San Diego, CA

San Diego, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 8 high school 🏀 games in San Diego.

The West Hills High School basketball team will have a game with Canyon Hills High School - San Diego on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

West Hills High School
Canyon Hills High School - San Diego
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The San Pasqual High School basketball team will have a game with Mission Bay High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.

San Pasqual High School
Mission Bay High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Vincent Memorial Catholic basketball team will have a game with Southwest High School - San Diego on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.

Vincent Memorial Catholic
Southwest High School - San Diego
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Christian Life Academy basketball team will have a game with Point Loma High School on November 29, 2022, 18:15:00.

Christian Life Academy
Point Loma High School
November 29, 2022
18:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The West Hills High School basketball team will have a game with Canyon Hills High School - San Diego on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.

West Hills High School
Canyon Hills High School - San Diego
November 29, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Granite Hills High School - El Cajon basketball team will have a game with Morse High School on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.

Granite Hills High School - El Cajon
Morse High School
November 29, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Helix Charter High School basketball team will have a game with Mira Mesa High School on November 29, 2022, 19:45:00.

Helix Charter High School
Mira Mesa High School
November 29, 2022
19:45:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The The Bishop's School basketball team will have a game with San Diego High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.

The Bishop's School
San Diego High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

