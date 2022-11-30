Council to vote on new park in Fresno High neighborhood

Changes are coming to the historic Fresno High neighborhood as plans are set to move forward on a new park.

Fresno Councilmember Esmeralda Soria and city officials outlined the next steps for the "Pocket Park" on the northeast corner of Van Ness and Weldon Avenues.

The city council is scheduled to vote to approve the construction contract of more than $800,000 this Thursday.

Residents asked questions about the progress at a community meeting Monday night.

The second phase would start next February with approval by the council.

"We would see the building demolished and start beginning to see the construction of the remainder of the park, with the different amenities, the bochy ball, the benches," Soria said.

The city says the park should be complete by August 20-23.

By the end of this week, residents in the area will notice new banners up at Fresno High on Van Ness and Echo.

The new banner you see will replace old ones -- many of them falling apart.