Read full article on original website
Related
Lakers’ bad luck continues as Friday’s game just became much tougher
The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the most promising start to the 2022-23 season. While the team has played well as of late against bad teams to move the record to a more respectable 8-12, the fact remains that there is plenty to improve on the Lakers. Los Angeles...
Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Rudy Gobert, Jerami Grant To Have Huge Nights)
The team had a good Friday night. We went 2-0 and did exactly what we wanted to do. Now, we’ll try to have another perfect day to get to .500 on the season. We haven’t had a perfect start to the season, but now is a perfect time to change to tide.
The Tough Truth the Knicks Must Face
In the midst of another up-and-down year, the Knicks may need to make a choice between Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. The time has come to break up the band. Two years ago, the Lucky Lefties were the hottest ticket in New York once COVID-19 mandates were lifted. For once in forever, the New York Knicks were good. On certain nights, they were really good. At the forefront were Julius Randle and RJ Barrett.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Giants just became sportsbook favorite to land Aaron Judge
The San Francisco Giants just became a favorite to land Aaron Judge in one sportsbook. What does that mean?. The baseball world has gotten a few marginal signings over the last couple of days to hold it over for a bit until the ultimate MLB free agency splash. Let’s be honest, though, nothing is going to satisfy fans until they know where the big names are going.
Kansas State spoils TCU’s perfect season in Big 12 OT thriller: CFB media reacts
Kansas State threw a wrench in TCU’s perfect season by stealing the Big 12 title out from under them, but CFB media has eyes mostly for the playoff debate. You never know what to expect in college football. You can go into championship Saturday expecting games to go chalk all you want, that won’t stop the underdog from flipping the script every once in a while.
Lincoln Riley’s update on Caleb Williams injury speaks to QB’s warrior mentality
Lincoln Riley provided an injury update on the health of USC star quarterback Caleb Williams. The only thing tougher than Caleb Williams is Lincoln Riley’s Norman Easter Sunday brisket. Although USC’s defense is what let the Trojans down in the Pac-12 Championship Game vs. Utah in Las Vegas on...
Did Max Duggan steal the Heisman Trophy from Caleb Williams in the 11th hour?
Max Duggan put his team on his back against Kansas State, but was the losing effort enough to take the Heisman Trophy out of Caleb Williams’ hands?. Max Duggan should have been one of the Heisman Trophy favorites long before the national media started to give him his due credit.
Best Prop Bets for Jets vs. Vikings in Week 13 (Fade Cousins Against New York's Pass Rush with Darrisaw Out)
The Minnesota Vikings are still right near the top of the NFC despite all of their doubters, Kirk Cousins and Kevin O’Connell have their team at 9-2. The New York Jets are also one of the surprises of the season, but the bigger surprise is that they’ve benched Zach Wilson for Mike White. The New York offense looked much better with White last week and maybe they can improve on their 7-4 record.
49ers Defense Will End Dolphins Win Streak
The team with the longest win streak in the AFC, the Miami Dolphins, will face-off against the team with the longest win streak in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers, on Sunday of Week 13. The Dolphins will put their five-game win streak on the line against the 49ers four-game...
Despite Trevor Lawrence's Shining Moment vs. Ravens, Fade Jaguars' Offense in Detroit vs. Lions
Trevor Lawrence finally had his shining moment in the NFL. He led the Jacksonville Jaguars on a game-winning drive against the Baltimore Ravens and connected on a two-point conversion to win the game. The Jacksonville Jaguars won 28-27 to move to 4-7 and keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Detroit...
Not Even Russell Wilson Can Screw Up a Broncos Cover vs. Ravens
Both the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos are coming off losses heading into this week’s game. The Ravens couldn’t hold off the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Broncos got dominated from the start by the Carolina Panthers. While the season may be over for the Broncos, the Ravens still...
Raiders Deserve to be Favorites Against Chargers in AFC West Matchup
The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will throw down in a rematch of their Week 1 matchup that saw the Chargers win by a final score of 24-19. The Raiders playoff hopes are all but dead, but Los Angeles' chances at the postseason are alive and well, but they can ill afford to lose many more games.
Healing Heat again approach point of odd men out, as squeeze play could be looming
The doors over the past month have swung wide open for anyone and everyone on the Miami Heat roster amid the extended absences of Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and the others who have populated the NBA’s daily injury reports. On Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics, Haywood Highsmith matched his career high with 16 points. The game before, there was a critical late 3-pointer by Dru Smith ...
Marvin Harrison Jr. had perfect reaction on Twitter to USC losing Pac-12 title game
Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. had the perfect reaction after watching USC fumble its College Football Playoff bag in the Pac-12 Championship Game. It’s difficult to determine where the blame should be placed for the unexpectedness of the College Football Playoff chaos that awaits the world. USC obviously...
Patrick Mahomes explains why Travis Kelce could never be an NFL quarterback
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes explains exactly why putting Travis Kelce in the pocket could have him acting out of pocket. Being a truly great quarterback in the NFL takes more than mechanics and talent. Traits such as leadership, confidence, quick-thinking and patience are a few common denominators in every Hall of Fame career.
St. Mary's vs. Houston Prediction and Pick for Saturday, December 3rd (Cougars Have Matchup Advantages)
Houston hosts St. Mary's on Saturday night in hopes of backing up their No. 1 ranking against a quality foe. Houston is a two-way monster, especially on the defensive side of the ball, the second best defense in the country due to their stifling ball pressure. On the offensive side of the ball, they dominate the glass, but will have a stiff test against St. Mary's interior defense.
10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 13
Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 13. Week 13 of the NFL season will mark the bye week for the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers. As a result, several impactful fantasy football wide receivers, including DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, and D.J. Moore, will be unavailable.
Aaron Judge’s new Instagram bio has Giants fans buzzing
The San Francisco Giants are duking it out with the New York Yankees for free agent Aaron Judge. Did Judge leave a hint on his social media?. Fans and the media often put too much emphasis on social media posts, stories and bios. Aaron Judge’s free agency is no different, as fans made the mistake of assuming the star slugger unfollowed the Yankees on Instagram.
FanSided
298K+
Followers
576K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0