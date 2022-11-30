ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

mountaineersports.com

WVU’s Future Still in Question

MORGANTOWN, WV–Even though Neal Brown will be remaining the head football coach for the 2023 season, there still are some serious questions about the future of the program. With new Athletic Director, Wren Baker at the helm (with reportedly a six year contract) there could be some hidden situations ahead with Brown and Baker. Hopefully Brown will be able to keep his recruiting class intact now, but that doesn’t stop the competition from attempting to sway the players to the transfer portal.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Pat McAfee Says Neal Brown is Going to Be Climbing Again Next Season

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia announced the hiring of new athletic director Wren Baker and also revealed that head coach Neal Brown will be back to lead the Mountaineers in 2023. Today, Pat McAfee, the former West Virginia punter/kicker turned media personality, said today on his podcast that...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Super Six Football: Lilly made believers of doubters

Wheeling – After covering a Beckley basketball game in the late winter of 2020, I made my way into the locker room at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center where boys head coach Ron Kidd was sitting. After we finished our postgame interview, the subject turned to football and without hesitation, Kidd, unprompted said these exact words to me.
BECKLEY, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Bob Huggins: ‘I Don’t Have Any Good Thoughts on Xavier’

WVU head coach Bob Huggins was asked on Thursday afternoon about playing his long-time rival Xavier once again. Huggins, who coached in the Crosstown Shootout rivalry between Cincinnati and Xavier for 16 seasons, didn’t hold back on his thoughts of the Musketeers. “I don’t have any good thoughts on...
CINCINNATI, OH
voiceofmotown.com

Former Mountaineer BACK in the Transfer Portal

Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Ali Jennings is back in the transfer portal after two seasons at Old Dominion. Jennings, who played for the Mountaineers in 2019 and 2020, blossomed into one of the finest wide receivers in college football over the past seasons. In 2021, Jennings had 62 receptions for 1,066 yards and 5 touchdowns. Last season, he finished with 54 receptions for 954 yards and 9 touchdowns.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

LISTEN: A transfer of power for WVU basketball

West Virginia basketball rebuilt its roster in the offseason and has plans about how to use recruiting, the transfer portal and of course NIL in the future. Some of the credit must go to the new director of player personnel/recruiting. Longtime staffer Jay Kuntz finally agrees to sit down and answer some questions about the past, present and future of managing rosters in college basketball. (Direct link: HERE.)
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Thursday against a West Virginia University fraternity, one of its members, and a nightclub alleging negligence and sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges Pi Lambda Phi held a “closed” social event at Blaze, a now-defunct nightclub in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

See where Morgantown falls on college towns ranking

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent WalletHub study ranked 415 college towns and cities across the United States; here’s how Morgantown stacked up. Overall, Morgantown, home of the West Virginia University Mountaineers, ranked 123rd, but it definitely did better in some categories than others. There were three main categories used to create the overall ranking, and West Virginia ranked in the top 25 for Social Environment at 23rd. It also ranked top 100 for Wallet Friendliness at 92nd. However, for Academic and Economic Opportunity, WalletHub placed Morgantown at 373rd.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Missing woman in West Virginia found dead

JUNIOR, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead Thursday morning, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, officers began searching near Junior for 32-year-old Brittany Means after she was reported missing Wednesday and searched into the night, but found no […]
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV

