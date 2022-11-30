San Diego, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 8 high school 🏀 games in San Diego.
The West Hills High School basketball team will have a game with Canyon Hills High School - San Diego on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.
The San Pasqual High School basketball team will have a game with Mission Bay High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
The Vincent Memorial Catholic basketball team will have a game with Southwest High School - San Diego on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
The Christian Life Academy basketball team will have a game with Point Loma High School on November 29, 2022, 18:15:00.
The West Hills High School basketball team will have a game with Canyon Hills High School - San Diego on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Granite Hills High School - El Cajon basketball team will have a game with Morse High School on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Helix Charter High School basketball team will have a game with Mira Mesa High School on November 29, 2022, 19:45:00.
The The Bishop's School basketball team will have a game with San Diego High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
Comments / 0