Weaverville, CA

Weaverville, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Weaverville.

The Hayfork High School basketball team will have a game with Trinity High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Hayfork High School
Trinity High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Hayfork High School basketball team will have a game with Trinity High School on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.

Hayfork High School
Trinity High School
November 29, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

