At one of Lakewood's busiest intersections, advanced license plate reader cameras are constantly scanning passing license plates, instantly detecting stolen cars and immediately notifying police officers within seconds when law enforcement databases indicate a stolen car is passing through.License plate reader cameras or LPRs can be a critical tool for police departments seeking to track down and arrest auto thieves.But Lakewood Police Commander Mike Greenwell laments that more and more car thieves are being detected, but simply driving away because there are no longer enough officers to track them down."We don't have the personnel to go to try to find...

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO