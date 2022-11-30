ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

WATCH: Starbright Village in Odessa opens for the holiday season

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Starbright Village in Odessa is officially open to the public for this holiday season. The official lighting commenced at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday night in McKinney Park. Families were able to walk through Starbright Village, take in the sights, and enjoy hot chocolate, courtesy of The Odessa Chuckwagon Gang. On Friday […]
ODESSA, TX
Get Paid In Time For Christmas! Don’t Miss The Stripes Hiring Event In Midland

Are you tired of your job? Are you wanting to do something different or maybe find a company that offers benefits and perks? Look no further! Stripes is looking to hire you!. Stripes convenience stores will be hosting a hiring event next week, December 7th, from 9 am to 3 pm at the Grand Texan Hotel 4300 West Wall in Midland. They will be interviewing and hiring on the spot. Come dressed to impress that day and bring your resume.
MIDLAND, TX
Parade of Lights returns to Downtown Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa will be presenting the 2022 Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. The parade will be accompanied with a market and letters to Santa. Letters to Santa and the market will start at 2 p.m. The market will be held on Texas Ave. between 3rd and 5th Streets and will close at 10 p.m.
ODESSA, TX
Meet Art and Picasso, NewsWest 9's Pets of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Art and Picasso, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Art is a one-year-old mastiff and Picasso is a six-month-old pit mix. These two boys were found wandering down the street and were taken in by the Arts Council of...
MIDLAND, TX
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here is the Forecast For Midland/Odessa

The Christmas classic from Bing Crosby has made it a regular thing to ask around this time of year, so what is the chance for Midland/Odessa to have a White Christmas?. According to The Farmer's Almanac, as usual, the chances are slim going by the long-range forecast. But anything can happen as we get closer to Christmas because the weather in West Texas is unpredictable and constantly changes.
MIDLAND, TX
Tall City VFW Post 7208 to host free Christmas Party for kids

MIDLAND, Texas — The Tall City VFW Post 7208 will be holding a free Christmas party for kids on December 10. This event is completely free for all the kids there and will feature games, stocking decorating, a hot chocolate bar, ornament making station and other free and fun activities. There will also possibly be prizes at the door.
MIDLAND, TX
City of Midland to replace pipeline at Hogan Park

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is warning the public about a pipeline replacement project at Hogan Park beginning in December. While the project is ongoing, there will be some road closures needed and some baseball field usage will be impacted. According to the city, Centurion Pipeline will...
MIDLAND, TX
How to avoid porch pirates this holiday season

ODESSA, Texas — Porch pirates are expected to be back on the prowl this holiday season. These thieves look out for packages that are left unattended on front doorsteps or porches and swipe them for themselves. Just this month, Midland police have made 67 arrests on larceny charges. Police...
MIDLAND, TX
Midlander killed in Thursday evening crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department pf Public Safety has identified a victim killed in a single vehicle rollover crash as 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery, of Midland. Montgomery died at the scene.  According to a DPS report, around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on SH 158, about […]
MIDLAND, TX
