KWCH.com
Volunteers help pack boxes for Operation Holiday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Operation Holiday is just one of several non-profit organizations seeing an increase in need this year. Through HumanKind Ministries, the program helps anywhere from 12,000 to 15,000 individuals over the holiday season. While the application process has closed, volunteers are still needed to help with the...
KAKE TV
City of Wichita looking at $5.5 million facility to build homeless shelter, housing and social services hub
The city of Wichita's housing department has put together a $5.5 million dollar plan to improve housing options and services for the city's homeless. Housing director Sally Stang says her department consulted with over 20 organizations in Wichita and Sedgwick counties that work with the homeless to put it together.
foxkansas.com
Job opportunities on the rise in Wichita
Several new Wichita companies are hiring and filling hundreds of jobs right now, including Top Golf in northeast Wichita. But what does this big boost in business mean for the city's job market?. FOX Kansas News reporter Maeve Ashbrook has more on the story in the video posted above.explains.
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Jeeples Annual Toy Run
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today, we’re out at Eddy’s CDJR to get a look at their Annual Jeeples Toy Run to benefit the Wichita Children’s Home! This morning, we’ll be decorating a jeep for the holidays, and also learning how you can help some kiddos in need this winter! You can find more information-- including how to enter to win a jeep-- at stevenenterprisesllc.com/executive-team/f/join-us-for-the-jeeples-annual-toy-run.
$20 Bill Challenge Arrives in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army’s $20 Bill Challenge comes to the Reno County community this weekend, thanks to the generous support of four donors putting up a $6,500 challenge for every $20 bill dropped in a Red Kettle on Dec. 3. "The individual donors wanted to be...
kfdi.com
Ascension Hospitals Asking for Community’s Help to Prevent Spread of Respiratory Illnesses
Ascension Via Christi’s Wichita hospitals are asking for the community’s help to protect patients and staff by taking steps to stem the spread of respiratory illnesses. Family and friends of patients are asked not to make in-person visits to the hospital if they are experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion or sore throat.
KWCH.com
Wichita Fire Dept. urges cooking safety ahead of holiday celebrations
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The time of year is here when holiday preparations ramp up in kitchens across the country. With that comes more emergency calls for cooking fires. A widely shared social media post warns that a power surge through a plugged-in air fryer may have caused a house fire. Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz addressed the concerns expressed in that post.
KWCH.com
Operation Holiday holds packaging event
KWCH.com
Fire forces evacuations at Tyson Foods in South Hutchinson
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters were called to a building fire at Tyson Foods in South Hutchinson Friday night. Crews arrived on the scene to find the fire had gotten into the layers of the roof. Workers had already cleared out of the building. Due to it being a...
KWCH.com
Veterinarians warn of disease capable of impacting pets, people
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita veterinarians have issued a warning after seeing an uptick in leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that can be transmitted to both pets and people. Leptospirosis can cause kidney and liver failure in dogs. It can be spread through direct contact with urine from infected animals. For...
Ascension Via Christi asking for help reducing spread of respiratory illnesses
As in years past, patient families and friends are asked not to make in-person visits to the hospital if they are experiencing cold- or flu-like symptoms.
Wichita Eagle
Highest-paying business jobs in Wichita
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Wichita, KS metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
How Google introduced an international student to Hutchinson
The City of Hutchinson and Hutchinson Community College (HCC) have Google to thank for introducing Reno County to international student Felipe Trautmann.
Great Bend City Administrator to be hired in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis will be hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator, pending the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. According to the contract as printed in the meeting agenda documents, Francis will start in Hutchinson...
Wichita aerospace business shows off cool window
A Wichita business on Thursday showed off the trophy it won recently in the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Wurlitzer Holiday Concert
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today for Where’s Shane we’re headed to Century II to get a look at Wichita Wurlitzer Holiday Concert!. The Wurlitzer at Century II is turning 50, and this concert is a great way for the whole family to celebrate!. You can find more information...
Toy Depot brings out anyone's inner child
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Toy Depot in Hutchinson is a downtown gem for all ages. “We are a vintage toy store and there’s only fourteen of us in the world,” Toy Depot owner, Mark Buckley, said. “And we’re the only one that is south or west of Chicago in the Unites States. And what’s also unique, we’re the only (one) in a city under three million that has a vintage toy store.”
KWCH.com
Windy, dry conditions elevate fire danger across Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Strong winds on Thursday provided fuel for a large grass fire in rural Marion County. The blaze charred pastureland near Florence, southeast of Marion, and threatened homes and cattle. Crews fought into Thursday evening to contain the fire, sparing structures. What rural Marion County experienced Thursday...
KWCH.com
Fight leads to lockdown at Wichita West High School
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two staff members were injured and students arrested following a fight at Wichita West High School on Friday. The incident which erupted during lunch led to a lockdown, a spokesperson for Wichita Public Schools confirmed. The district said two students got into a fight and as...
KWCH.com
Wichita man to be honored at Rose Bowl Parade after final gift saves life
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man who selflessly gave the gift of life will be honored at the Rose Bowl Parade set for Jan. 2, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. With more than 100,000 Americans on the waiting list for a vital organ, Zach Mendoza, in death, helped to save the life of a man he never met.
