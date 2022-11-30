Read full article on original website
Related
All the Best New Christmas Movies You Can Watch in 2022 in Theaters And on TV, Streaming and More
Every year, it seems like we're given the gift of more and more new Christmas movies—and holiday lovers everywhere can’t get enough. But with so many new seasonal flicks, it can be hard to keep track of them all and where you can watch them: in theaters, on broadcast TV, via streaming or cable, etc. So, we’ve gathered all of 2022's new Christmas movies right here in one place to help you pick which one you’re in the mood for tonight. Consider this your one-stop holiday shop for all the best new Christmas movies of 2022!
Oxford Eagle
George & Tammy series will be comfort viewing
I am anxiously anticipating the new Showtime series “George & Tammy” that will debut this Sunday night. It is supposed to be based on a book by the country music superstar’s daughter, Georgette Jones. I love old school country music, the kind I grew up with around...
suggest.com
Joanna Gaines Tears Up On Podcast While Admitting She Didn’t Embrace Her Korean Heritage As Much As She Could Have
In the final episode of her podcast, The Stories We Tell with Joanna Gaines, the Magnolia Network star had an emotional moment while talking to her mother. The interior designer doesn’t often open up about her upbringing, however, she got more personal than she ever has on the new episode. Here’s what Gaines had to say about owning her Korean heritage.
Here's What's Happening With The Cheating Rumors Surrounding "Good Morning America" Hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach
"It's too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week."
"Emancipation" Director Antoine Fuqua Shared His Conversation With Producers About Releasing The Will Smith Movie After The Oscars Incident
Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua revealed Apple or the producers never had any intention of the movie not coming out.
Rian Johnson Is “Pushing” for ‘Glass Onion’ to Return to Theaters, Wants Longer Run for Next Sequel
Rian Johnson is weighing in amid debate surrounding the release strategy for his latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The director told Insider in an interview published online Friday that he is pushing for his Knives Out sequel to go back into theaters once the Netflix film begins streaming on the platform Dec. 23. The new Daniel Craig-starring movie was given a one-week limited theatrical run that began Nov. 23, and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings recently admitted that the company left “lots” of money on the table by not giving it a wider release but that the focus remains...
An Ode to Henry Cavill’s Surprisingly Literary Instagram Captions
We all know Henry Cavill. He is Superman. And until recently, he was the Witcher. He is also—seeing as he has to look the part to play the superhero convincingly—a very big guy. So it is understandable if the man comes across as slightly intimidating. However, you only need to look at the actor’s Instagram account to see that may not be the case. More specifically, his Instagram captions.Now I am admittedly not someone who reads long captions on any platform. My approach to long captions and texts is that meme that says: “I ain’t reading all that. I’m happy...
Comments / 0