North Coast Journal
Humboldt Artisans Crafts & Music Festival this Weekend
The uber-festive Humboldt Artisans Crafts & Music Festival returns for its 41st annual event this weekend, transforming Redwood Acres Fairgrounds into a holiday marketplace filled with all the comfort and joy you hope for at this time of year. The annual tradition happens the first weekend in December, so that means this year, it’s happening Friday, Dec. 2 (noon to 9 p.m.), Saturday, Dec. 3 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Sunday, Dec. 4 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) with admission running $5 at the gate, or free with a gift donation to the Humboldt Bay Firefighter toy drive — and free for kids and seniors and after 5 p.m.).
lostcoastoutpost.com
Dick Taylor Craft Chocolatiers Will Unveil Their New Waterfront Chocolate Factory During Arts Alive!
More than four years in the making, the fine folks at Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate are ready to unveil their brand new chocolate factory on Eureka’s waterfront. The big reveal will take place at their new cafe storefront – 333 First Street – from 6 to 9 p.m. during this Saturday’s Arts Alive.
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: Empress Gennie Makes Community and Makes a Living With the Hair Skills Passed Down From Her Ancestors
Empress Gennie considers herself the Humboldt Dreadlock Queen. Like any queen, Gennie, 31, feels the most comfortable and safe behind her castle walls. In this case, she guards her castle by keeping people at more than arm’s length. She cyber-meets each new client with skepticism, and did the same with this reporter.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Crafters Rejoice! A New ‘Creative Reuse’ Store is Soon Opening in Old Town to Provide Your Environmentally Friendly Supplies
For Humboldt makers and crafters, especially those who prefer upcycling materials, it was a sad day when beloved creative reuse store SCRAP Humboldt closed its doors. But now a new space is opening up in Old Town to fill the hole left in our hearts. Makers Apron – a new...
North Coast Journal
What's Good: Patino's and Humboldt Bay Burgers
The quesabirria taco has Mexican food enthusiasts happily in its grip, all of us grinning orange oil-slicked smiles now that the Tijuana specialty has made it this far north. But while dunking your way through an order of the crispy, gooey, beef tacos with a side of deep red consommé goes by all too quickly, the journey from pot to plate is a long one.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week episode 268: Prez cheese, mass-murder fear, earth flag comeback, Tom Brady comedy, AC Club Crabs, and more
World leaders Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron enjoyed some delicious Humboldt County cheese, mental health treatment was cosen over prison for a Fortuna man prosecutors worried would become a mass murderer, Arcata’s ‘earth flag’ measure squeaked a comeback victory, ABC’s ‘World News Tonight’ covered a McKinleyville company’s Christmas tree growing kits, a ‘tridemic’ is testing capacity at St. Joe’s hospital, Ferndale export Guy Fieri will appear in the Tom Brady comedy ‘80 For Brady,’ the AV Club now has a page dedicated to a 2024 documentary about the Humboldt Crabs, Humboldt County’s rehab and detox options dwindle with the closing of SoHum’s Singing Trees, dogs died after ingesting a crumbled up green substance in Cutten, big-time film location managers from LA got a taste of beautiful Humboldt County, a pilot project is gifting $1,000 a month to local low-income pregnant women, another accessory of 2021’s Bear River triple-murderer was sentenced to prison, the Wiyot Tribe was awarded $14M to help homeless kids in Eureka, more coverage on the woes of Brius and their local skilled nursing facilities, event suggestions, and more.
kymkemp.com
A Look Back at Eureka, Circa 1890s
The town site of ‘Eureka’ was founded in the 1850’s as a supply post for the mining industry in the Trinity Mountains to the east. The City of Eureka is the oldest city in Humboldt County, and was incorporated on April 18, 1856. The City was established as a planned development by a land company that divided the land into lots, delineated streets and roads and managed the land for members and investors. Early settlers claimed large pieces of property, eventually selling off smaller portions to other buyers. Some families bought entire blocks, building on one portion and subdividing the rest into streets and lots.
krcrtv.com
Eureka family displaced by fire, loses 3 dogs
EUREKA, Calif. — Today Humboldt Bay Fire provided updates on a fire that broke out yesterday and displaced a Eureka family. In it's update on Facebook, HBF said that the residents were uninjured, but the family's three dogs, trapped inside the home, tragically died of smoke inhalation. According to...
kymkemp.com
Snowy Mountain Passes in the Emerald Counties and Beyond
Snow is impacting travel in many mountain passes today after wintery weather dropped by yesterday just in time to get folks ready for December. The National Weather Service in Eureka warned in a tweet this morning, “Light snow is possible throughout the interior mountains today. Accumulating small hail is also possible along the coast this morning. No matter where you are, drive safe on your morning commute!“
kymkemp.com
[Update: Rescued!] Occupants Trapped in Commercial Structure Fire on Central Avenue
Fire personnel are responding to a report of commercial structure fire in McKinleyville. The call went out around 2:15 p.m. on December 2 for Arcata Fire, Fieldbrook Fire, and Westhaven Fire departments to respond to the 2700 block of Central Avenue in McKinleyville. Additionally, Arcata Ambulance has been requested as...
Find out what's so mysterious at the Trees of Mystery | Bartell's Backroads
KLAMATH, Calif. — Along Highway 101, a giant stands tall in a mysterious section of Del Norte County’s redwood forest, and no we're not talking about one of the enormous trees. This giant is a legend in this area, and if you visit him between the hours of...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Donna Jean Mortimer
Donna Jean Mortimer, wife, mother and sister, passed away on November 3, 2022 at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka. She was 64. She is survived by her husband, Tim Mortimer, her brother Buzzy, sister Becky, brother Allen, her favorite niece Heather and many more nieces and nephews, and friends.
lostcoastoutpost.com
North Coast Fisherman Fear for the Future of Commercial Fisheries as Offshore Wind Efforts Advance
As plans to bring offshore wind to the North Coast move steadily ahead, commercial fishermen are urging federal and state regulatory agencies to pump the brakes. “I want to make one thing clear: Fishermen are not opposing [renewable] projects up here, we’re opposing the loss of thousands of miles of fishing grounds,” Ken Bates, president of the California Fishermen’s Resiliency Association (CFRA), told the Outpost in a recent interview. “Fishermen understand what’s going on with the climate. They can see what’s going on with the ocean. They get it. … That being said, we need to exercise a little bit of caution before we just throw these projects to the wind, so to speak.”
kymkemp.com
Pickup Stolen in Eureka; Owner Seeks Help in Finding
Somewhere between 10:30 p.m. Saturday, November 26 and 7 a.m. Sunday, November 27, a thief stole a 2002 Toyota Tacoma extracab Prerunner from a Eureka home. “It’s believed the driverside extracab window(behind door) was broken to gain access to the vehicle,” the owner told us. The vehicle had...
kymkemp.com
New Building Standards Code Will Go into Effect January 1st
Every three years, the State of California adopts new building codes to establish uniform standards for the construction and maintenance of buildings, electrical systems, plumbing systems, mechanical systems, and fire and life safety systems. The 2019 California codes will remain in effect for all plan and permit applications submitted to...
Local Dispensary Owner Helps EPD Officer During Arrest
Recent footage of a dramatic arrest was sent to Redwood News by a local dispensary owner who offered a helping hand at the scene. It started off as any normal morning for Roy Gomez, the owner of the Heart of the Emerald dispensary. It wasn’t until Gomez started walking back to his dispensary after getting himself […] The post Local Dispensary Owner Helps EPD Officer During Arrest appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
kymkemp.com
4 New Hospitalizations, 146 New Cases
Humboldt County Public Health reported today four new hospitalizations, a resident in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s. No new deaths were reported. An additional 114 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 32 new probable cases for...
kymkemp.com
Early Morning Assault on CR Student Reported
An incident is unfolding at the College of the Redwoods this morning according to scanner traffic. An individual called 9-1-1 and reported to emergency personnel that a student was attacked around 8 a.m. on December 2, near the bus stop at the roundabout. The male suspect in the attack initially...
lostcoastoutpost.com
150 Humboldt County Residents Will Get $1,000 a Month Through Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program
A hundred and fifty Humboldt County residents will soon receive monthly payments of $1,000 cash for a year and a half, no strings attached, as part of a state-funded guaranteed basic income pilot program, the first of its kind in California. Last Monday, the California Department of Social Services announced...
kiem-tv.com
Fentanyl Arrest Near Blue Lake
BLUE LAKE, Calif. (KIEM) – A woman is arrested near Blue Lake after being found passed out in a vehicle. Two women were found in the vehicle by deputies on patrol outside of a business on the 14-hundred block of Glendale drive. 30-year-old Halli Lee Pole had multiple warrants...
