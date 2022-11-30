ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Lakers to waive sharpshooter and former DoorDash driver Matt Ryan, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan made one of the biggest shots of the season for the Lakers when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans to send that game to overtime. The Lakers would later win the game. Ryan was shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the season for the Lakers in a limited role.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Still sidelined Sunday

Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram will miss his fourth straight game Sunday after missing Saturday's practice. Ingram will have plenty of time to rest his toe injury for Wednesday's game against the Pistons. Trey Murphy has started all three games in the star forward's absence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday

Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable Friday

Murray is probable for Friday's game at Atlanta due to a bruised right quad. After a choppy October, Murray has been more consistent this month. In 11 November appearances, he's averaged 20.0 points on 46/40/84 percent shooting, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.1 minutes. The quad issue isn't expected to slow him down Friday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

College basketball power rankings: Purdue's undefeated start puts it ahead of Houston, Virginia, Texas, UConn

You put your head down to lock in on the start of the college hoops season and the next thing you know December is already here. With more than 1,500 games under our belts, power rankings season is officially back. (And if rankings are really your thing, here's a nugget for you: The NCAA will unveil the 2022-23 NET rankings to the public on Monday.)
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Grand Canyon takes control late, beats Wyoming

Sophomore Ray Harrison scored 21 points and Grand Canyon took control of a tight game late in the second half to beat Wyoming, 66-58, in a key non-conference road game for the Antelopes. Tied at 50 with under nine minutes remaining, Josh Baker found a diving Yvan Ouedraogo off a dribble drive for a big dunk, giving GCU a two-point lead and energy to build on it. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Call in reinforcements

Embiid notched 35 points (13-26 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Grizzlies. For the second time in his past four games, Embiid supplied 30-plus points in a loss. Although his booms aren't always translating to Philadelphia wins, the impending return of James Harden (foot) should make life easier for Embiid.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Practices Thursday

McCollum (conditioning) practiced Thursday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. McCollum has missed the last four games due to the league's health and safety protocols and conditioning issues, but he seems to be trending toward returning to game action. The Pelicans haven't yet released their injury report for Friday's game against the Spurs, but it wouldn't be surprising to see McCollum back on the court after participating in practice.
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Arizona tumbles in Top 25 And 1 after upset loss to Utah

It's impossible to know for sure whether it was a #MauiHangover or just the kind of random poor performance good teams sometimes deliver. Either way, Arizona fell from the ranks of the unbeatens Thursday night after suffering an 81-66 loss at Utah during which the Wildcats looked almost nothing like the team that spent last week beating Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon WBB recap: Ducks ground the Pilots with pressure defense

Portland’s game plan was to press and pressure the Oregon women’s basketball team for turnovers and easy hoops on the other end. The Pilots didn’t figure the Ducks (6-1) would turn the tables. Oregon forced 21 turnovers and scored 32 points off of those turnovers to cruise to an easy 90-51 win over Portland of the West Coast Conference. Freshman Chance Gray led Oregon with a career-high 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including knocking down 4-of-8 from long distance. Phillipina Kyei added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Te-Hina Paopao scored 10 pounds and dished out eight assists while Taylor Hosendove came off the bench...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Phillips: Exits late Thursday

Phillips was ruled out before the end of Thursday's game against the Patriots with a shoulder injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Phillips went down after attempting to sack Patriots quarterback Mac Jones late in the fourth quarter, and he was able to exit under his own power, according to Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard. While the nature of this injury is unclear, it's possible he was simply ruled out given how little time was left in the contest. Either way, it will be worth monitoring Phillips' status heading into Week 14's contest versus the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 11.
CBS Sports

Devils' Miles Wood: Absence clarified

Wood missed Thursday's game versus the Predators due to an illness, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. The reason for Wood's absence wasn't known prior to the game, when he was announced as out at the start of warmups. Given that he's dealing with an illness, it's safe to assume the 27-year-old is day-to-day.
CBS Sports

Brewers' Alex Jackson: Outrighted to Triple-A

Jackson was sent outright to Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Jackson will still be invited to spring training by Milwaukee, but he will now have to fight to reclaim his spot on the 40-man roster. The 26-year-old backstop spent most of last season in Triple-A, recording a .701 OPS through 119 plate appearances.
MILWAUKEE, WI

