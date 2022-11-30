ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Murdered U of I students remembered by hometowns

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Many gathered in Coeur d’Alene Wednesday night to remember the lives of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered over two weeks ago. Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were lifelong friends and graduated from Lake City High Schools. Ethan Chapin and his family spent a lot of their time in Priest Lake, and Xana...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
pullmanradio.com

Alcohol Offense On UI Campus On The Night Of Student Murders Not Related To The Case

Moscow Police say an alcohol offense on campus on the night that four University of Idaho students were murdered isn’t related to the case. The agency issued an update on Friday on the investigation into who killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. The incident was called in just after 3:00 on the morning of November 13th. The alcohol offense at the band field on Taylor Avenue was addressed on scene by the officer.
MOSCOW, ID
The Oregonian

Idaho students largely abandon campus after 4 slain; security drives some to class

In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period known as “dead week.”. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and take classes online rather than return to the town where the killings of four classmates remain unsolved, said Blaine Eckles, the university’s dean of students. Some students who were in attendance were relying on university-hired security staffers to drive them to class because they didn’t want to walk across campus alone.
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Sacramento

What we know about the investigation into the Idaho college student murders

It's been more than two weeks since four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death on Nov. 13 at a home in Moscow, Idaho — but so far, police say a suspect or suspects have not been identified. Here's what we know so far.What happenedPolice responded to a report of an unconscious person that they received around 11:58 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. There, members of the Moscow Police Department found four University of Idaho students dead on the second and third floors of the home. Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle were roommates who lived in the home...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Police clear up remarks by Latah County prosecutor regarding Moscow homicides

The Moscow Police Department had to clear up remarks made by the Latah County prosecutor regarding the investigation into the homicide of four University of Idaho students. Prosecutor Bill Thompson said in an interview that one of the four students was targeted, however MPD said they do not know if the students or the residence were targeted.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Latest Info | Moscow Police say sixth person on rental lease was not home during attack

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest update, Moscow police revealed a sixth person is listed on the lease at the King Road home where the four students were killed. However, they do not believe this person was at the house at the time. Detectives do not believe they are connected to the murders.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

'Miscommunication': Moscow police now say it's unknown if murders were targeted

MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is updating information about the murders of four University of Idaho students earlier this month. Previously, the Latah County Prosecutor's Office said one, or more, of the victims were "undoubtedly targeted." MPD now says this was a "miscommunication" and detectives don't know if the residence, or anybody inside, was specifically targeted.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Clarkston High School Awarded $10,000 for Teaching Students how to Code

CLARKSTON - To help more students access computer science, especially students from underserved communities, Code.org, in partnership with DonorsChoose, has selected 102 schools around the country to be awarded the CS Leaders Prize of $10,000 to help establish computer science education for their students. On Friday morning, the Clarkston School District announced that Clarkston High School is one of Code.org’s CS Leader Prize Winners.
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Lewiston man Gets 20-Year Sentence for Rape of 16-Year-Old, Eligible for Parole After 3 Years

LEWISTON - A 21-year-old Lewiston man will serve up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in North Lewiston in April of 2022. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office, the incident, which was investigated by the Lewiston Police Department, showed that Dillon Blake took the victim to a hotel room in North Lewiston and raped her the night of April 20, 2022. Blake entered a guilty plea in September.
LEWISTON, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Lapwai man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for attacking mother with hammer

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A man from Lapwai is facing six years in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Last year on Nov. 1, 20-year-old Qaya Mikel Gordon was arrested after he entered the building his mother and her then-boyfriend were living and attacked them both with a hammer. He also hit a 6-month-old puppy. All required medical treatment following the violent assault.
LAPWAI, ID
KLEWTV

Nov. 30 U of I homicide investigation update

Updated information, on the investigation into the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves, from MPD:. There have been media questions about a September 12th, 2022, incident regarding an argument between a group of people walking on the University of Idaho bike path and a cyclist. It was reported that during the confrontation, the cyclist displayed a folding knife. Both parties dispersed, and there were no injuries. The cyclist turned himself into the police. The case was investigated, and misdemeanor charges were referred to the Moscow City Attorney’s Office. There is no connection between the individual involved in this incident and the current murder investigations.
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy