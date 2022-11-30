ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

ABC Big 2 News

WATCH: Starbright Village in Odessa opens for the holiday season

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Starbright Village in Odessa is officially open to the public for this holiday season. The official lighting commenced at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday night in McKinney Park. Families were able to walk through Starbright Village, take in the sights, and enjoy hot chocolate, courtesy of The Odessa Chuckwagon Gang. On Friday […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessan accused of damaging unfinished homes for copper wire

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after an undercover investigation into reported break-ins at a home under construction. Justin Allen Sims has been charged with two counts of Burglary and Unlawful Use of a Criminal Instrument.  According to an affidavit, on November 23 and 28, officers with the Odessa Police […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man accused of stealing mattresses from local business

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man has been accused of breaking into a local business and stealing mattresses on multiple occasions. Kolby Slaughter, 27, has been charged with two counts of Burglary of a Building.  According to an affidavit, on November 17, the owner of a mattress store on Andrews Highway filed a report with […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Parade of Lights returns to Downtown Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa will be presenting the 2022 Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. The parade will be accompanied with a market and letters to Santa. Letters to Santa and the market will start at 2 p.m. The market will be held on Texas Ave. between 3rd and 5th Streets and will close at 10 p.m.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of stalking ex-wife

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 60-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after his former spouse said he’d come all the way from Florida to stalk her. Roberto Batista Martinez has been charged with stalking.  According to an affidavit, on November 30, a 38-year-old woman drove to the Odessa Police Department to ask for help and […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD asking for help to solve homicide

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to solve a homicide that left a 17-year-old dead earlier this week.  The shooting happened just before 5:00 p.m. on November 30 at ReNew Apartments at 1902 N Midland Drive. Investigators said the teen victim, whose name has not yet been […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland resident honored with certificate and appreciation day

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The first day of December became a special day for a Midland resident, to honor him after the time he spent helping the Midland Police Department. Don Mcsparran has been working in the Midland police volunteer program since the 90′s, and now the city of Midland gave him his own appreciation day.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander killed in Thursday evening crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department pf Public Safety has identified a victim killed in a single vehicle rollover crash as 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery, of Midland. Montgomery died at the scene.  According to a DPS report, around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on SH 158, about […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for 12/2/22

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/2/22: Gusty southwesterly winds look to move in on Friday warming temperatures to an unseasonable level. Winds will gust upwards to 40+ mph by the afternoon creating some localized blowing dust...especially in southeast New Mexico and the upper Trans-Pecos. Another...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of serial theft suspect

Editor’s note: the video above is from a report we aired November 16. ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Bartlett, Texas man was arrested late last week in connection with a string of thefts at an Odessa business. Lance Alan Lister, 44, has been charged with Criminal Mischief and three counts of Theft of Property.  According to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Overdose call leads to arrest, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators responding to an overdose said they found him in possession of multiple cartridges of THC. 18-year-old Ryan Eubanks has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, a second-degree felony. According to an affidavit, on November 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for beauty salon bandit

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, on November 8, the woman pictured below took a purse from a client inside the Beauty Bar Salon. She’s then accused of taking a credit card from the […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

False 911 calls end in arrest for Odessa woman

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after she allegedly called 911 multiple times and asked for help she didn’t truly need. Myra Ramirez, 37, has been charged with False Report to Induce Emergency Response.  According to an affidavit, on November 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Nimitz eighth grader arrested after a series of snapchat messages

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, an 8th-grade boy at Nimitz Middle School was arrested after he told another student that he was going to go home and get a gun and come back to school and shoot him. This was reported immediately, and it was determined the boy did...
ODESSA, TX
Community Policy