on The Big Screen in Rochester

The other night, I was at the movie theater and watched the new Wakonda movie. It's good...you should see it! But before the movie started, there was a commercial that said classic Christmas movies were back on the big screen in movie theaters throughout the country, including in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Meth Sale Evidence Found in Rochester Traffic Stop

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in southeast Rochester led to the discovery of drug sale evidence last week. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged 44-year-old Jamaul Gayles of Rochester with second-degree drug sales and third degree drug possession. An Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle with an inoperable tail light Gayles was riding in and noticed a pipe used to smoke controlled substances in the center council of a vehicle, the criminal complaint says.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

House ransacked, cash stolen from NE Rochester home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A home was ransacked, including a safe with $2,000 being stolen, in northeast Rochester. Police said it happened between 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 22nd St. NE. The homeowner returned home and found the front door kicked in. The person had gone...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Urgent Need: Bell Ringers And Toy Donations In Rochester

In December, hundreds of kids are in need of gifts and empty red kettles are sitting at a lot of stores throughout Southeast Minnesota. Stepping up to fill these needs are just 2 of the simple ways you can give back and spread joy this Christmas season in the Rochester, Minnesota area. Check out the full list of ways to help below...including one that is completely free!
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Homeowner Risks Life, Saves Extra Big Dog from Roof

What Is This Great Dane Doing On Kasson Minnesota Family's Roof?. It was a bright day, perfect for putting up Christmas lights. In the process, the head of the Galloway clan's "Light Installation Team" (better known as Aaron) ended up confronting and having to control a GIANT Great Dane on their roof, in Kasson, Minnesota.
KASSON, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Photos: Spacious rambler for sale in Goodhue County

This fully finished home features updates throughout including new kitchen cabinets, new countertops and a fully remodeled main floor laundry. The house includes a spacious mudroom off garage, a four season porch, stainless steel appliances, a gas fireplace in the lower level, updated bathrooms with ceramic tile and an owners suite with an oversized walk-in closet.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
visitwinona.com

Winter in Winona looks like a scene from a Hallmark Movie

Winter in Winona is a sight to see. It was featured in “Only in Your State” for looking like a scene out of a Hallmark Movie. The downtown historic district is especially decorated for the holidays and features a Holiday Window Walk of storefronts displaying a Christmas theme. The shop merchants have special holiday gifts and there are a variety of holiday events to participate in. The 100 Miles of Christmas happens on the first weekend of December and features towns along the Great River Road. “Winona itself is in a scenic region that is absolutely beautiful under a blanket of snow.”
WINONA, MN
KIMT

Mayo Clinic to ease visitor restrictions in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Restrictions on visitors will be eased starting Tuesday at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The hospital says it’s due to the reduced risk of severe COVID-19 disease, staff and patient vaccination rates, effective treatment options, and the low positivity rate. Patients with or suspected to have COVID-19 will no longer have different restrictions from other patients. The restrictions on numbers of visitors allowed on a patient’s visitor list have also been lifted.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 people found dead inside Rochester home, police say

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Rochester residence Thursday morning.Officers were called just before noon to the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast in the Slatterly Park neighborhood. Inside a home, they found the bodies of a woman and a man. Investigators are working to determine their causes of death, but they've ruled out carbon monoxide poisoning.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

