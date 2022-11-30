Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 18:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-05 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 9 feet, increasing up to 10 feet through the weekend. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Risk of Rip Current, through at least late Tuesday afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 PM AST Sunday through at least 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surf conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
High Surf Advisory issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 10 feet, increasing up to 12 feet through the weekend. * WHERE...Beaches from northwestern to the San Juan and vicinity coast of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For the High Risk of Rip Current, through at least late TUesday afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory, through at least 6 AM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surf conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bristol Bay by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-03 14:30:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bristol Bay The Special Weather Statement has been cancelled and a Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for Zone 161.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Power outages are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 11:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A coastal flood advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 3 AM AKST MONDAY The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM Sunday to 3 AM AKST Monday. * LOCATION...Kuskokwim Delta from Kipnuk to Quinhagak * COASTAL FLOODING...2 to 4 feet above HAT. * TIMING...11 AM Sunday to 3 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Ice shoves are possible. Residents with interests along the coast should move items well above the normal high tide level.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulation up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Power outages are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulation up to 3 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Power outages are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches, heaviest north and east of Noatak, and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Power outages are possible due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 11:46:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Power outages likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.
High Wind Warning issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 18:37:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Western Chippewa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 18:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Chippewa; Western Chippewa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING Scattered snow showers will continue through the evening, and brief dips in visibility remain possible. But the heavier snow showers have ended, and the winter weather advisory will be allowed to expire.
Flood Advisory issued for Monterey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 13:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor for possible road closures. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Monterey FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is expected due to excessive rainfall during the past 6 hours resulting in hazardous travel conditions along Highway 1 south of Point Lobos. Due to additional rainfall expected over already saturated areas, minor rock and/or mudslides will be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following county, Monterey. * WHEN...Until 700 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 149 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tassajara Hot Springs, Lucia, Gorda, Big Sur Village, Esalen Institute, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, Partington Ridge, Pico Blanco Campground and Andrew Molera State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 13:04:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow continues to be expected. New snow accumulations of 6-12 inches are possible between 8000 feet and 9000 feet, with well over 1 to 2 feet possible above 9000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph as well resulting in periods of blowing snow. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes including Aspendell. * WHEN...Through 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult and dangerous. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and result in some power outages.
Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 13:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 715 PM CST. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Attala and Holmes Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Several thousand acres of agricultural and lowland become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Big Black River West 15.0 13.6 Thu 8 am CST 14.9 16.4 16.0
Wind Advisory issued for Western Grant, Western Mineral, Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 18:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING While winds will remain gusty at times through midnight, overall wind speeds should remain below advisory levels. Exercise caution on the roads given the potential for these sporadic gusts.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 12:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5 from Gazelle to Weed. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest near Weed. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 14:06:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yellowstone National Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations ranging from 6 to 10 inches in the southwestern mountains to 2 to 4 inches in the northern portions of the Park. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 15:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 3 PM Sunday to noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
