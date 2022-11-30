ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Felton, CA

Felton, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Felton.

The Gonzales High School basketball team will have a game with San Lorenzo Valley High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Gonzales High School
San Lorenzo Valley High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Gonzales High School basketball team will have a game with San Lorenzo Valley High School on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.

Gonzales High School
San Lorenzo Valley High School
November 29, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

University Announces Plans to Permanently Close Historic Bay Area Railroad

Volunteers hoping to restore the fire-damaged historic Swanton Pacific Railroad in the Santa Cruz mountains were dismayed this week to learn the university in possession of the land is aborting plans to rebuild. A dean with Cal Poly University informed the volunteer-run Swanton Pacific Railroad Society by email the school...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
palyvoice.com

Breaking: Smoke reported in 200s building, students evacuated

Firefighters are on Palo Alto High School’s campus after smoke was reported in the 200s building. Around 1 pm, students with classes in the 200s building were instructed to meet in the Peery Center instead. An announcement was made to the whole school, alerting students to evacuate the building, although, the school-wide fire alarm was not triggered.
PALO ALTO, CA
sanbenito.com

Father, daughter share work experience at R.O. Hardin

Areli Munoz grew up admiring her father’s work ethic as a groundskeeper who is going on 43 years with the Hollister School District. Now, as a first-year second-grade teacher at R.O. Hardin Elementary School, she gets the unique opportunity to see her dad in action on campus each week.
HOLLISTER, CA
KRON4 News

Structure fire reported near West Rincon, Dot Avenues in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Calif. (BCN)– A structure fire was reported Thursday morning in Campbell, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The fire was reported at 9:16 a.m. near the intersection of West Rincon and Dot avenues. Fire officials said no smoke was visible from the exterior of the structure, and as of shortly before 10 […]
CAMPBELL, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Palma School teacher shaves head after students raise nearly $5,000 to fight cancer

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Palma School teacher kept his word after his student exceeded his fundraising expectations. Matt Thorup, an English teacher, shaved his head to an auditorium full of laughing students. He challenged his students to raise more than $4,000 for the American Cancer Society. They ended up raising $4,919.25. The post Palma School teacher shaves head after students raise nearly $5,000 to fight cancer appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Video shows rare footage of 4 mountain lions together in Soquel

SOQUEL, Calif. — A trail camera captured a group of four mountain lions following behind a deer in Soquel. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says this is the first time they’ve heard of them being spotted in a while. “I knew that we had wildlife mountain...
SOQUEL, CA
KRON4 News

Historic San Jose Victorian destroyed by fire Tuesday night

(BCN) — San Jose Firefighters are battling a blaze in an abandoned Victorian, the agency said on Tuesday evening. Firefighters were called out at 9:15 p.m. to the two-alarm fire that has engulfed a two-story Victorian on 1100 block of Ranchero Way. There are currently no reports of any injuries and the fire has been […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Local Scene: Morgan Hill holiday parade ‘rain or shine’ Dec. 3

The Morgan Hill Kiwanis Club’s annual Holiday Lights Parade will take place 5:30-8pm Dec. 3 along Monterey Road in downtown Morgan Hill. Events start at 5:30pm with the holiday procession featuring local organizations, businesses, clubs, public agencies and Santa’s Magic Ship. After the parade, festivities continue with the City of Morgan Hill’s tree lighting and photos with Santa in front of the Community & Cultural Center.
MORGAN HILL, CA
birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Seafood Restaurants in Monterey, CA

Monterey is famous for many things, like its aquarium and yearly jazz festival. However, it’s also a city known for having some of the best seafood restaurants in the country. Up until the 1950s, Monterey Bay was a notable fishing hub. Although the industrial aspect of its impact on...
MONTEREY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Storm Brings Plenty of Water to the Bay Area, Not Enough to Combat Drought

The Bay Area is gearing up for a weekend of constant rainfall and with the Friday storm, the ground is getting the saturation it needs. But experts warn this is still not nearly enough to get us over the hump, especially after they just announced it can’t help. Crews...
KRON4 News

Driver dies after Caltrain strikes vehicle in Burlingame

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A driver is dead after a vehicle was struck by a Caltrain Thursday afternoon in Burlingame, officials announced on Twitter. The incident happened around 1:38 p.m. at the Broadway station near Broadway and California Drive where the driver drove onto the tracks of the station. Caltrain first tweeted about […]
BURLINGAME, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy