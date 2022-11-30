ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocklin, CA

Rocklin, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Rocklin.

The Christian Brothers High School basketball team will have a game with Rocklin High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.

Christian Brothers High School
Rocklin High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Christian Brothers High School basketball team will have a game with Rocklin High School on November 29, 2022, 19:30:00.

Christian Brothers High School
Rocklin High School
November 29, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

