KING-5
University of Idaho students heading home, citing safety concerns after murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Classes are in session at the University of Idaho though many students aren’t attending in person – sighting safety as a major concern. “It’s particularly quiet now, quieter than it should be, I think,” said longtime Moscow resident Jim Fisher. Under a...
Murdered U of I students remembered by hometowns
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Many gathered in Coeur d’Alene Wednesday night to remember the lives of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered over two weeks ago. Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were lifelong friends and graduated from Lake City High Schools. Ethan Chapin and his family spent a lot of their time in Priest Lake, and Xana...
pullmanradio.com
Alcohol Offense On UI Campus On The Night Of Student Murders Not Related To The Case
Moscow Police say an alcohol offense on campus on the night that four University of Idaho students were murdered isn’t related to the case. The agency issued an update on Friday on the investigation into who killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. The incident was called in just after 3:00 on the morning of November 13th. The alcohol offense at the band field on Taylor Avenue was addressed on scene by the officer.
Washington Examiner
Idaho student murders: Chilling new clue found as hunt for vicious killer continues
A student at the University of Idaho reported strange footprints that were found near her home located less than a mile away from the off-campus house where four students were killed last month. A university student reported footsteps in the snow leading up to her back patio that weren’t present...
Victims' families urge love, kindness as Idaho campus mourns
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho's stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future. “The only cure to pain is love —...
Washington Examiner
Idaho student murders: As mystery grows, here are four key questions that haven't been answered
Nearly three weeks after four University of Idaho students were found killed inside their off-campus home, police officers are investigating the incident to uncover who is responsible. Four students identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were killed on Nov. 13. Each...
Idaho students largely abandon campus after 4 slain; security drives some to class
In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period known as “dead week.”. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and take classes online rather than return to the town where the killings of four classmates remain unsolved, said Blaine Eckles, the university’s dean of students. Some students who were in attendance were relying on university-hired security staffers to drive them to class because they didn’t want to walk across campus alone.
What we know about the investigation into the Idaho college student murders
It's been more than two weeks since four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death on Nov. 13 at a home in Moscow, Idaho — but so far, police say a suspect or suspects have not been identified. Here's what we know so far.What happenedPolice responded to a report of an unconscious person that they received around 11:58 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. There, members of the Moscow Police Department found four University of Idaho students dead on the second and third floors of the home. Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle were roommates who lived in the home...
KHQ Right Now
Police clear up remarks by Latah County prosecutor regarding Moscow homicides
The Moscow Police Department had to clear up remarks made by the Latah County prosecutor regarding the investigation into the homicide of four University of Idaho students. Prosecutor Bill Thompson said in an interview that one of the four students was targeted, however MPD said they do not know if the students or the residence were targeted.
Idaho police say first crime lab results received after student murders
Authorities investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students have started receiving results from forensic testing, a state police spokesperson said.
Latest Info | Moscow Police say sixth person on rental lease was not home during attack
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest update, Moscow police revealed a sixth person is listed on the lease at the King Road home where the four students were killed. However, they do not believe this person was at the house at the time. Detectives do not believe they are connected to the murders.
TODAY.com
Police tow away 5 cars from University of Idaho crime scene
Police towed away five cars from the scene of the mysterious quadruple murder in Idaho. The new developments come as the college campus prepares for a campus-wide vigil on Wednesday. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.Nov. 30, 2022.
Idaho coed murders: Sorority sister recalls victim's hours before tragedy, 'a normal night in Moscow'
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13
KHQ Right Now
'Miscommunication': Moscow police now say it's unknown if murders were targeted
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is updating information about the murders of four University of Idaho students earlier this month. Previously, the Latah County Prosecutor's Office said one, or more, of the victims were "undoubtedly targeted." MPD now says this was a "miscommunication" and detectives don't know if the residence, or anybody inside, was specifically targeted.
All Saints Catholic School Students Create Homemade Ornaments for Zion's Bank Christmas Tree
LEWISTON - Third grade students from All Saints Catholic School recently participated in a 50-year community tradition, creating handmade ornaments for Zions Bank’s Christmas tree and receiving a cash donation to their school in return. The annual "Lights On" Event partners participating elementary schools in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming...
Clarkston High School Awarded $10,000 for Teaching Students how to Code
CLARKSTON - To help more students access computer science, especially students from underserved communities, Code.org, in partnership with DonorsChoose, has selected 102 schools around the country to be awarded the CS Leaders Prize of $10,000 to help establish computer science education for their students. On Friday morning, the Clarkston School District announced that Clarkston High School is one of Code.org’s CS Leader Prize Winners.
911 calls in Idaho college town include reports of 'blood,' 'unusual circumstances'
Police calls reporting suspicious people and circumstances poured in last week, offering a glimpse into a community gripped by fear since four University of Idaho students were murdered.
Lewiston man Gets 20-Year Sentence for Rape of 16-Year-Old, Eligible for Parole After 3 Years
LEWISTON - A 21-year-old Lewiston man will serve up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a 16-year-old girl at a hotel in North Lewiston in April of 2022. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office, the incident, which was investigated by the Lewiston Police Department, showed that Dillon Blake took the victim to a hotel room in North Lewiston and raped her the night of April 20, 2022. Blake entered a guilty plea in September.
FOX 28 Spokane
Lapwai man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for attacking mother with hammer
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A man from Lapwai is facing six years in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Last year on Nov. 1, 20-year-old Qaya Mikel Gordon was arrested after he entered the building his mother and her then-boyfriend were living and attacked them both with a hammer. He also hit a 6-month-old puppy. All required medical treatment following the violent assault.
KLEWTV
Nov. 30 U of I homicide investigation update
Updated information, on the investigation into the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves, from MPD:. There have been media questions about a September 12th, 2022, incident regarding an argument between a group of people walking on the University of Idaho bike path and a cyclist. It was reported that during the confrontation, the cyclist displayed a folding knife. Both parties dispersed, and there were no injuries. The cyclist turned himself into the police. The case was investigated, and misdemeanor charges were referred to the Moscow City Attorney’s Office. There is no connection between the individual involved in this incident and the current murder investigations.
