‘Tragic’ incident spurs reform within Pineville PD

CMPD arrests suspect over stolen vehicle Friday afternoon
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a suspect over a stolen vehicle Friday afternoon.
Salisbury officer charged with DWI, resigns, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury Police officer was arrested Thursday and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Authorities said Officer Israel McCants was arrested in Mecklenburg County by N.C. State Highway Patrol. McCants joined the Salisbury Police Department in November 2018, officials said. He held the title […]
qcnews.com
Clover man arrested in Belmont bank robbery
BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police charged a Clover man in connection to a bank robbery last month. Authorities arrested Joel Dyckman recently in Clover, S.C. They plan to turn the 40-year-old man over to Gaston County officials. Dyckman is also facing unrelated charges in York County. Belmont...
Hickory murder suspect, 18, is arrested
HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A second murder suspect is in custody after a shooting last month in Hickory left a son dead and a father injured, Hickory Police said Saturday. 1 arrested, 2 wanted after son killed, father injured when car shot into in Hickory, police say Jakeis Harris, 18, was arrested by […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Blackhawk Hardware Store Employees Assaulted Just Days Apart
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating two separate assaults at the Blackhawk Hardware store in the Park Road Shopping Center in South Charlotte. The first assault happened November 12, 2022. CMPD Crime Stoppers released surveillance pictures of the man they say pepper sprayed a worker. The separate attack...
Man taken into custody after woman shot and killed in Gastonia: Police
Gastonia Police said a man has been taken into custody after a woman was found shot and killed Friday night.
qcnews.com
‘Pursued every lead’: Investigation into exposure on Indian Land school bus closed, cause undetermined, sheriff says
INDIAN LAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An incident on an Indian Land High School bus in October that caused a 14-year-old girl to lose consciousness remains unexplained, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Thursday that the investigation into the cause of symptoms experienced by...
Police: Rock Hill man found dead in home; suspect in custody
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home. Officers said they responded to a house to conduct a welfare check on Archive Street just before 2:30 a.m. Friday. A 51-year-old was on the floor with gunshot wounds to his torso when officers arrived.
9 students charged after large brawl breaks out at Statesville High School: Police
The brawl happened on Friday, Dec. 2, inside the local school. As Statesville officers arrived at the scene, they helped student resource officers with separating those involved.
Police searching for person who attacked Blackhawk Hardware employee
Police are looking for the person who attacked an employee at Blackhawk Hardware on Tuesday night.
Records: Woman tied to chase through Charlotte involved in another stolen car case
CHARLOTTE — The woman involved in a high-speed car chase over the summer is now being connected to another stolen car case. The hourslong chase through Charlotte, which happened on July 6, resulted in the arrest of Tyler Christopher Harding, who was charged with multiple felonies in connection with the chase. His sister, Christa Harding, was also charged in connection to the incident.
Man found shot to death on floor of Rock Hill home, police say
The Rock Hill Police Department has charged a man in connection to an early morning shooting on Friday.
qcnews.com
Photos released of suspect accused of attacking Blackhawk Hardware employee
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has released photos of a suspect who robbed the Blackhawk Hardware and Garden Center and attacked an employee. QCNEWS.COM. Photos released of suspect accused of attacking Blackhawk …. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has released photos of a suspect who robbed the Blackhawk Hardware and Garden Center and attacked an employee....
Suspect steals chainsaws, blower and drill set from vehicle in Lincolnton: Police
The Gaston County Police Department continues to seek information on a theft from a vehicle back in October.
Deadly crashes have claimed 7 lives since Nov. 27, CMPD says
These deadly crashes come as the holiday season gets started in the Carolinas and CMPD is encouraging all drivers to take precautions to ensure a safe trip wherever they're headed. CMPD is a partner to the city of Charlotte's Vision Zero Action Plan, a $17.1 million initiative that aims to have zero deadly crashes in the city by 2030.
Exclusive: 1-on-1 with security guard shot by co-worker
Families are around during the day for services like the Department of Social Services and other county employees.
WCNC
New NC law sets harsher punishments on some shoplifters
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Police Department reported at least four shoplifting incidents in November at two Birkdale Village stores: Victoria's Secret and Dick's. But shoplifters may soon start thinking twice more. A new law that went into effect on December 1 in North Carolina will crack down on...
WBTV
Concord traffic circle causing crashes, concerning residents in the area
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Some residents in Concord are saying their neighborhood has become a dangerous place to live. Not because of crime, but because of what some call a hazardous traffic circle that was recently installed. It’s creating havoc for drivers not familiar with the new road pattern, causing...
Two separate attacks reported at Blackhawk Hardware near the Myers Park area
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released photos this week of a suspect accused of robbing the Blackhawk Hardware and Garden Center before reportedly attacking an employee.
Pineville Police to address the public after woman seriously injured while escaping moving patrol vehicle this July
The incident began just after midnight on July 17, 2022, at the Willow Ridge Apartments.
Queen City News
