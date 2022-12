The bands Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides and Motionless in White are bringing their Trinity of Terror Tour to Rio Rancho Events Center at 7 p.m. Dec. 5. As the names suggest, the performance and music have a horror theme. In an interview with All Access in 2021, lead vocalist Spencer Charnas described the band’s musical references are a combination of punk and ska music from the 1990s, Broadway-style plays, 1990s alternative rock, metal and comedy.

RIO RANCHO, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO