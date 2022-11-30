Read full article on original website
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases Rise, Indoor Masking Urged
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,744 new cases countywide and 131 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,213, county case totals to 3,552,019 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 93,840 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 517.
Thursday COVID Roundup: One New SCV Death; 127 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one additional death and 127 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 14 additional deaths and 4,493 new cases countywide. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,199, county case totals to 3,547,200 and Santa Clarita...
Message from JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President
Happy December. Our November events were so much fun. We had a really awesome Chat N Chill with guest speaker Matt Nelson from the SCV Boys & Girls Club. We also had our elections for the new 2023 executive team. Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides after school and summer programs for youth in and around Santa Clarita Valley. We now have 4 locations, including Canyon Country, Castaic, and Newhall. Programs are safe and affordable year round. The Club is committed to supporting academic success, providing a second home, and building leaders. Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is one of over 4,000 Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs at https://scvbgc.org/.
TMU Men’s Basketball Produces Defensive Gem to Beat Westmont
What a difference healthy bodies make. After being decimated with the flu in the last two games, The Master’s University’s men’s basketball team got healthy in a big way defeating Westmont 71-60 Wednesday night Nov. 30 in The MacArthur Center. The Mustangs held the nation’s No. 1...
