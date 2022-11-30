Read full article on original website
mountaineersports.com
WVU’s Future Still in Question
MORGANTOWN, WV–Even though Neal Brown will be remaining the head football coach for the 2023 season, there still are some serious questions about the future of the program. With new Athletic Director, Wren Baker at the helm (with reportedly a six year contract) there could be some hidden situations ahead with Brown and Baker. Hopefully Brown will be able to keep his recruiting class intact now, but that doesn’t stop the competition from attempting to sway the players to the transfer portal.
voiceofmotown.com
Pat McAfee Says Neal Brown is Going to Be Climbing Again Next Season
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia announced the hiring of new athletic director Wren Baker and also revealed that head coach Neal Brown will be back to lead the Mountaineers in 2023. Today, Pat McAfee, the former West Virginia punter/kicker turned media personality, said today on his podcast that...
Super Six Football: Lilly made believers of doubters
Wheeling – After covering a Beckley basketball game in the late winter of 2020, I made my way into the locker room at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center where boys head coach Ron Kidd was sitting. After we finished our postgame interview, the subject turned to football and without hesitation, Kidd, unprompted said these exact words to me.
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Xavier
West Virginia and Xavier square off Saturday evening in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. WVU head coach Bob Huggins has quite the history with the Musketeers, having faced them 16 times as the head coach of the University of Cincinnati. His record against Xavier? 8-10. If the math doesn't add...
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins: ‘I Don’t Have Any Good Thoughts on Xavier’
WVU head coach Bob Huggins was asked on Thursday afternoon about playing his long-time rival Xavier once again. Huggins, who coached in the Crosstown Shootout rivalry between Cincinnati and Xavier for 16 seasons, didn’t hold back on his thoughts of the Musketeers. “I don’t have any good thoughts on...
voiceofmotown.com
Former Mountaineer BACK in the Transfer Portal
Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Ali Jennings is back in the transfer portal after two seasons at Old Dominion. Jennings, who played for the Mountaineers in 2019 and 2020, blossomed into one of the finest wide receivers in college football over the past seasons. In 2021, Jennings had 62 receptions for 1,066 yards and 5 touchdowns. Last season, he finished with 54 receptions for 954 yards and 9 touchdowns.
Huggins got along with one former Xavier coach (but definitely not another)
WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins reminisces about past battles with Xavier and one former Musketeers head coach that he certainly enjoyed spending time with.... and one he did not.
LISTEN: A transfer of power for WVU basketball
West Virginia basketball rebuilt its roster in the offseason and has plans about how to use recruiting, the transfer portal and of course NIL in the future. Some of the credit must go to the new director of player personnel/recruiting. Longtime staffer Jay Kuntz finally agrees to sit down and answer some questions about the past, present and future of managing rosters in college basketball. (Direct link: HERE.)
Foul-mouthed Amanda Fillipponi secures lifetime ban on The Fan
Today is the 15th anniversary for Pitt fans of the 13-9 upset over the West Virginia that prevented the Mountaineers from going to the National Championship Game.
mountainstatesman.com
WV News expands footprint with purchase of Taylor and Upshur County newspapers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — WV News, West Virginia’s largest print and digital news organization, has expanded its footprint in North Central West Virginia with the purchase of the Buckhannon-based Record Delta in Upshur County and the Grafton-based Mountain Statesman in Taylor County. The purchase was announced Thursday...
WDTV
Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Thursday against a West Virginia University fraternity, one of its members, and a nightclub alleging negligence and sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges Pi Lambda Phi held a “closed” social event at Blaze, a now-defunct nightclub in...
WBOY
See where Morgantown falls on college towns ranking
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent WalletHub study ranked 415 college towns and cities across the United States; here’s how Morgantown stacked up. Overall, Morgantown, home of the West Virginia University Mountaineers, ranked 123rd, but it definitely did better in some categories than others. There were three main categories used to create the overall ranking, and West Virginia ranked in the top 25 for Social Environment at 23rd. It also ranked top 100 for Wallet Friendliness at 92nd. However, for Academic and Economic Opportunity, WalletHub placed Morgantown at 373rd.
Local city becomes fourth Ascend West Virginia community
Ascend West Virginia, a program that pays people to move to and work remotely in West Virginia, announced its newest destination on Tuesday, and it's right here in north central West Virginia.
Super Six Football: Patriots hope to stop Huskies, secure Class AA title
Wheeling – For the second consecutive year John H. Lilly has guided the Independence Patriots to Wheeling Island Stadium where they sit just one win away from football immortality. The last obstacle? A Herbert Hoover team many expected to contend for a spot in the title game but ultimately...
New addiction treatment center comes to Morgantown
Wise Path Recovery Centers recently opened two outpatient facilities in October, including one in Morgantown. On Thursday, it debuted its first inpatient treatment center in Morgantown.
Missing woman in West Virginia found dead
JUNIOR, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead Thursday morning, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, officers began searching near Junior for 32-year-old Brittany Means after she was reported missing Wednesday and searched into the night, but found no […]
New business moving into former Pike Street Kroger location
The building that used to be home to the W Pike Street Kroger has been unoccupied since it closed on Jan. 19, 2021. It closed due to declining sales and profitability, the company said at the time.
2 sought for questioning in West Virginia fraud case
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify two people in connection to a fraud case in Morgantown.
WATCH: West Virginia man catches vehicle driving the wrong way on a highway
A viral video surfaced on Facebook showing a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road in Marshall County on a highway.
