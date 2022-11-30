ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
David Pastrnak’s Agent Reveals Where Bruins Contract Talks Stand

David Pastrnak’s six-year deal will expire after the 2022-23 NHL season. The Boston Bruins hope to re-sign the 26-year-old before that happens, and general manager Don Sweeney revealed on Oct. 27 talks between both sides continue. “The communication has been good, just haven?t found the end point yet,” Sweeney...
Celtics Unimpressed By Royal Couple Attending Game Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics took the floor against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a few notable figures in attendance, and they didn’t really care. Prince William and Princess Kate, who sat courtside alongside team owner Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, watched the Celtics defeat the Heat,134-121, at TD Garden. However, they didn’t particularly serve as stunning attention grabbers for several members of the Celtics, who were much more focused on notching their 18th win of the season.
MLB Winter Meetings 2022: Bold Predictions As Hot Stove Ignites

Where are all the trades and free agent signings this Major League Baseball offseason?. It’s been nearly a month since the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, yet there hasn’t been much activity in terms of actual player movement. There’s been some smoke, sure. Just no fire.
Mac Jones Makes Eye-Opening Comment About Patriots Coaching

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense has scored one or zero touchdowns in four of their last five games. They’ve regressed in nearly every metric this season, and since Mac Jones returned from his high ankle sprain, they’ve been one of the least efficient units in the NFL.
Bruins Coach Jim Montgomery Sees Bobby Orr In Avalanche Star

It’s not every day a player gets talked about in the same breath as one of the all-time greats in Bobby Orr. But not every player is like Colorado Avalanche’s Cale Makar, and Jim Montgomery believes the comp to the Bruins legend certainly is fitting for the star defenseman.
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Executive Doubts Aaron Judge Signs With Giants

Aaron Judge has his choice of which team he wants to sign with, but one Major League Baseball executive threw some doubt on one popular destination. The American League MVP’s services will not be cheap. Judge rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million extension before the 2022 season back in April, and the Yankees reportedly offered the 30-year-old an eight-year deal worth $300 million.
MLB Rumors: AL East Rival Signs Ex-Red Sox Franchy Cordero

Franchy Cordero reportedly has made his return to the American League East. No, the Boston Red Sox didn’t bring Cordero back to play first base, the outfield, or step into the batter’s box as next season’s designated hitter. Instead, it was the Baltimore Orioles who reportedly added Cordero on Friday.
MLB Rumors: Xander Bogaerts, Ex-Red Sox Executive Set To Meet

Xander Bogaerts has continued to generate buzz amid his much-anticipated free agency. Former Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, now serving the same role with the Philadelphia Phillies, reportedly is scheduled to meet with Bogaerts as the defending National League pennant winners have expressed hefty interest in acquiring a star shortstop before the start of next season.
Celtics and Al Horford Agree to 2-Year, $20 Million Extension

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics (18-4) have signed veteran forward Al Horford to a two-year, $20 million contract extension. The deal, which begins in 2023-24, keeps Horford in a Celtics uniform through 2025. The 36-year-old is in the final year of a four-year, $109...
Cale Makar, Avalanche Head To TD Garden To Take On Bruins

Cale Makar is pretty good. The Boston Bruins take on the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Makar was the fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach 200 points, only taking 195 games. For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.
