ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, NC

‘Tragic’ incident spurs reform within Pineville PD

By Matthew Memrick
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

Salisbury officer charged with DWI, resigns, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury Police officer was arrested Thursday and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Authorities said Officer Israel McCants was arrested in Mecklenburg County by N.C. State Highway Patrol. McCants joined the Salisbury Police Department in November 2018, officials said. He held the title […]
SALISBURY, NC
qcnews.com

Clover man arrested in Belmont bank robbery

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police charged a Clover man in connection to a bank robbery last month. Authorities arrested Joel Dyckman recently in Clover, S.C. They plan to turn the 40-year-old man over to Gaston County officials. Dyckman is also facing unrelated charges in York County. Belmont...
BELMONT, NC
Queen City News

Hickory murder suspect, 18, is arrested

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A second murder suspect is in custody after a shooting last month in Hickory left a son dead and a father injured, Hickory Police said Saturday. 1 arrested, 2 wanted after son killed, father injured when car shot into in Hickory, police say Jakeis Harris, 18, was arrested by […]
HICKORY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Blackhawk Hardware Store Employees Assaulted Just Days Apart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating two separate assaults at the Blackhawk Hardware store in the Park Road Shopping Center in South Charlotte. The first assault happened November 12, 2022. CMPD Crime Stoppers released surveillance pictures of the man they say pepper sprayed a worker. The separate attack...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Rock Hill man found dead in home; suspect in custody

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home. Officers said they responded to a house to conduct a welfare check on Archive Street just before 2:30 a.m. Friday. A 51-year-old was on the floor with gunshot wounds to his torso when officers arrived.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Records: Woman tied to chase through Charlotte involved in another stolen car case

CHARLOTTE — The woman involved in a high-speed car chase over the summer is now being connected to another stolen car case. The hourslong chase through Charlotte, which happened on July 6, resulted in the arrest of Tyler Christopher Harding, who was charged with multiple felonies in connection with the chase. His sister, Christa Harding, was also charged in connection to the incident.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Photos released of suspect accused of attacking Blackhawk Hardware employee

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has released photos of a suspect who robbed the Blackhawk Hardware and Garden Center and attacked an employee. QCNEWS.COM. Photos released of suspect accused of attacking Blackhawk …. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has released photos of a suspect who robbed the Blackhawk Hardware and Garden Center and attacked an employee....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Deadly crashes have claimed 7 lives since Nov. 27, CMPD says

These deadly crashes come as the holiday season gets started in the Carolinas and CMPD is encouraging all drivers to take precautions to ensure a safe trip wherever they're headed. CMPD is a partner to the city of Charlotte's Vision Zero Action Plan, a $17.1 million initiative that aims to have zero deadly crashes in the city by 2030.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New NC law sets harsher punishments on some shoplifters

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Police Department reported at least four shoplifting incidents in November at two Birkdale Village stores: Victoria's Secret and Dick's. But shoplifters may soon start thinking twice more. A new law that went into effect on December 1 in North Carolina will crack down on...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Concord traffic circle causing crashes, concerning residents in the area

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Some residents in Concord are saying their neighborhood has become a dangerous place to live. Not because of crime, but because of what some call a hazardous traffic circle that was recently installed. It’s creating havoc for drivers not familiar with the new road pattern, causing...
CONCORD, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy