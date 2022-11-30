ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

World Cup Now: What went wrong for Belgium in Group F?

Croatia and Belgium squared off in the final Group F matchup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which ended in a scoreless draw. With the draw, Croatia (1-2-0) advanced to the knockout stage and Belgium (1-1-1) was shockingly eliminated from the field. Croatia dominated from the first whistle, taking a...
NBC Sports

Japan vs Croatia: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Japan and Croatia clash in the last 16 of the World Cup and both will fancy their chances of reaching the quarterfinals. This is the second time in as many tournaments the Samurai Blue have reached the knockout rounds and they were splendid in wins against Spain and Germany to win Group E in dramatic fashion. Can their solid unit and incredible rotation of attacking players by manager Hajime Moriyasu bamboozle Croatia too? They have never made it past the Round of 16 stage at a World Cup.
FOX Sports

Dutch-born Sergiño Dest key for USMNT against Netherlands

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal knows stopping U.S. star Christian Pulisic — who Van Gaal said Friday "can make a team win" — is the key against the United States in Saturday’s round of 16 matchup (10 a.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app) at the 2022 World Cup.
NBC Sports

Croatia blanks Belgium as snakebit Lukaku denied super sub status

Belgium’s golden generation crashed out of the World Cup following a scoreless draw with Croatia, who will finish second to victorious Morocco in Group F at the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Romelu Lukaku came off the bench and came close to being the hero on several occasions, but the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy