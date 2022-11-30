Read full article on original website
Report: Red Sox in serious pursuit of ex-All-Star slugger
One ex-All-Star slugger may be about to take the Green Monster Challenge. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Boston Red Sox are among the most serious suitors for free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger. Morosi notes that the Texas Rangers are in that category with Haniger too.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Catherine Varitek Has Valid Reason For Wanting Red Sox To Sign Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander has garnered a lot of interest in Major League Baseball free agency and would make a lot of sense for the Boston Red Sox for a number of reasons. And Catherine Varitek added another (very valid) reason why the Red Sox should sign the 2022 American League Cy Young winner.
David Pastrnak’s Agent Reveals Where Bruins Contract Talks Stand
David Pastrnak’s six-year deal will expire after the 2022-23 NHL season. The Boston Bruins hope to re-sign the 26-year-old before that happens, and general manager Don Sweeney revealed on Oct. 27 talks between both sides continue. “The communication has been good, just haven?t found the end point yet,” Sweeney...
Mitch Haniger To Red Sox? Why Boston’s Rumored Interest Makes Sense
Will the Red Sox make waves this offseason? Boston has financial flexibility and a strong desire to bounce back from a disappointing 2022. As such, we’ll examine whether several notable free agents make sense (or don’t make sense) as the club looks to retool for 2023 and beyond.
Celtics Unimpressed By Royal Couple Attending Game Vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics took the floor against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a few notable figures in attendance, and they didn’t really care. Prince William and Princess Kate, who sat courtside alongside team owner Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, watched the Celtics defeat the Heat,134-121, at TD Garden. However, they didn’t particularly serve as stunning attention grabbers for several members of the Celtics, who were much more focused on notching their 18th win of the season.
MLB Winter Meetings 2022: Bold Predictions As Hot Stove Ignites
Where are all the trades and free agent signings this Major League Baseball offseason?. It’s been nearly a month since the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, yet there hasn’t been much activity in terms of actual player movement. There’s been some smoke, sure. Just no fire.
Mac Jones Makes Eye-Opening Comment About Patriots Coaching
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense has scored one or zero touchdowns in four of their last five games. They’ve regressed in nearly every metric this season, and since Mac Jones returned from his high ankle sprain, they’ve been one of the least efficient units in the NFL.
Bruins Coach Jim Montgomery Sees Bobby Orr In Avalanche Star
It’s not every day a player gets talked about in the same breath as one of the all-time greats in Bobby Orr. But not every player is like Colorado Avalanche’s Cale Makar, and Jim Montgomery believes the comp to the Bruins legend certainly is fitting for the star defenseman.
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Executive Doubts Aaron Judge Signs With Giants
Aaron Judge has his choice of which team he wants to sign with, but one Major League Baseball executive threw some doubt on one popular destination. The American League MVP’s services will not be cheap. Judge rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million extension before the 2022 season back in April, and the Yankees reportedly offered the 30-year-old an eight-year deal worth $300 million.
Everyone Made Same Joke About Reported Red Sox-Chris Martin Deal
Sometimes the jokes are just too easy to resist making, and that was the case for the Red Sox on Friday. Boston reportedly signed relief pitcher Chris Martin to a two-year deal to help bolster its bullpen. If you thought his name sounded familiar, it’s probably because it is. The...
MLB Rumors: AL East Rival Signs Ex-Red Sox Franchy Cordero
Franchy Cordero reportedly has made his return to the American League East. No, the Boston Red Sox didn’t bring Cordero back to play first base, the outfield, or step into the batter’s box as next season’s designated hitter. Instead, it was the Baltimore Orioles who reportedly added Cordero on Friday.
MLB Rumors: Xander Bogaerts, Ex-Red Sox Executive Set To Meet
Xander Bogaerts has continued to generate buzz amid his much-anticipated free agency. Former Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, now serving the same role with the Philadelphia Phillies, reportedly is scheduled to meet with Bogaerts as the defending National League pennant winners have expressed hefty interest in acquiring a star shortstop before the start of next season.
Joe Mazzulla Explains Derrick White’s Starting Role With Celtics
BOSTON — Since Derrick White kicked off year two with the Boston Celtics, the veteran guard has seen a noticeable increase in responsibility as opposed to his initial role with the team last season. Through 22 games played, White has started in 17. While White joined the Celtics for...
David Ortiz Wants Red Sox To ‘Come Through,’ Sign Xander Bogaerts
All eyes are on the Red Sox when it comes to re-signing Xander Bogaerts, and David Ortiz is among those watching. The ex-Boston slugger was teammates with Bogaerts before retiring and has been vocal about the Red Sox signing the All-Star shortstop to a long-term contract. That train of thought...
Celtics and Al Horford Agree to 2-Year, $20 Million Extension
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics (18-4) have signed veteran forward Al Horford to a two-year, $20 million contract extension. The deal, which begins in 2023-24, keeps Horford in a Celtics uniform through 2025. The 36-year-old is in the final year of a four-year, $109...
Taylor Hall Shining On Third Line Ahead Of Bruins Vs. Avalanche
Taylor Hall came up big in his last game for the Boston Bruins. The Bruins will face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night at TD Garden. Hall scored two goals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday to push the B’s to another big victory. For more, check out...
Cale Makar, Avalanche Head To TD Garden To Take On Bruins
Cale Makar is pretty good. The Boston Bruins take on the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Makar was the fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach 200 points, only taking 195 games. For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.
MLB Rumors: Giants ‘Realistic Possibility’ For Aaron Judge
A lot of eyes are on Aaron Judge and when he’ll make his free agency decision. The outfielder turned down a massive seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer from the New York Yankees in April and reportedly has an offer in the area of eight years and $300 million. But...
Celtics’ Marcus Smart Listed On Injury Report As Status In Doubt Vs. Nets
After being without Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum for a game apiece at the beginning of the week, the Boston Celtics got back to full strength for their two straight matchups against the Miami Heat. But the Celtics might be shorthanded again when they travel to Brooklyn on Sunday for...
