Allen, TX

starlocalmedia.com

McKinney ISD superintendent announces retirement

McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel announced the morning of Friday, Dec. 2 that he will be retiring from his role. "After 35 years in public education and nearly 8 years serving as the superintendent of McKinney ISD, I have decided to retire," he stated in a letter to the community that was published to Facebook. "It is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made. Many people ask the question, 'When will you know that it’s time to retire?' It’s my belief that there is no magic sign or perfect time. You just know."
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Resigned Local School Board Trustee Speaks Out

As previously reported in The Dallas Express, Allen Independent School District’s (AISD) school board recently took a controversial vote that resulted in two elementary schools being slated for closure, prompting outrage from district parents and the abrupt resignation of Trustee Vatsa Ramanathan. Commenting on his decision, Ramanathan stated, “It...
ALLEN, TX
advocatemag.com

Interim leader named head of school at The Hockaday School

Laura Leathers is the new Eugene McDermott Head of School at The Hockaday School. Leathers, who has a daughter at Hockaday, has been the interim head of school since Karen Warren Coleman resigned as the head of school following the 2021-22 school year, after five years in the position. Before then, Leathers was the assistant head of school for academic affairs. She will move into her new position Jan. 1, 2023.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney names new police chief

The city of McKinney has announced Assistant Chief Joe Ellenburg has been appointed as Chief of the McKinney Police Department. He has been serving as Interim Police Chief following Chief Greg Conley’s move to Director of Public Safety in October. Chief Ellenburg has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement and 27 years with the McKinney Police Department. He will be sworn in at the regular City Council meeting on Dec. 6.
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

This City Hall Employee Earns More than the President

One of the metropolitan cornerstones of Texas, Dallas holds the spot as the ninth-largest city in the United States. With more than 1.2 million residents, Dallas is supported by an extensive city government apparatus, with around 14,000 employees. Of those, one employee holds a unique privilege: receiving a larger salary...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Opinion: Unbelievable: Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce to Welcome in Pedo-Friendly Drag Venue

Back in August, Protect Texas Kids became aware of a drag show hosted at Anderson’s Distillery and Grill that was openly advertised as “kid-friendly.” Our organization quickly responded and organized a protest outside of the venue. Unfortunately, we saw firsthand just how inappropriate and disgusting this show was and the idea that it was open to all ages was simply inexcusable.
KELLER, TX
prosperpressnews.com

Prosper ISD names Rock Hill HS principal

Prosper ISD is excited to announce that Mr. Terry Mouton has been named as the Rock Hill High School principal and will begin in January 2023. Mr. Mouton was an integral part in opening the school in 2020 in his role as assistant principal. He has more than 14 years of experience in public education as a teacher, coach, and administrator. Mr. Mouton is replacing current principal Dustin Toth, who was named as principal of Prosper ISD’s third high school, Walnut Grove High School.
PROSPER, TX
dallasexpress.com

DISD Whistleblowers | No Good Deed

When whistleblower Zachariah Manning allegedly discovered evidence of illicit “sequential purchasing” at Dallas Independent School District (DISD), he expressed his opposition to the practice to two of his superiors at a meeting on November 3, 2015, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. Manning claimed to have found...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

TWU Introduces ‘Zero Tuition Guarantee’

Texas Woman’s University (TWU) has announced it will cover full tuition for students enrolling who qualify for financial aid. Students may be eligible if they qualify for Federal Pell Grants, are first-time or transfer students at TWU, and are enrolling as full-time students. The guarantee also requires that students “maintain a 2.0 GPA and complete 75% of courses attempted for renewal eligibility.”
DENTON, TX
dmagazine.com

A Special Investigation Into the Dallas Mayor’s Pants

The purpose of this post is to draw attention to the need for everyone to get a flu shot. This is really about public health. So if you’re tempted to criticize me for writing about something frivolous and doing so in a snarky manner, maybe first ask yourself why you want people to die. I’m here to save lives.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Rains ISD Closed

Rains ISD canceled classes again Friday so crews could repair a gas line. The school started smelling the gas last Wednesday, and Atmos investigated. All extracurricular activities and UIL events will still happen.
RAINS COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

$3 Billion Project To Begin At The Former Wade Park

The Mix, a $3 billion “mixed-experience community” will soon be built at the former Wade Park. Offices, retail space, residential living and multiple hotels will be included in the project. According to the Dallas Business Journal, the first phase of the project will be located at Dallas Parkway...
FRISCO, TX
murphymonitor.com

Wylie High School student arrested for making threat

A 15-year-old male Wylie High School student was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 29, because of a threat made to shoot another student. School resource officers at the school were notified of the incident where a student pointed a pen at a female student, holding it like a gun. He then asked the other student if he should bring a gun tomorrow and shoot her, according to a Dec. 2 news release from the Wylie Police Department.
WYLIE, TX
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Respect For Marriage? More Like Disrespect For Marriage!

The Senate passed the so-called “Respect for Marriage” Act, which essentially legalizes gay marriage nationally. It repeals the Clinton-era Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as between one man and one woman. Suppose another state, such as California, legalizes gay marriage? Or polygamy? Or child marriage? Under this new law, nothing we here in Texas can do about it: the state would be required to honor that marriage. How do you feel about that? Dr. Robert Jeffress, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church of Dallas, is here to tell you how he feels! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
DALLAS, TX

