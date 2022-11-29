ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinidad, CA

Holidays in Trinidad starts this Saturday

By Skylar Gaven
KIEM-TV Redwood News
KIEM-TV Redwood News
 3 days ago

This weekend Trinidad is gearing up for three days of festivities to celebrate their 9th year of “Holidays in Trinidad,” organized by the Trinidad Civic Club and Trinidad Rancheria .

Co-President of the Trinidad Civic Club and founder of “Holidays in Trinidad,” Jan West, explained how the event started.

“Ten years ago, I was looking out my window and saw a lot of activity going on in Trinidad, and I realized that all the different organizations and businesses had different things going on at different times,” West said. “I thought we could create a really nice event for Trinidad by bringing them all together.”

This three day event will have plenty of activities and displays to get into the holiday spirit. The other Co-President of the Trinidad Civic Club, Dana Hope, is looking forward to this year’s event.

“On the third, we have lighthouse tours at the Trinidad Lighthouse with docents from the Trinidad Museum, we have the Civic Club Holiday boutique, where proceeds support the Memorial Lighthouse Project ,” Hope said. “On the fourth, we are so blessed that the McKinleyville Community Choir will be having a beautiful concert, they’ll be sharing some beautiful holiday songs in the spirit of the holidays.”

And on the 11th Santa comes to visit the seaside village during the 2nd annual Lighted Boat Parade . The parade will feature two local marching bands, “Bandemonium” and “The Lumberjack Marching Band.”

Trinidad Harbor Business Director, Grant Roden, gave some insight on what to expect in the parade.

“The idea is that since the ocean is so rough during the holiday season, people put their boats and watercraft on trailers or on the roof of their cars,” Roden said. “We light them up with Christmas lights, we start at the harbor and then we have a parade through town.”

Front of House Manager and Baker at the Seascape Restaurant, Erica Irvan, wants to let people know that Santa’s Workshop will be located at their crab shack; where baked goods can be bought. As well as another Christmas shop in town where artwork will be displayed.

“We also are having a Santa’s workshop at our little crab shack Christmas shop will be opening and we have local artists as well as native american artists.”

To get more information check out their website at www.trinidadcivicclub.org

The post Holidays in Trinidad starts this Saturday appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Santa Arrives in Old Town Eureka!

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) – Santa arrived in Old Town Eureka this afternoon, making his grand entrance on a Humboldt Bay Fire truck. Families gather near the gazebo to greet the special guest. “It’s all about the little guys and Christmas keeping the mystery and the magic alive,” said Eureka resident, Dan Hauser. Many little ones […] The post Santa Arrives in Old Town Eureka! appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Trinidad Celebrates The 27th Annual “Blessing of the Fleet”

Overlooking the Trinidad harbor on a sunny Thanksgiving day, the Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce invited the community to share blessings and give thanks to the fleet of local fishermen for all of their efforts and safety.  “Happy Thanksgiving and welcome to the 27th annual blessing of the fleet,” Susan Rotwein of the Chamber of […] The post Trinidad Celebrates The 27th Annual “Blessing of the Fleet” appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Hundreds Turn Out for The Annual Turkey Trot Fun Run in Old Town

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) – The annual Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk kicked off this morning in Old Town Eureka. The 5k race took off and ended near the Gazebo at 2nd & F Streets. The event turned out about eight hundred runners. Organized by College of the Redwoods and Arcata High School, all the proceeds from […] The post Hundreds Turn Out for The Annual Turkey Trot Fun Run in Old Town appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Local Dispensary Owner Helps EPD Officer During Arrest

Recent footage of a dramatic arrest was sent to Redwood News by a local dispensary owner who offered a helping hand at the scene. It started off as any normal morning for Roy Gomez, the owner of the Heart of the Emerald dispensary. It wasn’t until Gomez started walking back to his dispensary after getting himself […] The post Local Dispensary Owner Helps EPD Officer During Arrest appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Wiyot Tribe Granted $14 Million For Homeless Youth Program

The Wiyot Tribe was recently granted $14 million in Homeless Housing Funding to help serve the homeless youth within their community. Two rehabilitation properties as well as another service facility are in the works to be built in Eureka; the heart of theWiyot Tribe’s ancestral homeland. Advancement Manager of the Dishgamu Community Land Trust, David […] The post Wiyot Tribe Granted $14 Million For Homeless Youth Program appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Fentanyl Arrest Near Blue Lake

BLUE LAKE, Calif. (KIEM) – A woman is arrested near Blue Lake after being found passed out in a vehicle. Two women were found in the vehicle by deputies on patrol outside of a business on the 14-hundred block of Glendale drive. 30-year-old Halli Lee Pole had multiple warrants out for her arrest. While searching […] The post Fentanyl Arrest Near Blue Lake appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
BLUE LAKE, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The Betty Kwan Chinn Homeless Foundation Prepares for the Holidays and Winter

Colder temperatures are hitting Humboldt County, leaving the unhoused more vulnerable to extreme weather. With the winter season right around the corner, many homeless in the community look to shelters in hopes to get out of these harsh conditions. The Betty Kwan Chinn Homeless Foundation has already opened up their emergency center. “We are ready […] The post The Betty Kwan Chinn Homeless Foundation Prepares for the Holidays and Winter appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The Bayside Holiday Market Opens Up This Friday

The holiday season is officially here and businesses in the Humboldt area are coming together to set up holiday markets all around the county; giving shoppers a chance to buy locally made gifts. Local craft business owner, Amy Whitlatch, of Amy’s Almost Perfect will be hosting a holiday market at the Bayside Community Hall which […] The post The Bayside Holiday Market Opens Up This Friday appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Thank-Ful Friendsgiving at Cal Poly Humboldt

ARCATA, calif. (KIEM) – The country’s largest Friendsgiving event is back. Cal Poly Humboldt celebrated Friendsgiving today. Participating in a nationwide event called Thank-Ful. The university dining service celebrated community, gratitude, and giving to those in need. “We’re actually having the biggest interactive teaching kitchen ever,” said James Richards, the Resident District Manager at Cal […] The post Thank-Ful Friendsgiving at Cal Poly Humboldt appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Del Norte Center for the Performing Arts Receives 2.5 million in State Funding

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. (KIEM) – State Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire made a big announcement this morning at Del Norte High School regarding the future Del Norte Center for the Performing Arts. Del Norte High School will soon be home to one of the largest performing arts centers on the North Coast. “This is going […] The post Del Norte Center for the Performing Arts Receives 2.5 million in State Funding appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Starting Jan. 1st, Bringing your Own Take-Out Containers in Arcata Gets You a Discount

ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM) – Starting January 1st, reusable containers will be accepted at restaurants in Arcata for food to-go. The goal is to reduce plastic waste from to-go containers. While the ordinance was passed back in February 2020 the enforcement was delayed up until July 2021 due to the pandemic. Jerry Swider, Environmental Programs Aid […] The post Starting Jan. 1st, Bringing your Own Take-Out Containers in Arcata Gets You a Discount appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
ARCATA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Fortuna Senior Center Holds Annual Veteran’s Day Event

This Veterans Day the Fortuna Senior Center is inviting the community over at the Veterans building in Fortuna for their annual “A Salute to Veterans” event. Former president of the Fortuna Senior Center, Carol Kinser, was excited to announce the news as the center was not able to hold this now 18 year traditional event […] The post Fortuna Senior Center Holds Annual Veteran’s Day Event appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
FORTUNA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Honoring our Veterans at the Myrtle Grove Memorial Cemetery

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) – The Myrtle Grove Memorial Cemetery was the first formal cemetery in Eureka, established in 1861. Today they honor our veterans in a special way.  The cemetery is the resting place for over six thousand people. Three hundred of them are veterans.   Milton Phegley, a volunteer at the cemetery, says that the […] The post Honoring our Veterans at the Myrtle Grove Memorial Cemetery appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The Annual Truckers Christmas Parade is Coming Soon

Make sure to mark your calendars on Dec. 10th for the 34th annual Trucker’s Christmas Parade. Trucks of all shapes and sizes will be lit up top to bottom with decorative Christmas lights.  In a press conference this afternoon, District 1 Supervisor, Rex Bohn expressed his excitement for this year’s truck parade. Bohn mentioned that […] The post The Annual Truckers Christmas Parade is Coming Soon appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Interview with Susan Seaman Live at 5pm

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) – John Kennedy O’Connor is joined live in the studio for the 5pm show by Eureka Mayor Susan Seaman, who is about to leave office after completing her term. The post Interview with Susan Seaman Live at 5pm appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
KIEM-TV Redwood News

A New Visitor Center is Now Open in Old Town Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) – Eureka’s new Visitor Center had its grand opening Saturday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The facility, which is located in the Old Town, is a place where tourists and locals alike can explore the city.   We talked to Sarah West, the City’s Economic Development Coordinator about the new center. “It’s an […] The post A New Visitor Center is Now Open in Old Town Eureka appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Humboldt’s Annual Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show is Back with their 67th Event

EUREKA, calif. (KIEM) – The Humboldt Gem and Mineral Society kicked off their 67th Annual Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show today with kids day. Geode cutting, ancient fossils, and handmade jewelry can be found at the visually stimulating show.  “If you go around and see the show, you’ll see the variety of minerals and specimens… […] The post Humboldt’s Annual Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show is Back with their 67th Event appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Interview with Kim Bergel

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) – John Kennedy O’Connor is joined live in the studio by Councilor Kim Bergel, unopposed candidate for the Eureka City Mayor. The post Interview with Kim Bergel appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Interview with Leslie Castellano

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) – John Kennedy O’Connor is joined live in the studio by Councilor Leslie Castellano, unopposed candidate for the Eureka City Council Election Ward 1. The post Interview with Leslie Castellano appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Interview with Henry Wotherspoon

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) – John Kennedy O’Connor is joined live in the studio by Henry Wotherspoon, a candidate for the Fortuna City Council election. The post Interview with Henry Wotherspoon appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
KIEM-TV Redwood News

KIEM-TV Redwood News

Eureka, CA
999
Followers
584
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

KIEM-TV Redwood News is the No. 1 source for news, sports, entertainment, and much more in Humboldt and Del Norte counties in Northern California.

 https://kiem-tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy