Read full article on original website
Dr Phil's Wait-list
3d ago
Pittsburgh needs to clean up it's neighborhoods and give these kids things to do. That's how you reduce crime. Not with more police. Make it so the police need called less. It can cost tax payers up to $40,000 a year to house inmates because they are the only people guaranteed healthcare and can't get insurance. We need a way to teach kids they ain't cool they have a gun when someone else don't and if theygot to fight to fight fair. Them all beating up one cop doesn't make them tough.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Famous restaurant chain opened another new location in Pennsylvania this weekKristen WaltersBridgeville, PA
7 Places In Pittsburgh Everyone Should Visit At Least OnceTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this weekKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
High School Football Coach Makes His Students Shovel Snow For Their WorkoutsBryan DijkhuizenBethel Park, PA
Related
wtae.com
Cedar Avenue shooting: Surveillance video provides new angle
PITTSBURGH — Newly released surveillance video shows the moment a street on Pittsburgh's North Side became the scene of a triple homicide. The footage from the Allegheny County District Attorney's office was presented as evidence Friday at a preliminary hearing for 21-year-old Jaylone Hines, one of the men accused in the shooting.
Victim dies after being assaulted with BB gun in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A male died after being assaulted with a BB gun downtown earlier this week. The victim appeared to be passed out on a city sidewalk along Coffey Way at the time of the attack. He died two days later. Police say they know who each of the...
4-year-old girl dies after shooting in Pittsburgh, police asking parents to monitor children
PITTSBURGH — A passionate plea from Pittsburgh police tonight for mothers and fathers to get involved with their kids and monitor their activities and social media to stop the ongoing gun violence after a 4-year-old girl was shot and killed in Pittsburgh. Kaari Thompson’s family members say the young...
wtae.com
50-year-old man dies following BB gun assault in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A man who was found unconscious in an alley in Downtown Pittsburgh has now died. Christopher Gaylor, 50, was found early Tuesday morning in Coffey Way near Sixth Avenue. He was initially taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose. Police said medical tests later showed metal...
Caught On Camera: BB Gun Shooter Leaves Man For Dead In PA Alley
Ralphie was warned in a Christmas Story that you can "shoot your eye" with a bb gun but experts have warned for years that they can pierce the skin and are "potentially lethal" — a theory a man in Pennsylvania, unfortunately, has confirmed. 50-year-old Christopher Gaylor was found unresponsive...
Pittsburgh woman shot during fight early Friday morning
PITTSBURGH, PA – A fight between two women early Friday morning in Homewood South ended with one of the women in the hospital in critical condition. According to police, at around 3:05 a.m., Pittsburgh Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert for a 7-round gunshot notification in the 700 block of Brushton Avenue. A Pittsburgh Police Department officer responding to the call located an adult female with gunshot wounds to her abdomen and leg. As soon as the police arrived, officers applied a tourniquet to the victim. Medics transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition. Before shots The post Pittsburgh woman shot during fight early Friday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
wtae.com
Fight ends with woman being shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood. Police said it began a little after 3 a.m. on the 700 block of Brushton Avenue. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert of seven rounds fired and found...
20-year-old killed in overnight crash on I-376 in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A 20-year-old was killed in a car crash that happened on I-376 overnight. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on I-376 East off of 2nd Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh at around 3:18 a.m. Police said just before the Oakland exit, the car went...
Four-year-old dies in Lincoln-Lemington shooting
A 4-year-old who was shot along with a woman Thursday evening has died. Pittsburgh Police confirm the child was pronounced deceased by medical professionals at UPMC Children’s Hospital.
Surveillance footage of shooting that left two innocent bystanders dead in Pittsburgh shown in court
PITTSBURGH — Flashes of gunfire light up the screen showing Cedar Avenue on October 15. There were 17 separate videos for court of what happened that claimed the lives of two innocent bystanders: Betty Jean Averryt and Jacquelyn Mehalic. “So sad, the things I seen today. I’m just like...
Recap of a violent 12 hours in Pittsburgh
A woman is in critical condition after an early morning shooting in Homewood. Police say she was wounded multiple times around 3 a.m. outside a bar in the the 700 block of Brushton Avenue.
cranberryeagle.com
Man charged for alleged $5,000 theft at Cranberry Best Buy
An organized retail theft ring may be behind a series of thefts in the region, which included a November incident where more than $5,000 worth of merchandise was removed from the Best Buy in Cranberry Township, police said. Larry A. Jackson II, 26, of Pittsburgh, was charged Thursday with two...
Man recounts events that led up to his brother's stabbing outside Greensburg bar
Nico Williams remembers looking back as he left a Greensburg bar with his brother and seeing Anthony J. Sharp following them. His brother and Sharp, who are acquaintances, had gotten into an altercation inside Rialto Bar & Bistro in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, and Nico Williams, Joey Williams and their group of friends were leaving around 1:30 a.m.
wtae.com
Funeral procession held for killed Penn Hills paramedic
PENN HILLS, Pa. — EMTs, paramedics, firefighters and police from around the state are saying goodbye to a fellow paramedic that was killed in the line of duty Nov. 27 in an accident involving the Penn Hills ambulance he was driving. Penn Hills paramedic Nick Theofilis is being laid...
Court hearing held for all 7 suspects in July shooting in New Kensington
A Westmoreland County judge said he will consider early next year requests to transfer to juvenile court four criminal homicide prosecutions in connection with the July fatal shooting of a man in New Kensington. All seven suspects accused in last summer’s alleged murder of 39-year-old Jason Raiford appeared in court...
Homestead man faces charges in shooting that killed man in Marshall-Shadeland
Pittsburgh police said they arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting on Wednesday morning in Marshall-Shadeland. Jason Woodall, 29, of Homestead, faces charges of criminal homicide, robbery and firearm violations, police said. He was lodged in Allegheny County Jail and denied bail Thursday. Investigators identified the victim as...
2 teens arrested after police respond to multiple incidents, including shots fired, in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — An officer was injured and two young people were arrested following back-to-back incidents in downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The first incident occurred around 7:15 p.m., when officers were called to the Five Guys fast food restaurant located within Market Square. A group of juveniles were reportedly fighting....
wtae.com
Driver of fatal accident overnight in Allegheny County identified
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning on Interstate 376 east near the Oakland exit is said to be fatal, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The vehicle in the accident appears to have been going eastbound, exited the roadway, crossed the north fog line and then...
Pittsburgh Police searching for suspect in Terrace Village shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help in finding a man that is wanted for a shooting that happened last year. Shammond Sewell is charged with several counts, including aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and carrying a firearm without a license. RELATED: Man In Stable Condition After Being Shot In Terrace VillagePolice were called to a scene along Oak Hill Drive in Terrace Village after a shot spotter alert in March of last year. There they found a gunshot victim inside an apartment along Bentley Drive. Also, three vehicles and a building were hit by gunfire. Anyone with information is being asked to call the police.
2 Pitt students facing charges, accused of violating medical cadavers during anatomy lab
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two students from the University of Pittsburgh are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month. University of Pittsburgh Police say that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each charged with one count of abuse of corpse after they improperly treated medical cadavers in a class at Victoria Hall.According to police, on November 4, Jimenez was seen by multiple individuals allegedly using his fingers to violate a female cadaver and Gupta was reported by students for allegedly making inappropriate comments while sticking his fingers inside a male cadaver's chest.Police say that Jimenez admitted to touching parts of the female cadaver, saying that he was curious about it. According to police, Gupta admitted to officers that he may have made an inappropriate comment during that time. Both students told officers they were instructed to be respectful towards the bodies and that they are human beings. Jimenez and Gupta each have a preliminary hearing scheduled for next month.
Comments / 17