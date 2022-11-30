Read full article on original website
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' criticism of media not asking him about old desegregation protest photo
Two days after LeBron James criticized the media for not asking him about the Jerry Jones protest photo, the Cowboys owner responded by praising the NBA superstar.
Warriors' Bob Myers tired of hearing 'Mamba Mentality', suggests athletes ‘Come up with something else’
Warriors GM Bob Myers decided to offer his opinion on why many of people who have used the term 'Mamba Mentality' should just leave it alone.
LeBron James shows support for USMNT ahead of match with Netherlands
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was seen sporting a USMNT jersey as the Lakers prepared to head east on Thursday for a five-game road trip.
West Virginia mother of 5 allegedly beaten to death by newlywed husband during post-Thanksgiving brawl
West Virginia mother of five Marrisa Dawson was allegedly beaten to death by her new husband just a month after their wedding day during an at-home post-Thanksgiving brawl.
Florida police prevent 'mass casualty' event after stopping woman from driving car through 5K route
Florida police allege that a 38-year-old woman was about to drive her car through a 5K route, which would have caused "mass casualty" to runners.
Patricia Heaton tells Christians 'disappointed' by midterms 'governments are finite,' God is 'ever sustaining'
Patricia Heaton gave her perspective on Tuesday's election results this week to Christians who were "disappointed" by Republicans' performance in the midterms.
Idaho murder victim's sister says she called man 7 times night of slayings: Report
The sister of Kaylee Goncalvez, one of the four University of Idaho homicide victims, says she called a man named Jack six times before she was killed.
World Cup 2022: Germany players reportedly invite wives and girlfriends to Qatar resort
German players got to spend some time with their wives and girlfriends in Qatar while they try to make it out of the World Cup group stage and into the knockout round.
Whoopi Goldberg erupts after COVID diagnosis: 'This will kill you! What's the matter with you people?'
Whoopi Goldberg slammed Anthony Fauci's critics in the wake of her COVID-19 diagnosis, saying it "will kill you" and asking "what's the matter with you people?"
Las Vegas girl, 9, carries baby brother 5 blocks to safety after carjacking: Didn't want 'to die'
A young girl carried her baby brother several blocks to safety after her mother's car was stolen from a Las Vegas gas station last week, according to a local report.
Alabama man beats 14-year-old daughter with shower curtain rod after she discovers possible affair: Police
An Alabama man beat his 14-year-old daughter after she allegedly found a social media account he was using to possibly have an affair, police said.
Ex-Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt admits to giving player’s mother cash-filled Chick-fil-A bag
According to a report from the Knoxville News Sentinel, Pruitt told investigators that giving the player's mother cash was "the human thing, the right thing to do."
United Methodist Church body elects openly gay bishop in violation of its rules: 'Inmates running the asylum'
The Western Jurisdiction of the United Methodist Church promoted an openly gay clergyman to the rank of bishop in defiance of their rules prohibiting the ordination of "practicing homosexuals."
Child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau's ex-husband reportedly welcomes third child
Vili Fualaau, the ex-husband and victim of the late convicted child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau, has reportedly welcomed his third daughter into the world
John Lennon’s killer Mark David Chapman says he murdered beloved Beatle for fame: ‘Evil in my heart’
Mark David Chapman, who murdered John Lennon in 1980, was denied parole a 12th time in August of this year. His next parole board appearance is scheduled for February 2024.
Jay Leno gives health update as he’s seen behind the wheel for first time after being released from hospital
Photos revealed Jay Leno's burn scars from a fire he escaped at his Burbank garage last week where he was sprayed with gasoline while working under the hood of a car.
Country singer Jake Flint dead at 37, hours after wedding
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died in his sleep just hours after his wedding to fiancée Brenda on Saturday. The up-and-coming star was just 37.
Karine Jean-Pierre ripped by Mike Pence for 'deeply offensive' stance toward Elon Musk
Former vice president joined "Outnumbered" to discuss Musk's fight for free speech on Twitter and the possible release of information on the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Minnesota mom allegedly took son’s blood, forced siblings to dispose of it in scheme to fake illness
A Minnesota woman allegedly stole her son's blood and abused her other two children, authorities said. She now faces charges of child torture, stalking.
Airplane passenger yells, demands water from flight attendant, all caught on video
An angry traveler on board a flight was caught on video arguing and mocking a flight attendant — and complaining that he had not received water during the short flight. Here's what happened next.
