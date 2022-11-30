ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Shreveport.

The Loyola College Prep basketball team will have a game with Huntington High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Loyola College Prep
Huntington High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The C.E. Byrd High School basketball team will have a game with Booker T. Washington High School on November 30, 2022, 15:00:00.

C.E. Byrd High School
Booker T. Washington High School
November 30, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Southwood High School basketball team will have a game with Huntington High School on November 30, 2022, 15:30:00.

Southwood High School
Huntington High School
November 30, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Evangel Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Evangel Christian Academy
Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Airline High School basketball team will have a game with Northwood High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Airline High School
Northwood High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Airline High School basketball team will have a game with Captain Shreve High School on November 30, 2022, 15:30:00.

Airline High School
Captain Shreve High School
November 30, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNOE TV8

OCS beats Ascension Catholic, Oak Grove takes down Haynesville, and Mangham falls to Homer

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS improved to 29-0 at Steven Fitzhugh Field and moves on to its fourth straight State Championship appearance with a 42-14 win against Ascension Catholic. Oak Grove beat Haynesville for the first time since 2001 with a 49-7 victory. The Tigers will try for their seventh state title next week against Homer. The Pelicans scored 38 unanswered points to defeat Mangham, 38-18.
OAK GROVE, LA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Coushatta, December 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The LSMSA basketball team will have a game with Riverdale Academy on December 01, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
COUSHATTA, LA
KTBS

Game of the Week: Carthage vs. Pleasant Grove

The H&W Marine PowerSports Game of the Week features two East Texas powers in Carthage (13-0) and Pleasant Grove (11-2) as they face off in the quarterfinals of the UIL 4A-Div. 2 playoffs. This is their fifth meeting since 2018 with Carthage winning the four previous matchups. Check out the...
CARTHAGE, TX
KTBS

C.E. Byrd High School hosts Community Christmas

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Christmas spirit was alive and well Friday at C.E. Byrd High School in Shreveport. More than 500 students prepared and hosted the annual Community Christmas event for 400-plus neighborhood children from Creswell Elementary, A.C. Steere, Stoner Hill Lab School, Shreve Island, Broadmoor and South Highlands Elementary Schools.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
SHREVEPORT, LA
247Sports

Husker receiver Crawford enters portal

Wide receiver Decoldest Crawford has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to Husker247 on Thursday. Though he was said to be doing some promising things in the offseason, the wide receiver suffered an injury early in the fall that had him out for the season. The native of Shreveport,...
LINCOLN, NE
arizonasuntimes.com

Teacher Posts That Confusing Students About Gender Identity Is Enjoyable

A Louisiana elementary music teacher posted to social media that confusing young students about gender identity and “ignoring” their questions is enjoyable. Blaine Banghart, a teacher at University Elementary School in Shreveport, part of the Caddo Parish Public Schools, explained in a Facebook post that it has been enjoyable to confuse young students about gender identity purposefully, Fox News reported.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier High School Student Arrested for Terrorizing

Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15- year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by other students during class....
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

NSU signs agreement with Shreveport, Caddo law enforcement to strengthen campus security

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Northwestern State University, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Caddo Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport Police Department and NSU Police Department signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday to clearly delineate responsibilities and share information about power-based violence committed by or against students at NSU’s Shreveport Campus.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Good or Bad? What is Shreveport’s Average Credit Score?

As Black Friday has come and gone, the Christmas shopping season is now in full swing. Shoppers are hitting the stores and online sites looking for the best deals. And sometimes to get the best deals, you might need a little financing help. And that's where a good credit score can make a huge difference in what you'll pay for your purchases.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Tom Arceneaux disavows PAC connected to Greg Tarver attack ads

SHREVEPORT, La. - "Today I am urging a Baton Rouge-based Political Action Committee to stop running negative ads against my opponent." That was the message Friday afternoon from Shreveport Republican mayoral candidate, Tom Arceneaux. The attorney and former city councilman issued a written statement disavowing Watchdog PAC LLC, which Arceneaux...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shots fired in Minden led to school lockdowns

MINDEN, La. - Shots fired near the area of Talton Street in Minden led to schools being locked down in the immediate area Tuesday afternoon. Minden police said a search of the area led to the discovery of a vehicle suspected to be involved. The occupants initially got away, but two were eventually captured.
MINDEN, LA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy