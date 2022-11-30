ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dairy Queen Unwraps Joy-Filled Blizzard Flavors for the Holiday Season

By Marisa Losciale
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OJ5aA_0jRnT6WK00
Dairy Queen

With the holidays approaching, Dairy Queen is ready to get you in the spirit of the season.

The all-American food chain has released its seasonal Blizzard flavors–and this year's holiday specials are guaranteed to bring customers a little extra cheer.

According to a press release shared directly with Parade, DQ is set to launch two festive and frozen treats just in time for the holidays: the all-new Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard and the return of the fan-favorite peppermint Candy Cane Chill Blizzard!

The Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard Treat is made with soft sugar cookie pieces, icing, and festive sprinkles blended to Blizzard perfection with world-famous DQ soft serve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIXnk_0jRnT6WK00
Dairy Queen

While the Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat is made with candy cane pieces and chocolate chunks blended to Blizzard perfection with vanilla soft serve, as per the release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjU6n_0jRnT6WK00
Dairy Queen

Other seasonal Blizzard flavors currently available include the Oreo Hot Chocolate Blizzard, the Snickers Brownie Blizzard, the Very Cherry Chip Blizzard, and the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard treat.

The two limited-edition holiday flavors will be available at participating Dairy Queen locations throughout the month of December, so if you've got a fixin' for festive flavors, be sure to stop by your nearest DQ location before the New Year comes.

For a complete list of allergens and ingredients (or to find a participating DQ), click here.

Parade

Parade

