Bellville, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – According to reports, Haynes King, former Longview quarterback, has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will be leaving Texas A&M. King was named the starter for the Aggies at the beginning of the 2021 campaign but missed a majority of the season after breaking his leg in Week 2. After having a successful rehab and showing leadership through the off-season, he ended up winning a three-way competition and named the starter again in 2022.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO