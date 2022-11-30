Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney ISD superintendent announces retirement
McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel announced the morning of Friday, Dec. 2 that he will be retiring from his role. "After 35 years in public education and nearly 8 years serving as the superintendent of McKinney ISD, I have decided to retire," he stated in a letter to the community that was published to Facebook. "It is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made. Many people ask the question, 'When will you know that it’s time to retire?' It’s my belief that there is no magic sign or perfect time. You just know."
dallasexpress.com
Resigned Local School Board Trustee Speaks Out
As previously reported in The Dallas Express, Allen Independent School District’s (AISD) school board recently took a controversial vote that resulted in two elementary schools being slated for closure, prompting outrage from district parents and the abrupt resignation of Trustee Vatsa Ramanathan. Commenting on his decision, Ramanathan stated, “It...
Allen ISD trustee storms out, resigns in anger after board votes to approve controversial redistricting proposal
ALLEN, Texas — The Allen ISD Board of Trustees voted late Monday night to approve a controversial redistricting plan, which will close two schools and force young students all across the district to transfer to new campuses in the fall. District staff has said for weeks that the West...
advocatemag.com
Interim leader named head of school at The Hockaday School
Laura Leathers is the new Eugene McDermott Head of School at The Hockaday School. Leathers, who has a daughter at Hockaday, has been the interim head of school since Karen Warren Coleman resigned as the head of school following the 2021-22 school year, after five years in the position. Before then, Leathers was the assistant head of school for academic affairs. She will move into her new position Jan. 1, 2023.
Frisco ISD board votes to remove books from libraries for the first time following state lawmaker's requests
FRISCO, Texas — Board members for the Frisco Independent School District voted to permanently remove five titles from district shelves Wednesday evening after a state Republican lawmaker challenged 28 books to be reviewed within the district weeks ago. It was the first time the board had voted to remove...
Frisco ISD Permanently Removes Books From Libraries For The First Time
As previously reported by Local Profile, Frisco ISD has been in the process of reviewing over a million books in its library since May, removing 10 books from school shelves between February and August. At a meeting on November 30, the board voted to permanently remove five more books for the first time.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney names new police chief
The city of McKinney has announced Assistant Chief Joe Ellenburg has been appointed as Chief of the McKinney Police Department. He has been serving as Interim Police Chief following Chief Greg Conley’s move to Director of Public Safety in October. Chief Ellenburg has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement and 27 years with the McKinney Police Department. He will be sworn in at the regular City Council meeting on Dec. 6.
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD reassures parents after lockdown at Colleyville Heritage
Grapevine-Colleyville school administrators are trying to re-assure parents following Thursday’s lockdown at Colleyville Heritage High School. The building was locked down when police believed a man who ran from them had entered the school
Fort Worth ISD claims they are overwhelmed with the number of sick students
Cook Children’s pediatricians, including the Urgent Care Centers, say so many parent are requesting doctor’s notes to submit for school absences that the Fort Worth ISD had to update parents and families of the District’s absentee policy.
dallasexpress.com
This City Hall Employee Earns More than the President
One of the metropolitan cornerstones of Texas, Dallas holds the spot as the ninth-largest city in the United States. With more than 1.2 million residents, Dallas is supported by an extensive city government apparatus, with around 14,000 employees. Of those, one employee holds a unique privilege: receiving a larger salary...
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: Unbelievable: Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce to Welcome in Pedo-Friendly Drag Venue
Back in August, Protect Texas Kids became aware of a drag show hosted at Anderson’s Distillery and Grill that was openly advertised as “kid-friendly.” Our organization quickly responded and organized a protest outside of the venue. Unfortunately, we saw firsthand just how inappropriate and disgusting this show was and the idea that it was open to all ages was simply inexcusable.
prosperpressnews.com
Prosper ISD names Rock Hill HS principal
Prosper ISD is excited to announce that Mr. Terry Mouton has been named as the Rock Hill High School principal and will begin in January 2023. Mr. Mouton was an integral part in opening the school in 2020 in his role as assistant principal. He has more than 14 years of experience in public education as a teacher, coach, and administrator. Mr. Mouton is replacing current principal Dustin Toth, who was named as principal of Prosper ISD’s third high school, Walnut Grove High School.
dallasexpress.com
DISD Whistleblowers | No Good Deed
When whistleblower Zachariah Manning allegedly discovered evidence of illicit “sequential purchasing” at Dallas Independent School District (DISD), he expressed his opposition to the practice to two of his superiors at a meeting on November 3, 2015, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. Manning claimed to have found...
dallasexpress.com
TWU Introduces ‘Zero Tuition Guarantee’
Texas Woman’s University (TWU) has announced it will cover full tuition for students enrolling who qualify for financial aid. Students may be eligible if they qualify for Federal Pell Grants, are first-time or transfer students at TWU, and are enrolling as full-time students. The guarantee also requires that students “maintain a 2.0 GPA and complete 75% of courses attempted for renewal eligibility.”
dmagazine.com
A Special Investigation Into the Dallas Mayor’s Pants
The purpose of this post is to draw attention to the need for everyone to get a flu shot. This is really about public health. So if you’re tempted to criticize me for writing about something frivolous and doing so in a snarky manner, maybe first ask yourself why you want people to die. I’m here to save lives.
Two north Texas cities get new police chiefs
The City of McKinney is going with long-time employee Joe Ellenburg. He has been the Interim Police Chief in McKinney since October, when Chief Greg Conley was named McKinney’s Director of Public Safety.
easttexasradio.com
Rains ISD Closed
Rains ISD canceled classes again Friday so crews could repair a gas line. The school started smelling the gas last Wednesday, and Atmos investigated. All extracurricular activities and UIL events will still happen.
$3 Billion Project To Begin At The Former Wade Park
The Mix, a $3 billion “mixed-experience community” will soon be built at the former Wade Park. Offices, retail space, residential living and multiple hotels will be included in the project. According to the Dallas Business Journal, the first phase of the project will be located at Dallas Parkway...
murphymonitor.com
Wylie High School student arrested for making threat
A 15-year-old male Wylie High School student was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 29, because of a threat made to shoot another student. School resource officers at the school were notified of the incident where a student pointed a pen at a female student, holding it like a gun. He then asked the other student if he should bring a gun tomorrow and shoot her, according to a Dec. 2 news release from the Wylie Police Department.
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: Respect For Marriage? More Like Disrespect For Marriage!
The Senate passed the so-called “Respect for Marriage” Act, which essentially legalizes gay marriage nationally. It repeals the Clinton-era Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as between one man and one woman. Suppose another state, such as California, legalizes gay marriage? Or polygamy? Or child marriage? Under this new law, nothing we here in Texas can do about it: the state would be required to honor that marriage. How do you feel about that? Dr. Robert Jeffress, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church of Dallas, is here to tell you how he feels! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
