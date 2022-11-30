Read full article on original website
Man, daughter found dead in apparent murder-suicide
ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — The Elbert County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a man and his young daughter. The sheriff's office said in a release that it assisted the Elizabeth Police Department (EPD) with an investigation into a possibly suicidal person who was with his five-year-old daughter Thursday.
Family seeks accountability years after crash that killed two teens
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — In the fight for accountability, there are limits under the law. Two teenage girls were killed when a sheriff’s deputy arrested the driver of a car and told an 18-year-old to drive it home without checking to see if she had a license. She didn’t how to drive. Three and a half years later, the family has lost hope there will be any changes or justice.
1 person killed, another critical in Aurora shooting
The Aurora Police Department says one person was killed and another person was critically injured in a shooting on Friday morning.
Suspect in shootout with Englewood police makes court appearance
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man accused of getting into a shootout with Englewood police that ended in his brother's death appeared in Arapahoe County court for a preliminary hearing Thursday. Phillip Blankenship faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder of two Englewood police officers. He arrived to court Thursday...
Video shows Colorado man stopping porch pirate
"I was not about to have my neighbors get their stuff stolen," Justin Adams said. "So I ran out and stopped the girl in her tracks, and my dog came too."
Man sentenced in killing over parking dispute
A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a neighbor over a parking dispute. Alex Rose reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm.
Greenwood Village bank robbery suspect identified as serial robber
Greenwood Village police identified the alleged bank robber who barricaded himself inside the Extended Stay America Hotel as Jonathan Martin Bell, 29, who has been convicted of robbery previously. Greenwood Village Police Department responded to a call about a bank robbery at 10:38 a.m. Thursday morning at the KeyBank, 9250 E. Arapahoe Rd., according to police. Upon arrival, police made contact with the suspect, Bell, who fled toward Target, located...
2 teens arrested in assault on RTD train granted bond Friday
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two juvenile girls arrested Monday in connection with an assault that occurred last month on an RTD train along the W Line in Lakewood have been granted bond. The girls and two juvenile boys were the latest arrested in connect with the attack. The boys were...
Suspect's hands were handcuffed behind his back when officer was shot
DENVER — Denver Police said Thursday that it was "clear" a firearm was missed during a search of a car theft suspect which allowed that suspect whose hands were cuffed behind his back to shoot an officer at the downtown center earlier this week. The incident began around 9...
Suspect ID'd in bank robbery, hotel barricade situation in Greenwood Village
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Greenwood Village Police on Friday identified a suspect accused of robbing a bank, exchanging gunfire with an officer and barricading himself for hours in a hotel room on Thursday. Jonathan Martin Bell, 29, was arrested on suspicion of:. Kidnapping. Attempted first-degree murder. First-degree assault on...
Bus driver sideswipes 32 cars in Boulder, charged with hit-and-run
A bus driver in Boulder was charged with multiple counts of hit-and-run after sideswiping 32 cars.
Thief steals delivery driver's car in Boulder
THORNTON, Colo. — The past few days have been a whirlwind for Alicia Watkins. The mother of six boys had her car stolen Sunday morning while she was working delivering food in Boulder. "Within not even a minute, I went to set the DoorDash down and a man had...
1 killed, 1 injured in Castle Rock shooting
The Castle Rock Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
Lakewood police unable to pursue stolen cars ID'd by technology
At one of Lakewood's busiest intersections, advanced license plate reader cameras are constantly scanning passing license plates, instantly detecting stolen cars and immediately notifying police officers within seconds when law enforcement databases indicate a stolen car is passing through.License plate reader cameras or LPRs can be a critical tool for police departments seeking to track down and arrest auto thieves.But Lakewood Police Commander Mike Greenwell laments that more and more car thieves are being detected, but simply driving away because there are no longer enough officers to track them down."We don't have the personnel to go to try to find...
Police: Suspects in GPS-tracked vehicle fire at unmarked unit
Police say someone in a stolen vehicle tracked with a police GPS system fired shots at an unmarked police vehicle following behind.
Five years later, detectives have few good leads in Maggie Long murder case
BAILEY, Colorado — Detective Sergeant Wendy Kipple said she just needs a whisper, a hint or any single clue to help her solve one Park County's most gruesome cold cases. Maggie Long, a high school senior, left Platte Canyon High School on Dec. 1, 2017 with plans to return for an evening concert she was helping organize. She wanted to pick up water and cookies for the audience.
Man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old has long criminal record
The 45-year-old has a colorful criminal record and is on parole for stealing cars. Online, he's gained a reputation for lying about who he is and dining-and-dashing.
Police update number of victims injured at Club Q
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department said a total of 22 people were injured when a shooter opened fire at an LGBTQ+ nightclub the night of Nov. 19. Five people -- Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance -- were killed...
Missing 13-year-old girl found safe, suspect in custody
Investigators issued an Amber Alert for the missing girl, saying she may have been kidnapped by a 45-year-old man.
Denver Police officer released from hospital, suspect in critical condition after shooting
DENVER — A Denver Police Department officer who was shot in the neck was released from the hospital on Tuesday, while the suspect accused of shooting him was in critical condition and being held on suspicion of attempted murder. The suspect, 33-year-old Daniel Cheeseman, was shot by officers. He...
