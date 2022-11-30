ST. PAUL, Minn.—During MNsure’s open enrollment period happening now, thousands of Minnesotans who haven’t been able to access premium tax credits in the past are newly eligible for these discounts and can shop for more affordable 2023 health coverage through MNsure, where Minnesotans choose medical and dental insurance, thanks to the ‘family glitch’ fix.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO