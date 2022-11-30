Read full article on original website
Fresh off their mega signing of Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million, the Texas Rangers could become trade partners with the New York Mets. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Rangers could explore a trade for Mets catcher James McCann. As Olney notes, by trading McCann the Mets could shed some of the backstop's $24 million salary, in which he is owed across the next two seasons. McCann has caught 12 of deGrom's starts across 75.2 innings since joining the Mets.
The New York Mets are not just sitting back and licking their wounds after Jacob deGrom’s exit. News broke Friday that the two-time Cy Young winner deGrom has decided to leave the Mets and is signing a massive deal with a surprising AL team. In the wake of the...
The unthinkable has happened for the New York Mets. The Mets were still considered the favorites to retain Jacob deGrom as recently as Thursday. It had been thought that he would collect offers and then return to New York, giving the Mets the chance to match any deal he was offered. Those thoughts went out the window just one day later as deGrom signed a massive deal with the Texas Rangers.
After losing Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, the New York Mets are now turning their attention to one of
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
One isn't dependent on the other. When asked of the importance of getting a decision from Jacob deGrom before making other moves in free agency, general manager Billy Eppler indicated that the Mets have the resources that they don't have to wait around. “I wouldn’t say that’s critically important,” Eppler...
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Free-agent ace Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers agreed to a $185 million, five-year contract Friday. The two-time Cy Young Award winner leaves the New York Mets after nine seasons — the past two shortened substantially by injuries. After making his first start in...
You know who had a bad Friday night? The Yankees. The Mets lost Jacob deGrom, but his signing in dollars spent and the team that landed him offered the blueprint by which Aaron Judge could leave the Yankees. Namely, a desperate organization with lots to spend making an offer that can’t be refused and won’t be matched, even by a New York team. DeGrom will turn 35 in June. He has played sparingly the past two seasons due to worrisome arm issues. He is hardly known for his leadership skills. Yet he reached agreement with the Rangers on a five-year contract for $185...
The New York Mets have made very clear that their top priority this offseason will be retaining staff ace Jacob deGrom. The 34-year-old returned from a shoulder injury in late July and did not disappoint, going 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA during the regular season. But with several teams interesting...
Jacob deGrom has been fun to watch. He’s won two Cy Young Awards and was with the New York Mets for nine seasons at the major league level. That’s a long time for today’s standards considering the stupid money that’s being thrown around. The Texas Rangers offered him five years up to $185 million. There’s a sixth-year option that raises it potentially to $222 million. Was that smart? NO!
Major league debuts are memorable for every player that gets one. However, they also aren’t any sort of long term predictor of success. Plenty of players that went on to have short and less than stellar MLB careers had solid first games, and plenty of great players have had bad ones.
New York Mets legend and Hall of Famer Mike Piazza is hopeful free-agent ace pitcher Jacob deGrom will re-sign with the Queens club. "I learned as a player you do have to make a decision that you feel is best for your career," Piazza told SNY’s Michelle Margaux (h/t Phillip Martinez) at the Italian American Baseball Foundation gala. "I hope [deGrom] takes all that into account and realizes what he has here and how much he’s loved here."
Ah, December. The temperatures are dropping, students are fretting over exams, and Mariah Carey blasts fifty times a day through every store in the mall while you get an early jump on your holiday shopping. You know what that means? That’s right, it’s time for our monthly ritual here at Pinstripe Alley, where we ask you, our dear readers, to tell us your thoughts on Yankees “Not technically under contract but still acting as general manager anyway” Brian Cashman.
