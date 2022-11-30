ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Man, daughter found dead in apparent murder-suicide

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — The Elbert County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a man and his young daughter. The sheriff's office said in a release that it assisted the Elizabeth Police Department (EPD) with an investigation into a possibly suicidal person who was with his five-year-old daughter Thursday.
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Family seeks accountability years after crash that killed two teens

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — In the fight for accountability, there are limits under the law. Two teenage girls were killed when a sheriff’s deputy arrested the driver of a car and told an 18-year-old to drive it home without checking to see if she had a license. She didn’t how to drive. Three and a half years later, the family has lost hope there will be any changes or justice.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Suspect in shootout with Englewood police makes court appearance

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man accused of getting into a shootout with Englewood police that ended in his brother's death appeared in Arapahoe County court for a preliminary hearing Thursday. Phillip Blankenship faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder of two Englewood police officers. He arrived to court Thursday...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Man sentenced in killing over parking dispute

A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Greenwood Village bank robbery suspect identified as serial robber

Greenwood Village police identified the alleged bank robber who barricaded himself inside the Extended Stay America Hotel as Jonathan Martin Bell, 29, who has been convicted of robbery previously. Greenwood Village Police Department responded to a call about a bank robbery at 10:38 a.m. Thursday morning at the KeyBank, 9250 E. Arapahoe Rd., according to police. Upon arrival, police made contact with the suspect, Bell, who fled toward Target, located...
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
9NEWS

Thief steals delivery driver's car in Boulder

THORNTON, Colo. — The past few days have been a whirlwind for Alicia Watkins. The mother of six boys had her car stolen Sunday morning while she was working delivering food in Boulder. "Within not even a minute, I went to set the DoorDash down and a man had...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Lakewood police unable to pursue stolen cars ID'd by technology

At one of Lakewood's busiest intersections, advanced license plate reader cameras are constantly scanning passing license plates, instantly detecting stolen cars and immediately notifying police officers within seconds when law enforcement databases indicate a stolen car is passing through.License plate reader cameras or LPRs can be a critical tool for police departments seeking to track down and arrest auto thieves.But Lakewood Police Commander Mike Greenwell laments that more and more car thieves are being detected, but simply driving away because there are no longer enough officers to track them down."We don't have the personnel to go to try to find...
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Five years later, detectives have few good leads in Maggie Long murder case

BAILEY, Colorado — Detective Sergeant Wendy Kipple said she just needs a whisper, a hint or any single clue to help her solve one Park County's most gruesome cold cases. Maggie Long, a high school senior, left Platte Canyon High School on Dec. 1, 2017 with plans to return for an evening concert she was helping organize. She wanted to pick up water and cookies for the audience.
BAILEY, CO
9NEWS

Police update number of victims injured at Club Q

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department said a total of 22 people were injured when a shooter opened fire at an LGBTQ+ nightclub the night of Nov. 19. Five people -- Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance -- were killed...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy