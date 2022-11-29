A look at the uniforms Utah will wear in Pac-12 championship vs. USC

Utah quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. | Rick Scuteri, Associated Press

No. 11 Utah and No. 4 USC meet in a high-stakes Pac-12 championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday (6 p.m. MST, Fox).

For USC, a win over Utah all but certainly sends the Trojans to the College Football Playoff. A win for Utah sends the Utes to their second straight Rose Bowl Game.

On Tuesday, Utah revealed what it will be wearing for the Pac-12 title clash.

Utah will be wearing red helmets with the circle-and-feather logo, white jerseys with red numbers and red pants. Each week, the uniform combination is chosen by Utah’s players.

The Utes have worn this uniform combination once this season, in a win at Arizona State.

USC has not officially released its uniforms for the showdown, but it’s safe to assume that the Trojans — the designated “home team” in Las Vegas due to having a better conference record — will be wearing their home uniforms.

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (wearing red) runs in for touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. | Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press

The Trojans will likely be wearing cardinal red helmets, cardinal red jerseys with gold numbers and gold pants.