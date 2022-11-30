Read full article on original website
Looking For Christmas Gift Ideas? How About a Midland/Odessa Monopoly Game?
If you are stumped on what to get your favorite Midlander or Odessan? Well, there actually is a Monopoly game out there that features properties you can find in Midland/Odessa. This Monopoly-style game was created sometime in the past 10 years because it features the Wagner Noel PAC as one...
WATCH: Starbright Village in Odessa opens for the holiday season
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Starbright Village in Odessa is officially open to the public for this holiday season. The official lighting commenced at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday night in McKinney Park. Families were able to walk through Starbright Village, take in the sights, and enjoy hot chocolate, courtesy of The Odessa Chuckwagon Gang. On Friday […]
Free Pictures With The Grinch For A Great Cause Happening Tomorrow In Odessa
It's the most wonderful time of the year. This is the time of year when we should be thinking about how we can help and do for others instead of for ourselves but it doesn't hurt if there is something in it for us too. The holidays can be one...
Get Paid In Time For Christmas! Don’t Miss The Stripes Hiring Event In Midland
Are you tired of your job? Are you wanting to do something different or maybe find a company that offers benefits and perks? Look no further! Stripes is looking to hire you!. Stripes convenience stores will be hosting a hiring event next week, December 7th, from 9 am to 3 pm at the Grand Texan Hotel 4300 West Wall in Midland. They will be interviewing and hiring on the spot. Come dressed to impress that day and bring your resume.
Community responds to empty donation barrels, donates hundreds of toys to toy drive
ODESSA, Texas — After a post on Facebook from the Odessa Police Department showing only one toy donated for the NewsWest 9 Salvation Army Toy Drive barrel, hundreds of toys were donated by the community. The indoor football team The Warbirds went to the store and bought enough toys...
Parade of Lights returns to Downtown Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa will be presenting the 2022 Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. The parade will be accompanied with a market and letters to Santa. Letters to Santa and the market will start at 2 p.m. The market will be held on Texas Ave. between 3rd and 5th Streets and will close at 10 p.m.
Mobile giving tree helps provide Christmas for foster children
MIDLAND, Texas — On Wednesday the first mobile giving tree in the Permian Basin went up at the Heritage USA Federal Credit Union in Midland. The credit union is partnering with One Accord for Kids to help make sure foster children in the area have a Christmas too. This...
Meet Art and Picasso, NewsWest 9's Pets of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Art and Picasso, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Art is a one-year-old mastiff and Picasso is a six-month-old pit mix. These two boys were found wandering down the street and were taken in by the Arts Council of...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here is the Forecast For Midland/Odessa
The Christmas classic from Bing Crosby has made it a regular thing to ask around this time of year, so what is the chance for Midland/Odessa to have a White Christmas?. According to The Farmer's Almanac, as usual, the chances are slim going by the long-range forecast. But anything can happen as we get closer to Christmas because the weather in West Texas is unpredictable and constantly changes.
Residents unhappy that neighborhood trees will be trimmed at some point
MIDLAND, Texas — We live out in the desert and because of that trees are particularly precious out here. So when residents in a Midland neighborhood heard the city planned on possibly cutting the trees to the curb on their street, it stirred up the hornets' nest. The trees...
List of Fun Christmas Parades Happening Here In The Permian Basin!
Yes, it's time once again to hit up a parade. But, not just any parade a CHRISTMAS PARADE! It really isn't the SEASON without a good Christmas Parade and there are several happening in the area this season! So grab the kiddos, grab some Hot Chocolate and pick your spot on the parade route, and get ready for a PARADE!
Top 5 Badass Restaurants We Desperately Need in Midland/Odessa
We have gotten several new restaurants in the Midland/Odessa area in the past few years like Raising Canes, Torchy's Tacos, and Huddle House, but there are still some restaurants we need to come to the area. 1. Waffle House. This is by far my favorite restaurant to go to when...
Midland Park Mall events to check out: 'Caring Santa' & 'Breakfast with Santa'
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Park Mall has two events that you might enjoy this holiday season. The first event is the Caring Santa (Dec. 4), which is exclusively for children with special needs. It's part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience and it starts from 9 - 10:30a.m. There...
Awesome or Terrible? Who Got The Worst Online Reviews, Midland or Odessa?
Midland and Odessa have always been at odds with each other for as long as I have been alive. Like the saying that went around that Midland is where you raise a family and Odessa is where you raise hell, so is that what the reviews show?. These reviews are...
Top 5 Times Midland/Odessa Was A Featured Answer on ‘Jeopardy!’
Did you know Midland and Odessa have been mentioned as answers on 'Jeopardy!'?Here are 5 times we were mentioned on the famous game show. Mentions are in chronological order courtesy of J! Archive. 2003-05-05 - Category: "First Ladies" - Amount: $200 - Answer: "She met the future president at a...
Midland Victim's Coalition memorializes those lost with angel tree
MIDLAND, Texas — The holiday season is meant to be a time of celebration and enjoying the time you have with friends and loved ones. But the families of victims of violent crimes see the season as one of remembrance as well. The Midland Victim's Coalition held their memorial...
Tall City VFW Post 7208 to host free Christmas Party for kids
MIDLAND, Texas — The Tall City VFW Post 7208 will be holding a free Christmas party for kids on December 10. This event is completely free for all the kids there and will feature games, stocking decorating, a hot chocolate bar, ornament making station and other free and fun activities. There will also possibly be prizes at the door.
City of Midland to replace pipeline at Hogan Park
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is warning the public about a pipeline replacement project at Hogan Park beginning in December. While the project is ongoing, there will be some road closures needed and some baseball field usage will be impacted. According to the city, Centurion Pipeline will...
How to avoid porch pirates this holiday season
ODESSA, Texas — Porch pirates are expected to be back on the prowl this holiday season. These thieves look out for packages that are left unattended on front doorsteps or porches and swipe them for themselves. Just this month, Midland police have made 67 arrests on larceny charges. Police...
Midlander killed in Thursday evening crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department pf Public Safety has identified a victim killed in a single vehicle rollover crash as 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery, of Midland. Montgomery died at the scene. According to a DPS report, around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on SH 158, about […]
