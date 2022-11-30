ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickman, KY

Hickman, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The South Fulton High School basketball team will have a game with Fulton County High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

South Fulton High School
Fulton County High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thunderboltradio.com

Mayfield Cardinals Playing for State Football Championship

Two teams with a combined 28 Kentucky State Football Championships will play today for the Class-2A title. (14-0) Mayfield will face (13-1) Beechwood at 4:00, at the University of Kentucky. Mayfield comes into the game with 12 state titles, while Beechwood has won 16 state championships, including five in the...
MAYFIELD, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Cold-Shooting Hoptown Drops Opener at Murray High

In a game won and lost behind the arc, the Hopkinsville boys’ basketball team couldn’t find the range in a 73-53 loss at Murray High on Friday night. Both teams were without All-Region performers, with Hopkinsville’s Daisjaun Mercer missing through injury and Murray’s Grant Whitaker also not on the floor.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
semoball.com

Mules survive battle with Bulldogs for SEMO Tourney victory

KENNETT – There are days at the office when you have to earn your paycheck and both the Poplar Bluff and Sikeston girls’ basketball players AND coaches did just that on Wednesday. The Mules made enough plays down the stretch to survive (not really BEAT) its SEMO Conference...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Panagos takes home Carr Trophy

The 77th annual Gridiron Banquet may have had an indirect sign of being doubly lucky, but chances are that this year’s E.E. “Bus” Carr Trophy winner didn’t need much of it this past fall. Scott City junior Mark Panagos was presented as the newest recipient of...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Plans revealed to complete I-69 from Mayfield to Fulton

Plans are in place to upgrade the final 21 miles of the Purchase Parkway to become I-69 by the end of 2024. Governor Beshear announced details during his Team Kentucky update to expand I-69 from Mayfield to the Tennessee line at Fulton. Drivers will start to see construction signs in...
MAYFIELD, KY
radionwtn.com

New Plan: Improve Purchase Parkway, Extend Interstate From Mayfield To Fulton

Gov. Andy Beshear, whose Better Kentucky Plan includes continuous improvement of Kentucky’s transportation system, announced today that work will begin in December on a project to bring the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway up to interstate standards, allowing Interstate Highway 69 to be extended from Mayfield to Fulton. The Kentucky Transportation...
FULTON, KY
kbsi23.com

Kennett police mourn the loss of one of their own

KENNETT, Mo. (KBSI) – Police in Kennett, Missouri are mourning the loss of one of their own. Lieutenant Craig Moody died Wednesday night at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti. On the department’s Facebook page, law enforcement asks the public to be in prayer for his family, brothers and sisters...
KENNETT, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Several Christmas Parades Scheduled in the Local Area

Several Christmas parades will take place over the coming days. The Union City Christmas parade will be held Thursday night at 7:00, followed by the Obion parade on Friday night at 7:00. On Saturday, South Fulton will host their Christmas parade starting at 5:00, with Kenton’s parade beginning at 6:30....
UNION CITY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Local school districts lean on teachers to keep classes going amid illness

PADUCAH — Staff shortages have presented a great obstacle during this year's flu season, and the Paducah and McCracken school districts are leaning heavily on teachers to help keep classes going. After shutting down in early November, both McCracken County and Paducah schools are seeing improvements in student attendance.
PADUCAH, KY
WBBJ

Westview High students get national attention for TikTok video

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Students in Weakley County made it to national television for a heartfelt video. The video showed students gifting Chargers jerseys to teachers at Westview High School, a tradition that they say started years ago. “The jersey tradition is something that we’ve been doing for the...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Dec. 2, 2022

Mrs. Gerry Erwin, 89, of Murray, Kentucky passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Hickory Woods Senior Living. Mrs. Erwin was born in Mobile, Alabama to the late William and Priscilla Thomas Paul. She later met her husband, Billy Erwin, in Fairhope, Alabama, and following a three month courtship, they were married, before he left for the Korean War while serving in the Air Force. They later lived in San Antonio, Texas, and Mobile Alabama, before returning to his hometown of Hazel, Ky. Gerry, was known to many while working at Bright’s Clothing for Women, in Murray after raising her children. But she most enjoyed being a friend, a wife, mother, and homemaker, and was always ready to help in the school system with her children’s activities and served as a Cub Scout leader. She was a member of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, where she served as a choir member, President of the Cordelia Erwin Circle, a Bible School and Sunday School teacher, and Youth Fellowship leader. She delighted in being a grandmother and great-grandmother, taking her grandchildren to Playhouse in the Park practices, Speech Team practices, or to the MSU Summer Writing Camp. Favorite memories were foraging for wild mushrooms in the woods with her husband, brother-in-law, Joe Tom Erwin, and friend, Jane Wells, and trout fishing the White River in Arkansas with close friends. Mrs. Erwin was loved by many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
MURRAY, KY
kbsi23.com

Crash shuts down intersection in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A crash in McCracken County has shut down a road Friday. The crash happened at McKendree Church Road and Hwy. 286. The road is completely closed, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

1 killed in Calloway County crash

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are investigating a deadly Wednesday night in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. Just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 30, KSP Post 1 Dispatch received a call from Calloway County Dispatch that...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy