Shreveport, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Shreveport.
The Loyola College Prep basketball team will have a game with Huntington High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.
The C.E. Byrd High School basketball team will have a game with Booker T. Washington High School on November 30, 2022, 15:00:00.
The Southwood High School basketball team will have a game with Huntington High School on November 30, 2022, 15:30:00.
The Evangel Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.
The Airline High School basketball team will have a game with Northwood High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.
The Airline High School basketball team will have a game with Captain Shreve High School on November 30, 2022, 15:30:00.
Comments / 0