Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, December 3, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Audrey Kirven in Sheridan, Wyoming. Audrey writes: "Waiting for the bus, we had a moment of 'Wyoming reflection.' What a beautiful way to start our day!".
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Cat Urbigkit: Who Stands with the Anti-Ranching Vendetta?

Ranchers whose livestock herds graze public lands in the western United States are continuing a tradition that has long been practiced by pastoral peoples around the globe. Herds are moved with the seasons, and domestic stock grazing the West's arid rangelands produces food and fiber in a relatively natural manner.
WYOMING STATE
KETV.com

Benefits of Colorado canal outweigh $600 million price tag study finds

An independent study by a California-based engineering firm said a canal that diverts water from the Lower South Platte River in Colorado to Nebraska would cost $567 million to $628 million and take about 11 years to build. Gywn-Mohr Tully told the Legislature's Appropriations Committee Friday, the payoff for Nebraska...
NEBRASKA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Tainted Soup Likely Led To Wyoming Man’s Paralysis From Botulism

During her long career in food service, Becce Ford is thankful that she never saw a single case of botulism. But given its horrific effects, she was always mindful of the foodborne neuro toxin that can shut down the entire body.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

WATCH: Rare White Wyoming Bison

This one is making the rounds on social media. It's not the white snow making this big guy white. Though he does blend into the snow rather nicely. I wonder if the lady bison don't mind that he doesn't look like the other dudes. Below this first video are more...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Venezuelan oils means Wyoming frustration

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As news splashes headlines about the Biden administration tapping Venezuela for oil, we spoke with Wyoming mineral authorities about what this might mean for Wyoming. Wyoming state mineral sector leaders are at a loss about the recent federal decision to resume limited drilling for...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, December 1, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Gary Keimig of Dubois, Wyoming. Gary writes: "It dawned clear but brutally cold at -7F. Mist is rising from warm river waters as it does when the temperature nears zero.".
WYOMING STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Wyoming

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
JACKSON, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Jackson Outdoorsman Dies From Botulism; Tainted Soup Blamed

After a long struggle against a nightmarish botulism infection, Hans Russell of Jackson, 56, died Wednesday in a Salt Lake hospital, a family friend has confirmed. With his passing, Wyoming has lost a robust, humorous, talented and adventurous human being, James...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Keeping Awesome Arrowheads In Wyoming Is A Big No No

When I was a kid, we used to walk freshly plowed fields to find Native American treasures like arrowheads, pottery or some sort of object from the past. It was an educational experience every time. It's hard to know exactly what you found sometimes, but when you found something it...
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Wyo4News Snow Report: December 2, 2022

Here is your Snow Report for the State of Wyoming, brought to you by Basecamp Powersports. See them at 46 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY, or call 307-3 62-3911 TODAY! When it comes to the outdoors, you need a basecamp!
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Researchers Explore Turning Human Poop Into Clean Energy

Researchers at Washington State University are developing a new way to treat sewage, which will convert leftover sludge to renewable natural gas. Wyoming also is exploring renewable natural gas production by using byproduct gas from sewage treatment, and energy companies are...
WYOMING STATE

