Rochester, MN

Kat Kountry 105

UPDATE: Grinch Stole $40k of Items From Amazing Rochester Nonprofit

Thanksgiving Day turned out to be a day of stealing rather than giving in Rochester, Minnesota. Unfortunately, what was stolen impacts many in our community that a local nonprofit helps, and the loss to the organization is heartbreaking. But, the tips are rolling in and we've got a little bit of good news since we first published this story.
ROCHESTER, MN
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Winona, MN

When you think of Winona, MN, you think of a city with eye-catching parks and interesting cultural sites. However, the city, which is located in the state’s southeast region, has plenty of nice restaurants any local or visitor will love. This list contains something for everyone’s tastebuds and the...
WINONA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Draw Down for Silver Lake Planned for Dam Maintenance

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) has announced plans to draw down Silver Lake starting Dec. 9. RPU Communications Coordinator Tony Benson says the drawdown is to allow crews to replace a hydraulic cylinder on the Silver Lake Dam. RPU is working on the replacement project with the Minnesota DNR and Rochester Parks and Recreation Department.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Meth Sale Evidence Found in Rochester Traffic Stop

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in southeast Rochester led to the discovery of drug sale evidence last week. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged 44-year-old Jamaul Gayles of Rochester with second-degree drug sales and third degree drug possession. An Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle with an inoperable tail light Gayles was riding in and noticed a pipe used to smoke controlled substances in the center council of a vehicle, the criminal complaint says.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

House ransacked, cash stolen from NE Rochester home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A home was ransacked, including a safe with $2,000 being stolen, in northeast Rochester. Police said it happened between 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 22nd St. NE. The homeowner returned home and found the front door kicked in. The person had gone...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Urgent Need: Bell Ringers And Toy Donations In Rochester

In December, hundreds of kids are in need of gifts and empty red kettles are sitting at a lot of stores throughout Southeast Minnesota. Stepping up to fill these needs are just 2 of the simple ways you can give back and spread joy this Christmas season in the Rochester, Minnesota area. Check out the full list of ways to help below...including one that is completely free!
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Homeowner Risks Life, Saves Extra Big Dog from Roof

What Is This Great Dane Doing On Kasson Minnesota Family's Roof?. It was a bright day, perfect for putting up Christmas lights. In the process, the head of the Galloway clan's "Light Installation Team" (better known as Aaron) ended up confronting and having to control a GIANT Great Dane on their roof, in Kasson, Minnesota.
KASSON, MN
KIMT

Mayo Clinic to ease visitor restrictions in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Restrictions on visitors will be eased starting Tuesday at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The hospital says it’s due to the reduced risk of severe COVID-19 disease, staff and patient vaccination rates, effective treatment options, and the low positivity rate. Patients with or suspected to have COVID-19 will no longer have different restrictions from other patients. The restrictions on numbers of visitors allowed on a patient’s visitor list have also been lifted.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 people found dead inside Rochester home, police say

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Rochester residence Thursday morning.Officers were called just before noon to the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast in the Slatterly Park neighborhood. Inside a home, they found the bodies of a woman and a man. Investigators are working to determine their causes of death, but they've ruled out carbon monoxide poisoning.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Autopsies Ordered for Man & Woman Found in SE Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Rochester Police Department have ordered autopsies for the man and woman from Rochester found dead in southeast Rochester late Thursday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the man was 58-years-old and the woman was 54-years-old. He said the two had spent Wednesday night...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Burglar targeting homes in NE Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police say a burglar is targeting the northeastern part of the city. A burglary was reported on November 28th in the 1900 block of 13th Ave. NE. The 77-year-old victim reported her front door was forced open. A safe was broken into and a jewelry drawer had been opened. The victim was unsure what was stolen.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Police Now Offering Catalytic Converter Marking Kits

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester has joined the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office in offering free catalytic converter marking kits. The kits, offered by the Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau, feature a label that etches a unique number onto a catalytic converter. Once the label is attached to one of the emission control devices, it uses a chemical process to permanently etch the number onto the catalytic converter.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Two drivers killed in southeast Minnesota collision

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Minnesota. It happened just before 4 pm Friday on Highway 26 in Houston County. The Minnesota State patrol says Alan Eldor Wunnecka, 60 of Brownsville, was driving north and James Paul Adducci, 42 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was driving south when they collided in the northbound lane in Jefferson Township.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
