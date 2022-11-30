Stephen Thompson not thinking about retirement, preparing for “the hardest fight imaginable” against Kevin Holland at UFC Orlando

Read full article on original website
Michael Bisping concerned that Paddy Pimblett may be “underestimating” Jared Gordon ahead of UFC 282
Michael Bisping is concerned that Paddy Pimblett may be ‘underestimating’ Jared Gordon ahead of UFC 282. It will be Paddy Pimblett (19-3 MMA) vs Jared Gordon (19-5 MMA) in the co-headliner lightweight match-up on UFC 282 on Saturday December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. It is to be ‘Baddy’s’ first pay-per-view event.
UFC free fight: Sergei Pavlovich steamrolls Derrick Lewis in 55 seconds
It took Sergei Pavlovich less than a minute to make his mark in the UFC heavyweight division. Looking to make it four straight, Pavlovich faced former title challenger Derrick Lewis this past July at UFC 277. Pavlovich cracked Lewis with a few big rights, which had “The Black Beast” on...
UFC announces any fighter that trains under James Krause will not be permitted to fight
The UFC has released a statement on the James Krause situation. On November 5, a featherweight fight between Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and Darrick Minner took place. Minner – who is coached by Krause – was the betting underdog but in the hours before the fight, a ton of money came in on Nuerdanbieke to win and to win by KO.
UFC free fight: Kevin Holland sends Joaquin Buckley's mouth piece flying with third-round TKO
Kevin Holland’s special 2020 included a finish of Joaquin Buckley. Buckley made his octagon debut on short notice against Holland at UFC Fight Night 174, but “Big Mouth” proved to be too much. Holland did a good job of evading Buckley’s big power and managed to drop...
Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is “clean,” explains why he thinks the Irishman left the USADA testing pool: “I think that he made the right decision”
Chael Sonnen doesn’t think Conor McGregor is using steroids. McGregor has been under fire from Anthony Smith and other fighters and fans for leaving the USADA testing pool. Many have wondered if the Irishman is taking steroids when he is not in the testing pool, but Sonnen doesn’t think that is the case.
Stephen Thompson recalls being told by UFC not to wrestle after second win: ‘It wasn’t the most exciting fight’
Stephen Thompson is the real-life karate kid. Since joining Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in Feb. 2012, “Wonderboy” has been known as one of the best and most unique strikers in mixed martial arts (MMA). The sport is more than just striking, however, and when Thompson began rounding out his game after a tough first career loss to Matt Brown, he was informed to go right back to his roots.
Video: Will Jon Jones fight Francis Ngannou or someone else at UFC 285?
Former longtime champion Jon Jones is targeted to return to the octagon after more than three years at UFC 285 in March, but speculation about who will be standing across from him continued to run rampant. Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) and the UFC brass are working toward setting his...
UFC Orlando Results, Live Coverage, and Discussion: Thompson vs. Holland
Welcome to Fightful.com's results, live coverage, and discussion for UFC Orlando: Thompson vs. Holland. We will bring you full results for tonight's card. Scroll down to the Disqus boards below and chat with fellow MMA fans during the event. Results. Main Card (ESPN, 10:00 p.m. EDT/7:00 p.m. PDT) (#6) Stephen...
Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal should reconsider callout from Michael Chandler
Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal should reconsider the callout from Michael Chandler. It is true that Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) has called out Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) for a fight, but ‘Gamebred’ seemingly has no interest in such a matchup. Masvidal has lost 3 in a row, twice...
Paddy Pimblett name drops the one footballer he would like to fight in the Octagon
Paddy Pimblett has named the footballer he has a particular disdain for as he prepares for his return to the Octagon. Make no mistake about it: Paddy Pimblett is already one of the biggest stars in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It may not seem like it, but it’s true. The...
Hasbulla knew! Former UFC champ leaks Liver King chat after ancestral guru exposed for steroids
The Liver King has been uncrowned. Social media sensation Brian Johnson, who rose to fame by looking jacked and eating raw liver, has long denied any use of performance-enhancing drugs, previously telling Pardon My Take that PED stands for Prioritize, Execute, and Dominate. “He’s got an ass filled with steroids...
Fake news? Fans accuse Stephen Thompson, Kevin Holland of ‘horribly staged’ interaction at UFC Orlando hotel
Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland happened to cross paths at the UFC Orlando hotel earlier this week, which is not uncommon for combatants competing on the same card. Sure, it was a little strange to see a social media guru like “Trailblazer” just sitting in one of those random hallway chairs while staring off into space, but not nearly as strange as “Wonderboy” standing still until the camera started recording.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT THOMPSON VS. HOLLAND WEIGH-IN VIDEO
UFC FIGHT NIGHT THOMPSON VS. HOLLAND WEIGH-IN VIDEO. Orlando, Fl (December 3rd, 2022)– UFC returns to Orlando, FL for the first time in over four years with an intriguing welterweight tilt that will see No. 7 ranked contender Stephen Thompson battle Kevin Holland. Heavyweight KO artists collide in the co-main event when No. 4 ranked contender Tai Tuivasa meets No. 5 Sergei Pavlovich.
Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas pulled from UFC on ESPN 42 due to medical issues
One of the most highly anticipated preliminary bouts on Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 42 card has been called off. Tracy Cortez has been removed from her women’s flyweight bout with Amanda Ribas due to a “medical issue,” the promotion announced on Friday after official weigh-ins for the event.
Full fight video: Jan Blachowicz flattens Corey Anderson, then flexes on Jon Jones
Jan Blachowicz’s rematch vs. Corey Anderson was a memorable one for many reasons. Back at UFC Fight Night 167 in February 2020, Blachowicz viciously knocked out Anderson. Not only it was a nice knockout, but Blachowicz also put an end to Anderson’s impressive winning streak while avenging his 2015 loss. On top of that, Blachowicz immediately turned to then-light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and flexed on him in front of his hometown. It was a scene.
Matt Brown: Conor McGregor doing nothing wrong except exploiting a ‘loophole’ in USADA’s drug testing policy
Conor McGregor has stirred a lot of controversy lately after it was revealed that he had removed himself from the UFC’s anti-doping program while recovering from a broken leg suffered in his most recent fight. While the former two-division champion has to undergo six months of drug testing before...
Ariel Helwani provides positive update on latest contact negotiations between Francis Ngannou and the UFC
Ariel Helwani has provided a positive update on the latest contract negotiations between Francis Ngannou and the UFC. The 40 year old MMA reporter believes that Francis Ngannou and the UFC will come to an agreement. The last time Ngannou fought in the Octagon was in January of this year...
Tyson Fury dominates Derek Chisora to retain belt
Tyson Fury delivers a one-sided beating of Derek Chisora to keep his WBC and lineal heavyweight championship. Fury turned his aim to unified champ Oleksandr Usyk, who sat ringside.
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling announces Henry Cejudo clash likely on for March: “This fight is going to happen”
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has confirmed Henry Cejudo is next. ‘Funk Master’ is fresh off his recent title defense at UFC 280 in October. Standing opposite the champion was T.J. Dillashaw. The former titleholder had missed over a year due to injury issues, but little did fans know that the injury problems were just getting started.
Daniel Cormier shares his take on who Conor McGregor should be matched up with in his UFC return
Daniel Cormier has shared his take on who Conor McGregor should be matched up with in his UFC return. The 43 year old commentator believes McGregor, a former two-division UFC champion will return to action in 2023 and has given his insight into who he feels the Irishman will meet with inside the Octagon next.
