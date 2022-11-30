Read full article on original website
Related
'Family Glitch' Fix Makes Thousands of Minnesotans Newly Eligible for Cheaper Health Insurance
ST. PAUL, Minn.—During MNsure’s open enrollment period happening now, thousands of Minnesotans who haven’t been able to access premium tax credits in the past are newly eligible for these discounts and can shop for more affordable 2023 health coverage through MNsure, where Minnesotans choose medical and dental insurance, thanks to the ‘family glitch’ fix.
LEAD RECOVERY AIDE - OBAASHIING TREATMENT CENTER
OPEN: December 1, 2022- Until filled. The Lead Recovery Aide will provide supervision, care and guidance to clientele of the Obaashiing Treatment Center, as well as serve as point of contact and direct supervisor to all onsite Recovery Aides of the Obaashiing Treatment Center. Reports to Clinical Director, Full-time position with benefits. Evenings and Weekends. Salary; DOQ.
Minnesota's medical cannabis program adds new qualifying medical conditions
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will add irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder to the list of qualifying medical conditions for participation in Minnesota’s medical cannabis program. Under state law, the new qualifying conditions will take effect Aug. 1, 2023. “We are adding the new qualifying conditions to...
Walz signals openness to revived Sanford-Fairview merger
Gov. Tim Walz expressed openness to the proposed merger of Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services with Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health, signaling friendlier political waters than the nonprofit health giants encountered when they tried to combine a decade ago. In an interview Wednesday at the Capitol, Walz told the Star Tribune that...
Nurses authorize second strike, with a start date of Dec. 11
Nurses voted Wednesday to authorize a second strike at 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth areas, then shocked hospital leaders Thursday by immediately scheduling the walkout. As many as 15,000 nurses will leave hospital bedsides Dec. 11, unless they can come to terms on pay, workplace violence prevention...
Narcan Distribution - Dec. 15 & 16, 2022 - Red Lake and Ponemah Stores
Narcan Distribution - Dec. 15 & 16, 2022 - Red Lake and Ponemah Stores. An effort to raise and promote public health awareness.
Holiday viral exchange could worsen Minnesota's flu, RSV, COVID numbers
The worst of the respiratory virus season is likely coming in Minnesota, infectious disease experts predicted Thursday, despite a recent decline in hospitalizations of children with RSV. The 355 influenza-related hospitalizations in Minnesota in the week ending Nov. 26 was an increase from 319 a week earlier, according to the...
By air, by night: DNR has officers airborne and on the ground to catch hunting violators
Minnesota conservation officers targeted a type of illegal deer hunting in mid-November in the far north near Blackduck that is common, yet an uncommonly dangerous element of their work. There were multiple violations, from shooting a deer from a motor vehicle and from a roadway to transporting loaded firearms, and...
Hundreds of Twin Cities vehicles towed after season's first snow emergencies
The season's first snow emergencies in Minneapolis and St. Paul made for a stressful and financially painful day for hundreds of drivers who didn't move their vehicles and spent Wednesday at the impound lot retrieving their wheels. St. Paul police issued nearly 850 tickets and the city had 251 vehicles...
