Holidays in Trinidad starts this Saturday

This weekend Trinidad is gearing up for three days of festivities to celebrate their 9th year of “Holidays in Trinidad,” organized by the Trinidad Civic Club and Trinidad Rancheria .

Co-President of the Trinidad Civic Club and founder of “Holidays in Trinidad,” Jan West, explained how the event started.

“Ten years ago, I was looking out my window and saw a lot of activity going on in Trinidad, and I realized that all the different organizations and businesses had different things going on at different times,” West said. “I thought we could create a really nice event for Trinidad by bringing them all together.”

This three day event will have plenty of activities and displays to get into the holiday spirit. The other Co-President of the Trinidad Civic Club, Dana Hope, is looking forward to this year’s event.

“On the third, we have lighthouse tours at the Trinidad Lighthouse with docents from the Trinidad Museum, we have the Civic Club Holiday boutique, where proceeds support the Memorial Lighthouse Project ,” Hope said. “On the fourth, we are so blessed that the McKinleyville Community Choir will be having a beautiful concert, they’ll be sharing some beautiful holiday songs in the spirit of the holidays.”

And on the 11th Santa comes to visit the seaside village during the 2nd annual Lighted Boat Parade . The parade will feature two local marching bands, “Bandemonium” and “The Lumberjack Marching Band.”

Trinidad Harbor Business Director, Grant Roden, gave some insight on what to expect in the parade.

“The idea is that since the ocean is so rough during the holiday season, people put their boats and watercraft on trailers or on the roof of their cars,” Roden said. “We light them up with Christmas lights, we start at the harbor and then we have a parade through town.”

Front of House Manager and Baker at the Seascape Restaurant, Erica Irvan, wants to let people know that Santa’s Workshop will be located at their crab shack; where baked goods can be bought. As well as another Christmas shop in town where artwork will be displayed.

“We also are having a Santa’s workshop at our little crab shack Christmas shop will be opening and we have local artists as well as native american artists.”

To get more information check out their website at www.trinidadcivicclub.org

