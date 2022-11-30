Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?Aneka DuncanCleveland, OH
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Good luck finding Deshaun Watson’s debut with Browns on TV outside of Cleveland or Houston
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Disgraced quarterback Deshaun Watson makes his debut with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The game will take place in what is sure to be a hostile environment in Houston, where he spent the first five seasons of his NFL career before demanding a trade amid numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.
Breaking: Brian Hartline Announces Decision On Cincinnati Job
Ohio State Buckeyes fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Thursday afternoon, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline announced that he will be staying with the Buckeyes. Hartline was rumored to have interest in the Cincinnati job. However, it appears that he will be staying put. "I am aware...
CBS Sports
Patrick Peterson says Kyler Murray only cares about himself; Cardinals QB calls out former teammate on Twitter
The 2022 season has been a turbulent one for the Arizona Cardinals in more ways than one. The biggest lightning rod surrounding the club has been quarterback Kyler Murray. This offseason, he inked a massive extension with the team, but that hasn't stopped reports of tension between he and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
CBS Sports
Lakers to waive sharpshooter and former DoorDash driver Matt Ryan, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan made one of the biggest shots of the season for the Lakers when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans to send that game to overtime. The Lakers would later win the game. Ryan was shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the season for the Lakers in a limited role.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes explains how he got Chiefs to trade up for him in 2017 NFL Draft
Back in 2017, it was widely expected that either three or four quarterbacks would be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. As the draft drew closer, Patrick Mahomes was increasingly confident that he would be one of them. "As the process went on, I got a feeling...
CBS Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo says Dolphins were 'definitely' interested before return to 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo didn't return to the 49ers until just before the 2022 NFL season. Before that, his market was perceived to be quiet. Almost two months after revealing the Panthers were briefly "advancing" in talks for his services, however, the quarterback has identified another would-be suitor: his Week 13 opponent. Addressing reporters ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Garoppolo confirmed Miami was "in the conversation" to trade for him at one point in the offseason.
CBS Sports
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' comments about resurfaced Little Rock photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to a comment made by LeBron James in which the NBA veteran called out reporters for not asking him about a recently resurfaced photo that shows Jones at a 1957 desegregation demonstration at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. During the postgame press...
Eleven Warriors
“My Heart is at Ohio State and I Do Not Have Any Plans to Go Anywhere Else”
Brian Hartline has no plans to leave Ohio State for Cincinnati or any other school. Following a report by Football Scoop’s John Brice on Wednesday that Hartline would interview for Cincinnati’s head coaching job as early as Thursday, Hartline tweeted Thursday afternoon that his “heart is at Ohio State and I do not have any plans to go anywhere else.”
CBS Sports
Bills' Von Miller: Placed on IR
Miller (knee) has been placed on IR by the Bills. The move ensures that Miller will miss at least four games, though Chris Brown of the Bills' official site notes that the team hopes the star defender will be able to return at some point this season. In 11 games to date, Miller has recorded 21 tackles and eight sacks to go along with a forced fumble.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Kyle Gibson: Signs with Orioles
Gibson signed a one-year deal with the Orioles on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Gibson has been eating innings at the big-league level for a full decade, but how much remains in the tank ahead of his age-35 season is unclear. His 5.05 ERA last season means he's finished above 5.00 in that category in two of the last three seasons, though he did post a 3.71 ERA in 2021 and hasn't seen a big drop in velocity. His 20.1 percent strikeout rate in 2022 was below average as usual, though allowing plenty of contact isn't quite as dangerous as it used to be in Baltimore now that the left-field fence has been pushed back. The veteran righty should have a good shot at a spot near the back of the Orioles' rotation to open the year, but his age means the bottom could fall out at any time without much warning.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Misses practice Thursday
Burks was added to the Titans' Week 13 injury report after failing to participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Provided Burks' ailment isn't COVID-19-related or anything else that may significantly hinder him from a conditioning standpoint, he should still have a good chance at playing in this weekend's game at Philadelphia. Whether the rookie wideout carries a designation into that contest will likely hinge on the extent of his involvement in the Titans' final practice of the week Friday.
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Paces pass catchers in win
Diggs secured seven of nine targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 24-10 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. Diggs paced the Bills in receptions, receiving yards and targets, and he brought in one of Josh Allen's two eight-yard first-half scoring tosses. The talented veteran wideout now has at least seven receptions in three of the last four games, and he's scored in three consecutive contests as well heading into a Week 14 home divisional showdown against the Jets a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jamison Crowder: May return before season's end
Crowder (ankle) said this week that he's targeting a return to action in late December, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. "It's just all about how I'm feeling at that point and how well the rehab has gone," Crowder noted. Crowder has been sidelined since breaking his ankle Week 4,...
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Diagnosed with a concussion
Voracek's upper-body injury is a concussion and Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen doesn't expect him to return in the near future. Voracek hasn't been medically cleared to engage in hockey activities. He has a history of head injuries and his doctors want him to take some time off in the hopes that will cause his symptoms to go away. When Voracek's healthy, he's one of the Blue Jackets' top forwards and a pillar of their first power-play unit. The 33-year-old last played on Nov. 4.
Jarrett Allen's Injury Status For Magic-Cavs Game
Jarrett Allen is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers.
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: No listing Thursday
Kamara (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Thursday's injury report. Kamara's last snap in this past Sunday's loss at San Francisco was a lost fumble at the goal line, which resulted in the running back visiting the sideline tent and continuing to don pads in the waning minutes of the contest. No injury was reported at the time or in its aftermath, and now he's avoided the Saints' initial practice report of Week 13. Kamara thus is in line to remain the team's primary backfield option Monday in Tampa Bay, especially with Mark Ingram (foot, limited Thursday) dealing with a new health concern.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Dealing with illness
Goodwin was a non-participant at Thursday's practice due to an illness, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. The same can be said for seven other Seahawks as some type of bug seems to be circulating the team at the moment. Goodwin wasn't listed on Wednesday's practice report at all, so how much activity, if any, he logs Friday may indicate whether or not he heads into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's road game against the Rams. If Goodwin is limited or out this weekend, Dareke Young and Penny Hart would be the candidates for WR reps behind Seattle's top duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 4, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) catches a touchdown pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daryl Worley (28) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Darrell Henderson: Misses practice, listed as questionable
Henderson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing practice Friday due to an illness. Fellow running back Travis Etienne (foot) is also listed as questionable, but trending toward active status after logging limited practices this week. Per Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union, coach Dog Pederson indicated that Henderson would likely be inactive on game day if Etienne is available, as the newcomer "continues to grow and learn the (Jaguars') offense." With that in mind, JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner figure to handle change-of-pace duties Sunday, assuming Etienne suits up versus Detroit.
Comments / 0