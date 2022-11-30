ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh needs to clean up it's neighborhoods and give these kids things to do. That's how you reduce crime. Not with more police. Make it so the police need called less. It can cost tax payers up to $40,000 a year to house inmates because they are the only people guaranteed healthcare and can't get insurance. We need a way to teach kids they ain't cool they have a gun when someone else don't and if theygot to fight to fight fair. Them all beating up one cop doesn't make them tough.

wtae.com

Cedar Avenue shooting: Surveillance video provides new angle

PITTSBURGH — Newly released surveillance video shows the moment a street on Pittsburgh's North Side became the scene of a triple homicide. The footage from the Allegheny County District Attorney's office was presented as evidence Friday at a preliminary hearing for 21-year-old Jaylone Hines, one of the men accused in the shooting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shore News Network

Pittsburgh woman shot during fight early Friday morning

PITTSBURGH, PA – A fight between two women early Friday morning in Homewood South ended with one of the women in the hospital in critical condition. According to police, at around 3:05 a.m., Pittsburgh Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert for a 7-round gunshot notification in the 700 block of Brushton Avenue. A Pittsburgh Police Department officer responding to the call located an adult female with gunshot wounds to her abdomen and leg. As soon as the police arrived, officers applied a tourniquet to the victim. Medics transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition. Before shots The post Pittsburgh woman shot during fight early Friday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Man charged for alleged $5,000 theft at Cranberry Best Buy

An organized retail theft ring may be behind a series of thefts in the region, which included a November incident where more than $5,000 worth of merchandise was removed from the Best Buy in Cranberry Township, police said. Larry A. Jackson II, 26, of Pittsburgh, was charged Thursday with two...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Funeral procession held for killed Penn Hills paramedic

PENN HILLS, Pa. — EMTs, paramedics, firefighters and police from around the state are saying goodbye to a fellow paramedic that was killed in the line of duty Nov. 27 in an accident involving the Penn Hills ambulance he was driving. Penn Hills paramedic Nick Theofilis is being laid...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police searching for suspect in Terrace Village shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help in finding a man that is wanted for a shooting that happened last year. Shammond Sewell is charged with several counts, including aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and carrying a firearm without a license. RELATED: Man In Stable Condition After Being Shot In Terrace VillagePolice were called to a scene along Oak Hill Drive in Terrace Village after a shot spotter alert in March of last year. There they found a gunshot victim inside an apartment along Bentley Drive. Also, three vehicles and a building were hit by gunfire. Anyone with information is being asked to call the police.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Pitt students facing charges, accused of violating medical cadavers during anatomy lab

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two students from the University of Pittsburgh are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month. University of Pittsburgh Police say that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each charged with one count of abuse of corpse after they improperly treated medical cadavers in a class at Victoria Hall.According to police, on November 4, Jimenez was seen by multiple individuals allegedly using his fingers to violate a female cadaver and Gupta was reported by students for allegedly making inappropriate comments while sticking his fingers inside a male cadaver's chest.Police say that Jimenez admitted to touching parts of the female cadaver, saying that he was curious about it. According to police, Gupta admitted to officers that he may have made an inappropriate comment during that time. Both students told officers they were instructed to be respectful towards the bodies and that they are human beings. Jimenez and Gupta each have a preliminary hearing scheduled for next month. 
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

