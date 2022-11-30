Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, December 3, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Audrey Kirven in Sheridan, Wyoming. Audrey writes: "Waiting for the bus, we had a moment of 'Wyoming reflection.' What a beautiful way to start our day!". To submit your Wyoming sunrise...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cat Urbigkit: Who Stands with the Anti-Ranching Vendetta?
Ranchers whose livestock herds graze public lands in the western United States are continuing a tradition that has long been practiced by pastoral peoples around the globe. Herds are moved with the seasons, and domestic stock grazing the West's arid rangelands produces food and fiber in a relatively natural manner.
cowboystatedaily.com
Removal Of Coal/ Natural Gas Could Mean Wyoming And Neighbors Face Blackouts This Winter
An analysis by an electric grid watchdog warns that "a large portion of the North American bulk power system is at risk of having insufficient energy supplies during severe winter weather.". The North American Energy Reliability Corp. (NSERC) report attributes...
KETV.com
Benefits of Colorado canal outweigh $600 million price tag study finds
An independent study by a California-based engineering firm said a canal that diverts water from the Lower South Platte River in Colorado to Nebraska would cost $567 million to $628 million and take about 11 years to build. Gywn-Mohr Tully told the Legislature's Appropriations Committee Friday, the payoff for Nebraska...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Likely Safe From ‘Cocaine Bear’ Rampage; No Recorded Incidents To Date
If you're terrified at the thought of the gruesome carnage that could be left in the wake of a bear's cocaine-fueled rage, you probably don't have anything to worry about in Wyoming – at least outside of movie theatres.
cowboystatedaily.com
Black Bear Hunting Outlook Good For Wyoming, But No Grizzly Hunting Anytime Soon
Wyoming's black bear hunting has been good, and could be even better, despite chances being slim that the state will see a grizzly bear hunting season anytime soon, says an avid bear hunter and conservationist. Meanwhile, the Wyoming Game and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Tainted Soup Likely Led To Wyoming Man’s Paralysis From Botulism
During her long career in food service, Becce Ford is thankful that she never saw a single case of botulism. But given its horrific effects, she was always mindful of the foodborne neuro toxin that can shut down the entire body.
WATCH: Rare White Wyoming Bison
This one is making the rounds on social media. It's not the white snow making this big guy white. Though he does blend into the snow rather nicely. I wonder if the lady bison don't mind that he doesn't look like the other dudes. Below this first video are more...
cowboystatedaily.com
Clair McFarland: We Must’ve Been High To Spend Thanksgiving In A Colorado Pot House
We stayed in a pot house, but none of us smoked. I swear. My mom had this idea to rent an Airbnb in Denver over Thanksgiving weekend so her children and grandchildren could loll away the holiday in cozy proximity to Christmas light displays and shopping malls.
cowboystatedaily.com
Homemade ‘Smith And Methson’ Firearm Unlikely To Catch On With Wyoming Crooks
The likelihood is vanishingly small that any Wyoming crime victim would find themselves staring down the twin barrels of a "Smith & Methson," says a Wyoming a gunsmith and former law enforcement officer. "It looks like it's probably a...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Venezuelan oils means Wyoming frustration
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As news splashes headlines about the Biden administration tapping Venezuela for oil, we spoke with Wyoming mineral authorities about what this might mean for Wyoming. Wyoming state mineral sector leaders are at a loss about the recent federal decision to resume limited drilling for...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, December 1, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Gary Keimig of Dubois, Wyoming. Gary writes: "It dawned clear but brutally cold at -7F. Mist is rising from warm river waters as it does when the temperature nears zero.". To submit your...
The richest person in Wyoming
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
cowboystatedaily.com
Jackson Outdoorsman Dies From Botulism; Tainted Soup Blamed
After a long struggle against a nightmarish botulism infection, Hans Russell of Jackson, 56, died Wednesday in a Salt Lake hospital, a family friend has confirmed. With his passing, Wyoming has lost a robust, humorous, talented and adventurous human being, James...
Keeping Awesome Arrowheads In Wyoming Is A Big No No
When I was a kid, we used to walk freshly plowed fields to find Native American treasures like arrowheads, pottery or some sort of object from the past. It was an educational experience every time. It's hard to know exactly what you found sometimes, but when you found something it...
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Snow Report: December 2, 2022
Here is your Snow Report for the State of Wyoming, brought to you by Basecamp Powersports. See them at 46 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY, or call 307-3 62-3911 TODAY! When it comes to the outdoors, you need a basecamp!
cowboystatedaily.com
Researchers Explore Turning Human Poop Into Clean Energy
Researchers at Washington State University are developing a new way to treat sewage, which will convert leftover sludge to renewable natural gas. Wyoming also is exploring renewable natural gas production by using byproduct gas from sewage treatment, and energy companies are...
oilcity.news
With Wyoming averaging ~9,700 civil lawsuits per year, proposed filing fee hikes would generate extra $388K
CASPER, Wyo. — The filing fee for a plaintiff to bring a civil case in Wyoming is $120, and House Bill 14 proposes hiking that fee to $160. The Wyoming Legislature's Joint Judiciary Interim Committee is sponsoring the bill for consideration during the upcoming 2023 General Session, which is set to begin on Jan. 10.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Terrifying Tales Of Treacherous Driving On Interstate 80 In The Winter Time
To Wyoming drivers, this is the time of year when holy terror describes our feelings when sandwiched between giant semi-trailer trucks barreling down Interstate 80 in blinding snowstorms. Every resident of the Cowboy State has their own terrifying stories of close...
cowboystatedaily.com
Power Company Denies Fault, Says Hurricane-Force 140 mph Winds Led To Deadly Wyoming Fire
Saying a huge fire in small-town Wyoming stemmed from natural causes and an "act of God," a power company has denied a Wyoming man's claims that its negligence led to his wife's death. William Jerome Ruth in...
